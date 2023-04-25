Lifestyle Home Amazon's Secret Outlet Is Packed with Must-Have Spring Decor — Up to 53% Off Including vases, macrame shelves, and ceramic pitches By Amy Schulman Published on April 25, 2023 05:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Marcus Millan If you're looking for ways to show that spring has sprung, you can head straight to Amazon's outlet, which is teeming with tons of affordable spring decor. For the unfamiliar, Amazon's outlet is always packed with deals in just about every category, whether you want to scoop up discounted furniture or snag seasonal clothing that's been heavily marked down. And right now is the perfect time to score spring decor since you can shop colorful garlands, handy ceramic pitches, wooden planters, and seasonal pillow covers — with prices as little as $10. Keep scrolling to check out all our top spring decor picks from the Amazon outlet. Best Amazon Outlet Spring Decor Valery Madelyn 6-Foot Artificial Spring Lemon Garland, $34.99 (orig. $49.99) Avoin Hello Spring Throw Pillow Covers, $9.51 (orig. $15.99) Qingbei Rina Spring Potpourri Bags, $13.98 (orig. $21.98) Waymind Amber Glass Bud Vases, $11.19 (orig. $15.99) Yankee Candle Café al Fresco, $24.84 (orig. $30.99) Wonder Garden Bird Bath, $15.20 with coupon (orig. $29.99) Michael Round Rustic Garden Stool, $60.68 (orig. $129.99) Teresa's Collection Ceramic Pitcher, $20.99 (orig. $29.99) Globalstore Macrame Wall Hanging Shelf, $15.39 (orig. $21.99) Emax Homem Rustic Brown Nesting Crates, $23.09 (orig. $32.99) Butterfly Craze Artificial Lavender Plants in Wooden Planters, $18.99 (orig. $29.99) The 10 Best Sales PEOPLE Need to Know About An easy way to spruce up the living room? Just add this macrame hanging shelf to any wall. It's complete with two shelves that are sure to fit everything from potted plants to books, or even these adorable amber vases that could be livened up with flowers. Plus, the shelf is just $15 and easy to hang up — no serious tools required. Amazon Buy It! Globalstore Macrame Wall Hanging Shelf, $15.39 (orig. $21.99); amazon.com Don't miss out on snapping up these spring pillow covers, which are guaranteed to transform your couch or accent chairs into a seasonal oasis. The pillow covers come with four patterns — one of which boasts colorful daisies — and can be swapped in for a few months and taken out once the season ends. Plus, the covers are just $2 apiece, so they're plenty affordable. Amazon Buy It! Avoin Hello Spring Throw Pillow Covers, $9.51 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com If you're looking to add some decor outside, there's plenty to choose from for this part of the home as well. Start by adding these artificial lavender plants to your patio or porch; they come in wooden planters and are sure to bring color to any space. Then, grab grabbing this bird bath while it's as little as $15. Shoppers love it so much they call it a "nice garden addition." Plus, this wooden garden stool is sure to blend into any outdoor environment — and it's a whopping 53 percent off right now. Amazon Buy It! Wonder Garden Bird Bath, $15.20 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Keep reading to check out everything else that's on sale in the Amazon outlet's spring decor section, then make sure to check out quickly because these discounts aren't guaranteed to last forever. Amazon Buy It! Valery Madelyn 6-Foot Artificial Spring Lemon Garland, $34.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Qingbei Rina Spring Potpourri Bags, $13.98 (orig. $21.98); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Waymind Amber Glass Bud Vases, $11.19 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Yankee Candle Café al Fresco, $24.84 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Michael Round Rustic Garden Stool, $60.68 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Teresa's Collection Ceramic Pitcher, $20.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Emax Homem Rustic Brown Nesting Crates, $23.09 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Butterfly Craze Artificial Lavender Plants in Wooden Planters, $18.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping These 'Soft' and 'Wrinkle-Free' Satin Pillowcases Are Only $3 Apiece at Amazon Kate Middleton's Pleated Dress Is Almost Completely Sold Out — but You Can Get a Similar Look Starting at $28 You Can Snag These $80 Sneakers That Feel Like 'Walking on Air' for as Little as $18 at Amazon