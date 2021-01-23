The 10 Best Home Deals Hiding in Amazon's Secret Outlet — Including a $15 Memory Foam Pillow

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If you've been waiting for a sign to refresh your home for the new year, this Amazon outlet sale may just be it. Whether you've been thinking about reorganizing, redecorating, or replacing your bedding, there are tons of amazing deals on home essentials right now that can help you get started.

There are a few pillows on sale in the outlet (including this adjustable bamboo option), but one of the best deals is on the Temi Memory Foam Contoured Pillow. The pillow is 49 percent off and includes an additional 10 percent off coupon at checkout, dropping its price down to just $15. The Temi pillow includes a "skin friendly" pillowcase made out of cotton and microfiber, and it has low and high curves on either end, which offer neck support for side and back sleepers.

If you're looking for more bedding, you'll even find a queen-sized down alternative duvet for as low as $20. Shoppers say the Oubonon comforter is "light and fluffy" and looks "amazing" on their beds. One customer even raved: "Under this comforter, I have gotten some of the most relaxing sleep of my life."

Plus, there are tons of stylish decorative items you'll find for under $20. We love this set of ceramic coasters with various foliage designs that's just $8 and this dried bouquet of reeds that's 38 percent off. Even this set of floral candles that shoppers call "luxurious" and "tasteful" is only $13.

