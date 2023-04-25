Amazon’s Secret Outlet Is Packed with Must-Have Spring Decor — Up to 53% Off

If you're looking for ways to show that spring has sprung, you can head straight to Amazon's outlet, which is teeming with tons of affordable spring decor.

For the unfamiliar, Amazon's outlet is always packed with deals in just about every category, whether you want to scoop up discounted furniture or snag seasonal clothing that's been heavily marked down. And right now is the perfect time to score spring decor since you can shop colorful garlands, handy ceramic pitches, wooden planters, and seasonal pillow covers — with prices as little as $10.

Keep scrolling to check out all our top spring decor picks from the Amazon outlet.

Best Amazon Outlet Spring Decor

An easy way to spruce up the living room? Just add this macrame hanging shelf to any wall. It's complete with two shelves that are sure to fit everything from potted plants to books, or even these adorable amber vases that could be livened up with flowers. Plus, the shelf is just $15 and easy to hang up — no serious tools required.

Amazon

Buy It! Globalstore Macrame Wall Hanging Shelf, $15.39 (orig. $21.99); amazon.com

Don't miss out on snapping up these spring pillow covers, which are guaranteed to transform your couch or accent chairs into a seasonal oasis. The pillow covers come with four patterns — one of which boasts colorful daisies — and can be swapped in for a few months and taken out once the season ends. Plus, the covers are just $2 apiece, so they're plenty affordable.

Amazon

Buy It! Avoin Hello Spring Throw Pillow Covers, $9.51 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com

If you're looking to add some decor outside, there's plenty to choose from for this part of the home as well. Start by adding these artificial lavender plants to your patio or porch; they come in wooden planters and are sure to bring color to any space. Then, grab grabbing this bird bath while it's as little as $15. Shoppers love it so much they call it a "nice garden addition." Plus, this wooden garden stool is sure to blend into any outdoor environment — and it's a whopping 53 percent off right now.

Amazon

Buy It! Wonder Garden Bird Bath, $15.20 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Keep reading to check out everything else that's on sale in the Amazon outlet's spring decor section, then make sure to check out quickly because these discounts aren't guaranteed to last forever.

Amazon

Buy It! Valery Madelyn 6-Foot Artificial Spring Lemon Garland, $34.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Qingbei Rina Spring Potpourri Bags, $13.98 (orig. $21.98); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Waymind Amber Glass Bud Vases, $11.19 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Yankee Candle Café al Fresco, $24.84 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Michael Round Rustic Garden Stool, $60.68 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Teresa's Collection Ceramic Pitcher, $20.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Emax Homem Rustic Brown Nesting Crates, $23.09 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Butterfly Craze Artificial Lavender Plants in Wooden Planters, $18.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.