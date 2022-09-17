There Are 160+ Living Room Furniture Deals in Amazon's Hidden Outlet This Weekend — Up to 53% Off

Staying home on chilly fall days is only ideal when your furniture is inviting, cozy, and comfy. So while fall decor might be on your mind, don't forget that your furniture pieces might need a refresher too — especially ones in the hangout spot better known as your living room.

When shopping for new home decor this season, consider items with soft textures, warm colors, and even items that'll heat up your space. No matter what you're on the hunt for, Amazon's secret Outlet store is the place to get it.

Everything in the storefront is on sale, including leather chairs, wooden coffee tables, bookshelves, ottomans, and more up to 53 percent off. But don't wait too long! These living room furniture deals are on sale at these low prices for this weekend with prices starting at $28.

Living Room Furniture Outlet Deals

Cozy up with a good book in one of the many stylish and comfortable accent chairs on sale this weekend. One that just begs to be seen is this tufted leather accent chair that looks elegant and refined. It has a high back with a winged design on the top, plus cushioned armrests. It's so stylish, shoppers are actually questioning its cheap price for its top quality.

Put your feet up and relax with this upholstered ottoman from Christopher Knight. The versatile furniture piece can certainly be used as a footstool, however, the ottoman can also be utilized as a seat or even a coffee table — just put a serving tray like this one on top, and voila.

But if you'd prefer a proper coffee table in lieu of the above ottoman, go with this wooden two-piece set. The coffee table has a minimalistic design with black metal industrial-style legs and a simple flat top. What sets this pick above the rest is the secondary nesting table hidden underneath. Take it out for extra tabletop space and tuck it back under when you're done.

While an old-fashioned fireplace is the ultimate fall staple, chances are you don't have one built into your home's structure. No worries because this TV stand has a built-in electric fireplace that shoppers confirm actually keeps them warm. It displays logs and a flickering "fire" for that realistic effect. Oh, and you can also store your electronics on and in it as well.

There are several other living room furniture pieces on sale in Amazon's Outlet right now. Shop the best picks below this weekend while they're still marked down.

Amazon

Buy It! Baxton Studio Gray Armchair, $168.10 (orig. $285); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Vasagle Leaning Five-Tier Ladder Shelf, $50.56 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Ameriwood Home Carver Electric Fireplace TV Stand, $290.30 (orig. $619); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Wohomo Console Table, $69.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Stone & Beam Rosewood Leather Accent Chair, $416.80 (orig. $523.44); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Christopher Knight Home Rosella Fabric Ottoman, $125.48 (orig. $195.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Walker Edison Mid-Century Modern Storage Wine Bar, $259.25 (orig. $369); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Winsome Xola Occasional Side Table, $70.84 (orig. $125); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Rivet Modern Leather Loveseat, $1,065 (orig. $1,228.98); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Linon Flokati Foot Stool, $40.05 (orig. $62.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Conrad Mid-Century Modern Fabric Club Chair, $217.60 (orig. $258.18); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Funme Tray Metal Side Table, $27.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Flash Furniture Emerson Two-Piece Nesting Coffee Table, $70.77 (orig. $108.91); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! 510 Design Zeus Storage Bench, $99.47 (orig. $169.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Jennifer Taylor Home Samuel Chaise, $734.04 (orig. $1,074); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.