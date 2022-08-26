Lifestyle Home Amazon's Outlet Is Filled with End-of-Season Deals on Patio Furniture Sets — Up to 53% Off Prices start at $57 for multi-piece sets with cushy chairs, sectionals, and tables By Annie Burdick Annie Burdick Instagram Website Annie Burdick is an Amazon Commerce Writer at Dotdash Meredith, covering a range of lifestyle products, from fashion picks to home essentials for sites like People, InStyle, Food & Wine, and others. For the past several years she's worked as a freelance writer and editor, covering a wide range of topics, including—on many occasions—commerce, and developing a passion for lifestyle content. In this time she also wrote five nonfiction books on topics like gardening and unconscious bias, for two publishers. Before entering the freelance world, she worked for two years in publishing, as a nonfiction book editor in Minneapolis. When she's not hunting for Amazon deals or writing about them, she's attempting to read through her overflowing bookshelves, running around outside with her dogs, or inventing something in the kitchen. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 26, 2022 03:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon The final weeks of summer may mark the end of beach days, but it certainly doesn't mean patio season is over. Relaxing outside on some comfy furniture or sharing a meal on the deck is an activity that should continue well into fall. But if you've been keen to upgrade your patio furniture to something more roomy, comfortable, or durable, the end of summer is also the perfect time to do some shopping — at a fraction of the cost. In fact, Amazon's Outlet, known for being loaded with steep deals, is currently teeming with multi-piece patio furniture sets, all with seriously great discounts. You can snag anything from simple, classic bistro sets to massive multi-piece sectionals with dining components, with discounts up to a whopping 53 percent off. Get your patio furniture all set up now, then enjoy your purchase for as long as the weather allows. There are hundreds of pieces to shop, but to make it easy, we've compiled everything worth shopping right now. Keep scrolling to check out 11 of the best patio furniture set deals in Amazon's outlet: Fdw Patio Furniture Sets Outdoor Wicker Bistro Set, $59.66 (orig. $99.99) Grand Patio Premium Steel Patio Bistro Set, $99.99 (orig. $159.99) Flamaker 3-Piece Outdoor Wicker Patio Set, $112.99 (orig. $159.99) Fdw Patio Furniture Outdoor Rattan 4-Piece Sets, $129.88 (orig. $248.99) Tangkula Wicker Patio Conversation Furniture Set, $139.99 (orig. $299.99) Amazon Basics Outdoor Patio 3-Piece Set, $143.15 (orig. $184.49) OC Orange-Casual 5-Piece Patio Conversation Set, $179.99 (orig. $199.99) Christopher Knight Home Outdoor 3 Piece Acacia Wood Set, $257.35 (orig. $332.02) Best Choice Products 3-Piece Patio Conversation Bistro Set, $319.99 (orig. $449.99) Furnimy 7-Piece Outdoor Indoor Sectional Sofa Set, $475 (orig. $550) Best Choice Products 7-Piece Modular Outdoor Sectional Patio Furniture, $699.99 (orig. $899.99) Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Every kind of shopper will be able to find something here, no matter the size of your space or your entertaining needs. Even those with limited room and no more than a balcony can find success with this wicker bistro set. Priced at just $60, the set includes cushioned, comfy seating for two and a simple table to hold your drinks and snacks. For a more Parisian feel, this steel bistro set is another great, budget-conscious pick. Plus, it comes in lots of bright colors sure to elevate the mood of your space, like a sunshine yellow or light mint. If you want more space for relaxing outside with loved ones, it's hard to beat the deal on this 4-piece set, which includes two chairs, a larger couch, and a table, giving you all the necessities to turn your patio into a full outdoor living space — and it's 48 percent off. For a more unique design, the Tangkula Conversation Set combines multiple seats and a table into one bench-like piece, perfect for settling in with your friend and a drink for a long catch-up. And for those with more room or a larger budget, there are plenty of options too, like a multi-chair and table set, complete with ottomans that double as extra seats. Or you can opt for a super roomy, cushy sectional couch to fill the space on your deck. One reviewer who bought the Furnimy sectional said, "Since getting it, I have been spending quite a bit of time on it...my [only] regret is not getting a second one." Shop these sets and all of our other picks below — but hurry, these deals aren't guaranteed to last much longer! Amazon Buy It! Fdw Patio Furniture Sets Outdoor Wicker Bistro Set, $59.66 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Grand Patio Premium Steel Patio Bistro Set, $99.99 (orig. $159.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Flamaker 3-Piece Outdoor Wicker Patio Set, $112.99 (orig. $159.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Fdw Patio Furniture Outdoor Rattan 4-Piece Set, $129.88 (orig. $248.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Tangkula Wicker Patio Conversation Furniture Set, $139.99 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! OC Orange-Casual 5-PiecePatio Conversation Set, $179.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Best Choice Products 3-Piece Patio Conversation Bistro Set, $319.99 (orig. $449.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Furnimy 7-Piece Outdoor Indoor Sectional Sofa Set, $475 (orig. $550); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Best Choice Products 7-Piece Modular Outdoor Sectional Patio Furniture, $699.99 (orig. $899.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Christopher Knight Home Outdoor 3 Piece Acacia Wood Set, $257.35 (orig. $332.02); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Amazon Basics Outdoor Patio 3-Piece Set, $143.15 (orig. $184.49); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.