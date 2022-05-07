Amazon's Outlet Is Overflowing with Patio and Garden Deals to Get Your Backyard Summer-Ready — Up to 65% Off

To fully enjoy your outdoor space, it's a good idea to pick up patio furniture while it's on sale. For an easy way to update your deck, balcony, or porch, opt for the compact Flash Furniture Nantucket 6-Piece Patio Set, which comes with a table, four folding chairs, and even an umbrella. It's currently on sale for $121 — which comes out to $20 per piece. To protect your furniture when not in use, throw on this water-resistant cover, which is 56 percent off.