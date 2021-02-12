Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Amazon’s Home Outlet Just Launched Hundreds of Early Presidents Day Deals — but These Are the 15 Best to Shop

Believe it or not, Presidents Day weekend is already here. That means tons of retailers have already launched early-bird deals, including Amazon. In addition to its Big Winter Sale, the retailer's hidden home outlet has launched hundreds of new deals that start at just $8.

From a germ-eliminating air purifier to moisturizing hand soap to cozy bedding, here are the 15 best deals to take advantage of right now:

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While many air purifiers with germ-eliminating UV lights can cost upwards of $200, right now you can snag the Crane Tower Air Purifier for just $84. In addition to the light, which can kill airborne bacteria and viruses, the purifier features a high efficiency particulate (HEPA) filter that traps fine particles like mold spores, dust, pollen, pet dander, and more. Shoppers say it's "very quiet" and have experienced a "significant reduction" in typical allergy symptoms since using it.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Crane Tower Air Purifier with HEPA Filter and UV Light, $83.60 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Some of the best home outlet deals you'll find are on bedding essentials, like this thermal blanket and this memory foam pillow, which are both under $17. The Polar Sleep pillow comes from a customer-loved brand (its gel mattress toppers have thousands of five-star reviews), and is 44 percent off right now. It's made with shredded memory foam and has a moisture-wicking pillow cover. Customers say they notice a difference in their neck and shoulder pain "immediately" after laying on it.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Polar Sleep Shredded Memory Foam Pillow, $16.79 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! All Season Cotton Weaved Thermal Blanket, $14.57 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

Plus, decor and personal care items (like hand soap, hair tools, and first-aid kits) are also included in the sale. Shoppers love this set of "classy" and "lifelike" faux plants that come in glass bottles, which is only $15 right now. You can even snag the Hot Tools flat iron customers say is the "one of the most amazing hair tools" they've ever used for $55 off.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Artificial Potted Plants in Glass Bottles, 3 Pack, $14.55 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Hot Tools Professional Micro-Shine Flat Iron, $65.15 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com