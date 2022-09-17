Lifestyle Home There Are 160+ Living Room Furniture Deals in Amazon's Hidden Outlet This Weekend — Up to 53% Off You’ll find upholstered ottomans, leather sofas, and wooden coffee tables starting at $28 By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Instagram Sanah is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer at Dotdash Meredith covering everything in the lifestyle space, including home essentials and kitchen must-haves. For over three years, she has spent the majority of her day searching for the best sales and products hidden on Amazon for PEOPLE, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. Through her eight years of experience in media, Sanah has become passionate about everything in the lifestyle space. In addition to conducting expert interviews and doing extensive research on a daily basis, Sanah also enjoys testing products and sharing her experience with readers who are just as curious. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, shopping for stylish home must-haves, rewatching her favorite shows, or trying to keep her plants alive. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 17, 2022 06:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Staying home on chilly fall days is only ideal when your furniture is inviting, cozy, and comfy. So while fall decor might be on your mind, don't forget that your furniture pieces might need a refresher too — especially ones in the hangout spot better known as your living room. When shopping for new home decor this season, consider items with soft textures, warm colors, and even items that'll heat up your space. No matter what you're on the hunt for, Amazon's secret Outlet store is the place to get it. Everything in the storefront is on sale, including leather chairs, wooden coffee tables, bookshelves, ottomans, and more up to 53 percent off. But don't wait too long! These living room furniture deals are on sale at these low prices for this weekend with prices starting at $28. Living Room Furniture Outlet Deals Baxton Studio Gray Armchair, $168.10 (orig. $285) Vasagle Leaning Five-Tier Ladder Shelf, $50.56 (orig. $89.99) Ameriwood Home Carver Electric Fireplace TV Stand, $290.30 (orig. $619) Wohomo Console Table, $69.99 (orig. $99.99) Stone & Beam Rosewood Leather Accent Chair, $416.80 (orig. $523.44) Christopher Knight Home Rosella Fabric Ottoman, $125.48 (orig. $195.99) Walker Edison Mid-Century Modern Storage Wine Bar, $259.25 (orig. $369) Winsome Xola Occasional Side Table, $70.84 (orig. $125) Rivet Modern Leather Loveseat, $1,065 (orig. $1,228.98) Linon Flokati Foot Stool, $40.05 (orig. $62.99) All of These Stylish Long-Sleeve Dresses for Fall Come from an Under-the-Radar Amazon Sale Section Cozy up with a good book in one of the many stylish and comfortable accent chairs on sale this weekend. One that just begs to be seen is this tufted leather accent chair that looks elegant and refined. It has a high back with a winged design on the top, plus cushioned armrests. It's so stylish, shoppers are actually questioning its cheap price for its top quality. Put your feet up and relax with this upholstered ottoman from Christopher Knight. The versatile furniture piece can certainly be used as a footstool, however, the ottoman can also be utilized as a seat or even a coffee table — just put a serving tray like this one on top, and voila. But if you'd prefer a proper coffee table in lieu of the above ottoman, go with this wooden two-piece set. The coffee table has a minimalistic design with black metal industrial-style legs and a simple flat top. What sets this pick above the rest is the secondary nesting table hidden underneath. Take it out for extra tabletop space and tuck it back under when you're done. While an old-fashioned fireplace is the ultimate fall staple, chances are you don't have one built into your home's structure. No worries because this TV stand has a built-in electric fireplace that shoppers confirm actually keeps them warm. It displays logs and a flickering "fire" for that realistic effect. Oh, and you can also store your electronics on and in it as well. There are several other living room furniture pieces on sale in Amazon's Outlet right now. Shop the best picks below this weekend while they're still marked down. Amazon Buy It! Baxton Studio Gray Armchair, $168.10 (orig. $285); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Vasagle Leaning Five-Tier Ladder Shelf, $50.56 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Ameriwood Home Carver Electric Fireplace TV Stand, $290.30 (orig. $619); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Wohomo Console Table, $69.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Stone & Beam Rosewood Leather Accent Chair, $416.80 (orig. $523.44); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Christopher Knight Home Rosella Fabric Ottoman, $125.48 (orig. $195.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Walker Edison Mid-Century Modern Storage Wine Bar, $259.25 (orig. $369); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Winsome Xola Occasional Side Table, $70.84 (orig. $125); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Rivet Modern Leather Loveseat, $1,065 (orig. $1,228.98); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Linon Flokati Foot Stool, $40.05 (orig. $62.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Conrad Mid-Century Modern Fabric Club Chair, $217.60 (orig. $258.18); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Funme Tray Metal Side Table, $27.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Flash Furniture Emerson Two-Piece Nesting Coffee Table, $70.77 (orig. $108.91); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! 510 Design Zeus Storage Bench, $99.47 (orig. $169.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Jennifer Taylor Home Samuel Chaise, $734.04 (orig. $1,074); amazon.com