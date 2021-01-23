The 10 Best Home Deals Hiding in Amazon's Secret Outlet — Including a $15 Memory Foam Pillow
Plus a “luxurious” set of candles and a super soft comforter
If you've been waiting for a sign to refresh your home for the new year, this Amazon outlet sale may just be it. Whether you've been thinking about reorganizing, redecorating, or replacing your bedding, there are tons of amazing deals on home essentials right now that can help you get started.
From this comfy memory foam pillow to this extra large rope basket to a set of "luxurious" candles, here are the 10 best deals hiding in Amazon's outlet right now:
- Ycoll Linen Pillow Covers, 12x20, Set of 4, $6.79 (orig. $9.99)
- ComSaf Ceramic Coasters with Cork Base, Set of 6, $7.55 (orig. $14.99)
- Peln Luxury Scented Candles, Various Scents, Set of 6, $12.19 (orig. $19.99)
- Summer Rainbow Smart LED Strip Lights, $13.67 (orig. $29.99)
- Temi Ergonomic Memory Foam Contoured Pillow, $15.10 (orig. $32.90)
- Yishang Ceramic Glazed Planters, Medium, Set of 2, $15.59 (orig. $25.99)
- HomeLife Comforts XXL Woven Cotton Rope Basket, $17.89 (orig. $23.85)
- Dongliflower Dried Natural Decorative Flower Bunch, 60 Pieces, $18.59 (orig. $29.99)
- Oubonun Queen Size Down Alternative Comforter, $20 (orig. $39.99)
- Coavas Store Industrial Wood Work Desk, Vintage Brown, $48.79 (orig. $79.99)
There are a few pillows on sale in the outlet (including this adjustable bamboo option), but one of the best deals is on the Temi Memory Foam Contoured Pillow. The pillow is 49 percent off and includes an additional 10 percent off coupon at checkout, dropping its price down to just $15. The Temi pillow includes a "skin friendly" pillowcase made out of cotton and microfiber, and it has low and high curves on either end, which offer neck support for side and back sleepers.
Buy It! Temi Memory Foam Contoured Pillow, $15.10 with coupon (orig. $32.90); amazon.com
If you're looking for more bedding, you'll even find a queen-sized down alternative duvet for as low as $20. Shoppers say the Oubonon comforter is "light and fluffy" and looks "amazing" on their beds. One customer even raved: "Under this comforter, I have gotten some of the most relaxing sleep of my life."
Buy It! Oubonun Queen Size Down Alternative Comforter, $20 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Plus, there are tons of stylish decorative items you'll find for under $20. We love this set of ceramic coasters with various foliage designs that's just $8 and this dried bouquet of reeds that's 38 percent off. Even this set of floral candles that shoppers call "luxurious" and "tasteful" is only $13.
Buy It! ComSaf Ceramic Coasters with Cork Base, Set of 6, $7.55 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Peln Luxury Scented Candles, Various Scents, Set of 6, $12.19 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Dongliflower Dried Natural Decorative Flower Bunch, 60 Pieces, $18.59 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Amazon's Overstock Outlet is also running more deals in practically every category on the site, like beauty, clothing, pet supplies, health and personal care, and more. Check out all the home deals here, and don't forget to browse the rest of the outlet before checking out.
