Amazon's Outlet Is Overflowing with Patio and Garden Deals to Get Your Backyard Summer-Ready — Up to 65% Off
If there's one home project you'll thank your future self for starting now, it's getting your outdoor space summer-ready. The good news is Amazon's Overstock Outlet is packed with deals on everything you need for a backyard refresh.
Right now, the site's outlet has hundreds of deals — for up to 65 percent off — on patio and garden products. Whether you're itching to furnish your patio or give your garden new life before the long sunny days arrive, there are plenty of clearance products to snag.
From outdoor furniture and grills to gardening accessories and lawn equipment, we found some of the best deals to shop this weekend.
16 Patio and Garden Deals to Shop at Amazon:
- Flash Furniture Nantucket 6-Piece Patio Set, $120.85 (orig. $156.18)
- Classic Accessories Veranda Water-Resistant 70-Inch Round Patio Table and Seat Cover, $44.14 (orig. $100.99)
- Char-Broil Performance Series Stainless Steel 2-Burner Cabinet Liquid Propane Gas Grill, $220.27 (orig. $319.99)
- J&B 75-Foot Expandable Hose with Spray Nozzle, $39.86 with coupon (orig. $59.95)
- Fanhao 5-Piece Garden Tool Set, $19.52 (orig. $27.90)
- Fire Sense Portable Folding Round Black Steel 22-Inch Fire Pit with Carrying Bag, $69.99 (orig. $104.99)
- Love Story Triangle Sun Shade Sail Canopy in Sand, $35.99 (orig. $48.99)
- Atree Soil Moisture Meter, $6.61 (orig. $9.95)
- Fire Sense Barzelonia Round Fire Pit, $70.20 (orig. $199.99)
- Worx Aerocart 8-in-1 Yard Cart Wheelbarrow, $150.72 (orig. $229.99)
- Aidetech Waterproof Patio Bench Cover, $13.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Abccanopy Hexagon Pop-Up Outdoor Gazebo, $139.96 (orig. $184.95)
- Amazon Basics 3-Piece Bar Height Patio Dining Set, $192.15 (orig. $224.14)
- Vita Florence Vinyl Arbor, $160.27 (orig. $269.99)
- Greenworks Cordless Hedge Trimmer, $147.32 (orig. $189.99)
- Camp Chef SmokePro Pellet Grill with Digital Controller, $403.17 (orig. $802)
To fully enjoy your outdoor space, it's a good idea to pick up patio furniture while it's on sale. For an easy way to update your deck, balcony, or porch, opt for the compact Flash Furniture Nantucket 6-Piece Patio Set, which comes with a table, four folding chairs, and even an umbrella. It's currently on sale for $121 — which comes out to $20 per piece. To protect your furniture when not in use, throw on this water-resistant cover, which is 56 percent off.
If you plan on cooking up food outside (alfresco dining, anyone?), check out the popular Char-Broil Performance Series Propane Gas Grill that's currently $100 off. With a 300-square-inch surface, the two-burner grill has plenty of space to make your favorite grill recipes. It also has foldable metal side shelves for extra space to hold plates and condiments or to prep your food. More than 2,400 shoppers have given the grill a five-star rating, saying that it "heats up quickly" and "cooks evenly."
Those looking to spruce up their greenery can save on all kinds of handy products, including this lightweight garden hose that expands up to 75 feet. It comes with a nozzle that has 10 spray settings. For gear to tend to your garden, check out the Fanhao 5-Piece Garden Tool Set which includes a weeder, transplanter, trowel, hand fork, and hand rake. Reviewers rave that the "sturdy" tools have "comfortable" rubber grips that are "much easier on the hands than hard plastic."
There's no end date listed for these impressive discounts, but some of them are marked as limited-time deals. So shop more of the best markdowns ahead, or head to Amazon's Outlet to score major savings on other patio and garden upgrades.
