Amazon's Outlet Is Overflowing with Patio and Garden Deals to Get Your Backyard Summer-Ready — Up to 65% Off

Save big on outdoor furniture, gardening tool sets, fire pits, and more
By Isabel Garcia May 07, 2022 07:00 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team.

If there's one home project you'll thank your future self for starting now, it's getting your outdoor space summer-ready. The good news is Amazon's Overstock Outlet is packed with deals on everything you need for a backyard refresh. 

Right now, the site's outlet has hundreds of deals — for up to 65 percent off — on patio and garden products. Whether you're itching to furnish your patio or give your garden new life before the long sunny days arrive, there are plenty of clearance products to snag.

From outdoor furniture and grills to gardening accessories and lawn equipment, we found some of the best deals to shop this weekend. 

16 Patio and Garden Deals to Shop at Amazon: 

To fully enjoy your outdoor space, it's a good idea to pick up patio furniture while it's on sale. For an easy way to update your deck, balcony, or porch, opt for the compact Flash Furniture Nantucket 6-Piece Patio Set, which comes with a table, four folding chairs, and even an umbrella. It's currently on sale for $121 — which comes out to $20 per piece. To protect your furniture when not in use, throw on this water-resistant cover, which is 56 percent off. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Flash Furniture Nantucket 6-Piece Patio Set, $120.85 (orig. $156.18); amazon.com 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Classic Accessories Veranda Water-Resistant 70-Inch Round Patio Table and Seat Cover, $44.14 (orig. $100.99); amazon.com

If you plan on cooking up food outside (alfresco dining, anyone?), check out the popular Char-Broil Performance Series Propane Gas Grill that's currently $100 off. With a 300-square-inch surface, the two-burner grill has plenty of space to make your favorite grill recipes. It also has foldable metal side shelves for extra space to hold plates and condiments or to prep your food. More than 2,400 shoppers have given the grill a five-star rating, saying that it "heats up quickly" and "cooks evenly."

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Char-Broil Performance Series Stainless Steel 2-Burner Cabinet Liquid Propane Gas Grill, $220.27 (orig. $319.99); amazon.com 

Those looking to spruce up their greenery can save on all kinds of handy products, including this lightweight garden hose that expands up to 75 feet. It comes with a nozzle that has 10 spray settings. For gear to tend to your garden, check out the Fanhao 5-Piece Garden Tool Set which includes a weeder, transplanter, trowel, hand fork, and hand rake. Reviewers rave that the "sturdy" tools have "comfortable" rubber grips that are "much easier on the hands than hard plastic." 

There's no end date listed for these impressive discounts, but some of them are marked as limited-time deals. So shop more of the best markdowns ahead, or head to Amazon's Outlet to score major savings on other patio and garden upgrades. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! J&B 75-Foot Expandable Hose with Spray Nozzle, $39.86 with coupon (orig. $59.95); amazon.com 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Fanhao 5-Piece Garden Tool Set, $19.52 (orig. $27.90); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Fire Sense Barzelonia Round Fire Pit, $70.20 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Love Story Triangle Sun Shade Sail Canopy in Sand, $35.99 (orig. $48.99); amazon.com 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Atree Soil Moisture Meter, $6.61 (orig. $9.95); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Fire Sense Portable Folding Round Black Steel 22-Inch Fire Pit with Carrying Bag, $69.99 (orig. $104.99); amazon.com  

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Worx Aerocart 8-in-1 Yard Cart Wheelbarrow, $150.72 (orig. $229.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Aidetech Waterproof Patio Bench Cover, $13.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Abccanopy Hexagon Pop-Up Outdoor Gazebo, $139.96 (orig. $184.95); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Basics 3-Piece Bar Height Patio Dining Set, $192.15 (orig. $224.14); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Vita Florence Vinyl Arbor, $160.27 (orig. $269.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Greenworks Cordless Hedge Trimmer, $147.32 (orig. $189.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Camp Chef SmokePro Pellet Grill with Digital Controller, $403.17 (orig. $802); amazon.com 

