Amazon's Secret Outlet Dropped 200+ Last-Chance Decor and Furniture Deals, and Prices Start at $13

Published on September 22, 2022 05:00 AM

As you pull out your seasonal items from storage, you might be realizing that your fall decorations are not up to par. And chances are, your furniture hasn't had a refresh in forever. Let this be a sign to make some upgrades with stylish picks that all happen to be on sale at Amazon — for up to 61 percent off.

While Amazon's Outlet has become a go-to for savvy shoppers, one spot that's lesser-known is its Last Chance Savings storefront, filled with cozy decor and furniture that won't be restocked once it's gone. Think must-haves like throw blankets and farmhouse-style pitchers, as well as popular furniture like wicker sets for the patio, storage benches, and more.

Right now, our top picks start at just $13. But don't wait too long to shop — we don't know how long these discounts will be available.

Last-Chance Home Decor and Furniture Deals

One of the easiest ways to cozy up a living room come fall is by adding a throw blanket to a couch or lounge chair. This farmhouse-looking throw from Dii is extremely popular on Amazon, earning more than 1,600 five-star ratings. Reviewers have said it's "soft and warm," especially after washing. It has a pretty diamond pattern, frayed edges, and 12 color choices, including an artichoke green shade that's 41 percent off.

Small decor can make a big impact, and when it's functional, too? Even better. Take these ceramic drink coasters, for example: The set looks way more expensive than its sale price of $13 thanks to its marble appearance and gold details on top. Six comes in a pack, and you can choose from four different styles. Shoppers have put the coasters on their coffee tables, desks, and side tables.

Speaking of desks, if you're still working remotely from your couch, it's time for an upgrade. This minimalist computer desk is ideal for small spaces at less than 5 feet wide. The desk has a wooden surface with three little slots to store office supplies like paper, planners, writing utensils, and more. You can save up to 62 percent on it right now.

And anyone who wants to hold on to summer a little longer should definitely take advantage of the massive discount on these outdoor wicker lounge chairs from Signature Design by Ashley. Each chair has a relaxed back, stylish woven panels, and back and seat cushions. They're ready for a porch, back patio, or deck — and a pair is 53 percent off at Amazon. Read: You save up to $555 dollars!

Want to see what other home decor and furniture is on sale for the last time? Scroll through our selects below before taking a peek at Amazon's Last Chance Savings section for yourself.

Buy It! Eddie Bauer Cotton Flannel Bedding Set, $31.80 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Kate Aspen Modern Geo Ceramic Drink Coaster Set, $12.69 (orig. $18); amazon.com

Buy It! Simple Designs Petite Faux Stone Table Lamp, $12.26 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Dii Rustic Farmhouse Woven Throw, $19.40 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Hosley Galvanized Decorative Pitcher, $13.98 (orig. $18.89); amazon.com

Buy It! Main + Mesa Embroidered Cotton Lumbar Pillow, $18.33 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Clean Window Leno Weave Curtains, $12.44 (orig. $28.99); amazon.com

Buy It! 510 Design Laurel Home Office Desk, $76.70 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Signature Design by Ashley Clear Ridge Outdoor Wicker Chair Set, $490.60 (orig. $1,034.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Saunder Beginnings Summer Oak Bookcase, $69.70 (orig. $144.99); amazon.com

Buy It! 510 Design Zeus Storage Bench, $84.55 (orig. $169.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Walker Edison Contemporary Two-Drawer Entry Table, $115.28 (orig. $339); amazon.com

