Amazon's Secret Outlet Is Packed with Must-Have Spring Decor — Up to 53% Off

Including vases, macrame shelves, and ceramic pitches

By Amy Schulman
Published on April 25, 2023 05:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon’s Secret Outlet Is Packed with Must-Have Spring Decor — Up to 53% Off
Photo: People / Marcus Millan

If you're looking for ways to show that spring has sprung, you can head straight to Amazon's outlet, which is teeming with tons of affordable spring decor.

For the unfamiliar, Amazon's outlet is always packed with deals in just about every category, whether you want to scoop up discounted furniture or snag seasonal clothing that's been heavily marked down. And right now is the perfect time to score spring decor since you can shop colorful garlands, handy ceramic pitches, wooden planters, and seasonal pillow covers — with prices as little as $10.

Keep scrolling to check out all our top spring decor picks from the Amazon outlet.

Best Amazon Outlet Spring Decor

An easy way to spruce up the living room? Just add this macrame hanging shelf to any wall. It's complete with two shelves that are sure to fit everything from potted plants to books, or even these adorable amber vases that could be livened up with flowers. Plus, the shelf is just $15 and easy to hang up — no serious tools required.

Macrame Wall Hanging Shelf
Amazon

Buy It! Globalstore Macrame Wall Hanging Shelf, $15.39 (orig. $21.99); amazon.com

Don't miss out on snapping up these spring pillow covers, which are guaranteed to transform your couch or accent chairs into a seasonal oasis. The pillow covers come with four patterns — one of which boasts colorful daisies — and can be swapped in for a few months and taken out once the season ends. Plus, the covers are just $2 apiece, so they're plenty affordable.

AVOIN colorlife Hello Spring Throw Pillow Covers
Amazon

Buy It! Avoin Hello Spring Throw Pillow Covers, $9.51 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com

If you're looking to add some decor outside, there's plenty to choose from for this part of the home as well. Start by adding these artificial lavender plants to your patio or porch; they come in wooden planters and are sure to bring color to any space. Then, grab grabbing this bird bath while it's as little as $15. Shoppers love it so much they call it a "nice garden addition." Plus, this wooden garden stool is sure to blend into any outdoor environment — and it's a whopping 53 percent off right now.

Bird Bath for Outdoors
Amazon

Buy It! Wonder Garden Bird Bath, $15.20 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Keep reading to check out everything else that's on sale in the Amazon outlet's spring decor section, then make sure to check out quickly because these discounts aren't guaranteed to last forever.

Valery Madelyn 6 Feet Artificial Spring Summer Lemon Garland
Amazon

Buy It! Valery Madelyn 6-Foot Artificial Spring Lemon Garland, $34.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Qingbei Rina Spring Potpourri Bags
Amazon

Buy It! Qingbei Rina Spring Potpourri Bags, $13.98 (orig. $21.98); amazon.com

Amber Glass Bud Vases
Amazon

Buy It! Waymind Amber Glass Bud Vases, $11.19 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com

Yankee Candle Café al Fresco
Amazon

Buy It! Yankee Candle Café al Fresco, $24.84 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com

Patio Sense 62421 Michael Round Rustic Garden Stool
Amazon

Buy It! Michael Round Rustic Garden Stool, $60.68 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

TERESA'S COLLECTIONS White Vase
Amazon

Buy It! Teresa's Collection Ceramic Pitcher, $20.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Set of 3 Rustic Brown Nesting Crates
Amazon

Buy It! Emax Homem Rustic Brown Nesting Crates, $23.09 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

Butterfly Craze Artificial Lavender Plants
Amazon

Buy It! Butterfly Craze Artificial Lavender Plants in Wooden Planters, $18.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

EXQ Home Silky Satin Pillowcase Tout
These 'Soft' and 'Wrinkle-Free' Satin Pillowcases Are Only $3 Apiece at Amazon
Kate Middleton Red dress
Kate Middleton's Pleated Dress Is Almost Completely Sold Out — but You Can Get a Similar Look Starting at $28
Damyuan Women's Walking Shoes
You Can Snag These $80 Sneakers That Feel Like 'Walking on Air' for as Little as $18 at Amazon
Related Articles
EXQ Home Silky Satin Pillowcase Tout
These 'Soft' and 'Wrinkle-Free' Satin Pillowcases Are Only $3 Apiece at Amazon
Nicholas Cage las vegas mansion tour from 60 minutes
Nicolas Cage Shows Off Gothic Las Vegas Mansion, Complete with a 'Black Dragon' and Indoor Dome for His Crow
NestNeatly SmartCube Underbed Storage Bag Tout
These Under-the-Bed Storage Containers Are 'Great Space Savers,' and They're Just $8 Apiece
Amazon Closet Organization Tout
This Amazon Curation Is Dedicated to Closet Organization Solutions, and Prices Start at $7
Yankee Candle Sale Tout
This 'Soothing' Yankee Candle Perfectly Captures the Aroma of a 'Fresh Spring' Day, and It's Just $26 Today
Bedsure Reversible Comforter Amazon Deal
This Pretty Reversible Comforter Set Feels Like Getting 'Cocooned in a Cloud' — and It's Up to 60% Off
Furniture Roundup: Best Deals TOUT
Amazon Dropped So Many New Furniture Deals This Weekend, and Prices Start at $44
Molblly Standard Pillows Shredded Memory Foam Tout
These Memory Foam Pillows Are So Comfy, It's 'Hard to Get Out of Bed' — and They're Just $15 Apiece
BLACK+DECKER 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner Tout
This Portable Air Conditioner 'Made Record Heat Bearable,' and It's on Sale at Amazon
Amazon Wedding Registry TOUT
These 10 Top-Rated Wedding Gifts Are Trending on Amazon — and Everything Is Under $75
Kopbeau tower fan TOUT
Amazon Shoppers Say There's 'No Need' for the AC When You Have This Tower Fan — and It's on Sale
ZCWA Robot Vacuum Tout
This Robot Vacuum Is an 'Amazing Saving Grace' That Does 'All the Hard Work' — and It's $560 Less at Amazon
Buganda Memory Foam Bath Mat Tout
This Cloud-Like Bath Mat with 13,000+ Five-Star Ratings Is on Sale for $10 at Amazon Today
Dehumidifier Tout
This Dehumidifier Removes So Much Moisture, It's Like a 'Magic Trick' — and It's on Sale
Selling Sunset. (L to R) Mary Fitzgerald, Jason Oppenheim, Nicole Young, Amanza Smith, Heather Rae, Bre Tiesi, Davina Potratz, Brett Oppenheim, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, Chrishell Stause in season 6 of Selling Sunset.
WATCH: See the 'Selling Sunset' Season 6 Trailer — Plus, the Premiere Date and More Details (Exclusive)
Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet Tout
This Lodge Cast Iron Skillet Is the Most Versatile Pan in My Kitchen — and It's on Sale for Just $20