Amazon's Outlet Has So Many New Patio Furniture Deals — Up to 56% Off
With so much stylish and durable outdoor furniture on sale right now, lying in the grass is not an option. Anyone looking to create a backyard oasis shouldn't sleep on the picks hiding within Amazon's secret Outlet store.
While it has sales on virtually everything — from home decor to kitchen gadgets — some of the most wow-worthy discounts happening right this second are on patio furniture. And the selection is huge: We're talking outdoor seating and dining sets, rocking chairs, hammocks, side tables, and bistro sets.
Best of all, prices start at just $27.
Amazon Outdoor Patio Furniture Outlet Deals
- Furinno Tioman Hardwood Patio Porch Swing, $140.82 (orig. $229.99)
- Signature Design by Ashley Clear Ridge Outdoor Lounge Chair Set, $754.51 (orig. $1,034.99)
- Shine Company Inc. Maine Porch Rocker, $128.09 (orig. $219.99)
- Idoxe Hanging Hammock Swing, $26.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Christopher Knight Home Aluminum Chaise Lounge, $425.88 (orig. $580.24)
- Signature Design by Ashley Town Wood 3-Piece Patio Table Set, $417.42 (orig. $559.99)
- Christopher Knight Home Keaton Wicker Side Table, $72.40 (orig. $101.18)
- Caravan Sports Infinity Zero Gravity Chair, $77.40 (orig. $119.99)
- Amazon Basics Outdoor Patio Wicker Chair Set, $117.66 (orig. $196.79)
- Balkene Home Vashon Aluminum Patio Bistro Set, $134.17 (orig. $289.99)
If you're looking for something that'll allow you to sit back and relax, consider these Maine-style rocking chairs with their nicely curved seats, armrests and high backs to accommodate even your tallest guests. They're available in natural wood and white and are up to 42 percent off right now.
Another pick that should be on your radar is Christopher Knight's chaise lounge chairs, which look like they belong poolside. They have a mesh design and a sturdy aluminum frame that can hold up against cannonball splashes. The set of two was originally $581, but it's on sale for $426 at the moment.
Prefer dining al fresco? Then check out this cute outdoor patio bistro set that comes with a small table and two chairs — it's 54 percent off right now. The dining set has a fun geometric pattern and is made with durable aluminum that's topped off with a glossy finish.
And those who want a space for family dinners should consider this three-piece dining set from Signature Design by Ashley. It's a park-bench style set that's big enough for hosting thanks to its 54-inch tabletop. Plus, its beautiful wood top with aluminum legs make it super stylish.
There are so many other patio furniture deals within Amazon's Outlet. Scroll through our picks below for some of the best discounts, which go as high as 56 percent off.
