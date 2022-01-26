Amazon's Secret Outlet Has Thousands of Space-Saving Furniture and Storage Deals, and They're Up to 46% Off
Just ask anyone living in a small home and they'll tell you: Space-saving furniture and gadgets prevent excessive clutter, bar none. Your living situation can definitely feel more open and bright in 2022 with the right home decor and storage pieces, and there are tons of options available on Amazon. But if you're looking for options at a discounted price, you have to check out Amazon's Outlet store. The Amazon outlet is filled with thousands of deals on kitchenware, winter clothing, and home essentials — and yes, that includes tons of space-saver deals up to 46 percent off. Now that's the way to start the year off right.
Amazon Space-Saving Home Deals
- Protecu Storage Basket Bins, $9.99 (orig. $11.98)
- Ameriwood Home Candon Desk, $107.67 (orig. $139.99)
- G-Ting Multipurpose Roll-Up Drying Rack, $13.99 (orig. $19.99)
- BoxLegend Space Saver Bags, $18.19 (orig. $25.99)
- Decor Therapy Simplify Pedestal Accent Table, $44.80 (orig. $69.99)
- Winsome Halifax Storage Drawer, $103.50 (orig. $170)
- Honey-Can-Do 6-Drawer Storage Chest, $115.24 (orig. $149.99)
- YouHuaguo Velvet Storage Ottoman, $40.45 with coupon (orig. $69)
- Criusia Hanging Closet Organizer, $13.48 with coupon (orig. $21.98)
- Zinus Justina Metal Mattress Foundation, $195 (orig. $219)
- Winsome Wood Claire Accent Table, $59.56 (orig. $107)
- O Design Shower Caddy, $12.59 (orig. $17.99)
Maximizing your space without trading in your curated decor is easy with a few space saver storage picks. You know all your summer clothes or cooling comforters that are taking up room in your closet? That can be vacuum sealed and hidden under the bed with these BoxLegend vacuum storage compression bags that have more than 11,500 five-star ratings from shoppers who call it a "game changer." And if you store everything in the living room closet, and yet, can never find anything, storage bins just might be the way to go. These stylish cotton baskets separate knick-knacks into their own bin and hide away the mess thanks to its fabric exterior. They come in four colors, three sizes, and are just $10 right now.
For those who would rather upgrade their furniture, you're in luck. This drawer storage chest is a popular option among shoppers for its ability to store a lot in one space. You get six basket-style drawers that have easy-to-pull handles on them and the wood frame is sturdy enough to hold cute decor, makeup, or accessories on top. Another bedroom favorite is this minimalistic Zinus platform bed that's super easy to put together, looks very stylish, and has enough space underneath to store luggage, boxes, or those storage bags from above.
Interested in sprucing up your living room? You can't go wrong with an ottoman, like this chic velvet one that's 46 percent off with a hidden coupon. It has a secret compartment inside to store books or a small throw blanket. Plus, the lid has an internal hardside which acts as a side table, too. And if you're in the market for a work-from-home desk, consider this space-saving pick from Ameriwood Home. The wooden desk has built-in shelves and a drawer, ideal for gadgets and paperwork. You'll also appreciate the industrial-style metal legs with a small footprint. Shop it while it's 22 percent off. Want even more storage space saver deals? Head to Amazon's Outlet home section for even more sales happening right now.
