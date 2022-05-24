Amazon's Outlet Dropped Tons of Patio Furniture Deals Days Before Memorial Day — Up to 50% Off
Memorial Day is right around the corner, and with it comes everything we love about summer, including pool days, dining alfresco, and lounging outdoors. And yes, all of those activities can be done right in your backyard. So if you don't have your patio set up just yet, don't fret. The big holiday is also bringing hundreds of outdoor furniture deals and Amazon is dropping discounts early — up to 50 percent off.
Ahead of the long weekend, you'll find deals galore on everything for the warm season. Plus, big-ticket summer items like patio furniture are drastically on sale and hiding within Amazon's secret Outlet storefront, so you know they'll be good. Think outdoor umbrellas, wicker patio sets, hammocks, Adirondack chairs, bar stools, and more starting at just $46.
Early Memorial Day Patio Furniture Deals on Amazon
- Le Conte 9-Foot Patio Umbrella, $46.71 with coupon (orig. $70.99)
- Christopher Knight Home Outdoor Wicker Club Chair Set, $163.93 (orig. $199.99)
- Sunlax Double Hammock with Stand, $106.39 (orig. $151.99)
- Pleasant Hearth Martin Wood Burning Fire Pit, $90.83 (orig. $179.99)
- Greendale Home Outdoor Seat Cushion, $54 (orig. $62.20)
- Christopher Knight Home Alisa Wood Chaise Lounge, $197.28 (orig. $251.34)
- Sunlax Large Sun Shade Canopy Sail, $45.49 (orig. $64.99)
- Paolfox 3-Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set, $139.99 with coupon (orig. $169.99)
- Polywood Classic Folding Adirondack Chair, $191.10 (orig. $239)
- Christopher Knight Home Mamie 5-Piece Outdoor Sofa Set, $653.85 (orig. $779.99)
- Caravan Canopy Zero Gravity Chair Set, $150.67 (orig. $199.99)
- Signature Design by Ashley Paradise Trail Wicker Barstool Set, $495.59 (orig. $823.99)
- Christopher Knight Home Alfresco Rectangular Dining Table, $441.38 (orig. $499.99)
- Augecho Offset Outdoor Patio Umbrella, $97.99 (orig. $139.99)
- Abccanopy Moorehead Patio Gazebo, $322.95 with coupon (orig. $449.95)
If you're inviting people over this summer, you've got to have an outdoor seating area. Instead of piecing together multiple furniture items, why not go with a stylish set like this one from Paolfox. The wicker set comes with two chairs, two seat cushions, and a small coffee table to rest drinks or appetizers.
Another top contender is this Christopher Knight Home five-piece sofa set that's an absolute stunner. The sofa instantly becomes a sectional with its moveable ottoman, is made with warm acacia wood, and comes with dark teal water-resistant cushions. Best of all, it's $127 off right now.
Anyone who thinks of their backyard as a relaxing sanctuary will love this comfy hammock that's up to 30 percent off. It's big enough for two people and can hold up to 450 pounds. The hammock also comes with a study stand, so you can use it practically anywhere — even if there are no trees in sight.
Those with a pool may also be searching for a chaise for sunbathing or perusing a beach read. This good-looking acacia wood option just might be what you're looking for, especially at this price. The lounger comes with a stylish full-length cushion, has adjustable backrest positions, and is water-resistant, so you don't need to worry if it gets splashed by a cannonball.
Want to see what else is on sale before Memorial Day weekend even starts? Scroll through the list below for some of the best deals available before checking out Amazon's outlet store.
Buy It! Le Conte 9-Foot Patio Umbrella, $46.71 with coupon (orig. $70.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Christopher Knight Home Outdoor Wicker Club Chair Set, $163.93 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Sunlax Double Hammock with Stand, $106.39 (orig. $151.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Pleasant Hearth Martin Wood Burning Fire Pit, $90.83 (orig. $179.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Greendale Home Outdoor Seat Cushion, $54 (orig. $62.20); amazon.com
Buy It! Christopher Knight Home Alisa Wood Chaise Lounge, $197.28 (orig. $251.34); amazon.com
Buy It! Sunlax Large Sun Shade Canopy Sail, $45.49 (orig. $64.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Paolfox 3-Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set, $139.99 with coupon (orig. $169.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Polywood Classic Folding Adirondack Chair, $191.10 (orig. $239); amazon.com
Buy It! Christopher Knight Home Mamie 5-Piece Outdoor Sofa Set, $653.85 (orig. $779.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Caravan Canopy Zero Gravity Chair Set, $150.67 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Signature Design by Ashley Paradise Trail Wicker Barstool Set, $495.59 (orig. $823.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Christopher Knight Home Alfresco Rectangular Dining Table, $441.38 (orig. $499.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Augecho Offset Outdoor Patio Umbrella, $97.99 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Abccanopy Moorehead Patio Gazebo, $322.95 with coupon (orig. $449.95); amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Is Back with 30,000+ Deals — and Prices Start at $9
- The Amazon Furniture Outlet's Memorial Day Sale Has Discounts as High as 76% Off
- Pet Owners Say This Best-Selling Donut Dog Bed Is Their Pups' 'Go-To Place Day or Night,' and It's on Sale
- Shoppers Love How 'Stylish and Functional' This Convertible Backpack Purse Is, and It's on Sale