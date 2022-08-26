Amazon's Outlet Is Filled with End-of-Season Deals on Patio Furniture Sets — Up to 53% Off

The final weeks of summer may mark the end of beach days, but it certainly doesn't mean patio season is over. Relaxing outside on some comfy furniture or sharing a meal on the deck is an activity that should continue well into fall.

But if you've been keen to upgrade your patio furniture to something more roomy, comfortable, or durable, the end of summer is also the perfect time to do some shopping — at a fraction of the cost. In fact, Amazon's Outlet, known for being loaded with steep deals, is currently teeming with multi-piece patio furniture sets, all with seriously great discounts.

You can snag anything from simple, classic bistro sets to massive multi-piece sectionals with dining components, with discounts up to a whopping 53 percent off. Get your patio furniture all set up now, then enjoy your purchase for as long as the weather allows.

There are hundreds of pieces to shop, but to make it easy, we've compiled everything worth shopping right now. Keep scrolling to check out 11 of the best patio furniture set deals in Amazon's outlet:

Every kind of shopper will be able to find something here, no matter the size of your space or your entertaining needs. Even those with limited room and no more than a balcony can find success with this wicker bistro set. Priced at just $60, the set includes cushioned, comfy seating for two and a simple table to hold your drinks and snacks.

For a more Parisian feel, this steel bistro set is another great, budget-conscious pick. Plus, it comes in lots of bright colors sure to elevate the mood of your space, like a sunshine yellow or light mint. If you want more space for relaxing outside with loved ones, it's hard to beat the deal on this 4-piece set, which includes two chairs, a larger couch, and a table, giving you all the necessities to turn your patio into a full outdoor living space — and it's 48 percent off.

For a more unique design, the Tangkula Conversation Set combines multiple seats and a table into one bench-like piece, perfect for settling in with your friend and a drink for a long catch-up.

And for those with more room or a larger budget, there are plenty of options too, like a multi-chair and table set, complete with ottomans that double as extra seats. Or you can opt for a super roomy, cushy sectional couch to fill the space on your deck. One reviewer who bought the Furnimy sectional said, "Since getting it, I have been spending quite a bit of time on it...my [only] regret is not getting a second one."

Shop these sets and all of our other picks below — but hurry, these deals aren't guaranteed to last much longer!

