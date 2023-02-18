The Best Furniture Deals We Found at Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet for President Day Weekend

Prices start at $30

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon

Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2023. When she's not shopping or hunting for deals, she's cooking, spending time with friends, or either watching or quoting a Nora Ephron movie. Clara graduated with a BA in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 18, 2023 05:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Presidents Day Best Amazon Furniture Outlet Deals Tout
Photo: People / Pamela Jew

If you're feeling lost in the sauce of furniture deals this Presidents Day weekend, we've got you covered.

Amazon's outlet store is brimming with majorly discounted goods in the furniture department, including must-have pieces like bed frames, L-shaped desks, bookcases, and accent tables. And right now, you can save on name brands like Christopher Knight and Zinus — all for up to 53 percent off.

Amazon's Best Outlet Furniture Sales

For a living room refresh, the outlet is offering $47 off of a mid-century modern Christopher Knight armchair. One reviewer called the chair "very comfortable and perfect for relaxing while reading a book," while another wrote that it "comes with all the tools you need and was assembled in less than five minutes." And for an even more impressive deal, upgrade your media console with this two-tiered Zinus unit for a whopping 53 percent off.

Presidents Day Best Amazon Furniture Outlet Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Christopher Knight Upholstered Armchair, $196.99 (orig. $243.99); amazon.com

If you're in the market for storage solutions, check out this coat and shoe rack that's 33 percent off, which one reviewer said "solved the issue of not having an entryway closet to hang coats or store shoes." You can also snag a kitchen storage unit for as little as $33, in case you're looking for some extra space to store cookware, appliances, and any other bits and bobbles that need a place to call home.

You can even grab this platform bed with built-in storage for 45 percent off. According to one shopper, the drawers are a "great size for storing extra linens and blankets," plus it comes in a few colors to choose from.

Presidents Day Best Amazon Furniture Outlet Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Dhp Maven Queen-Sized Upholstered Platform Bed with Storage, $163.50 (orig. $295.99); amazon.com

To give your home office a refresh, grab this L-shaped desk that offers optimal surface area for multiple monitors, a printer, tablet, and other essentials. You can also throw in a brand new desk chair, like this one from Amazon Basics that boasts 13,000 five-star ratings (and is super affordable at just $52!).

Presidents Day Best Amazon Furniture Outlet Deals
Amazon

Buy It! CubiCubi L-Shaped Desk, $119.99 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com

Now that you've been let in on the secret of Amazon's overstock outlet, go forth and enjoy the deals on deals it has to offer. Keep scrolling to see even more discounted furniture finds from the outlet, and make sure to act quickly — these markdowns aren't guaranteed to last forever.

Presidents Day Best Amazon Furniture Outlet Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Walker Edison TV Stand in White Oak, $185.30 (orig. $315); amazon.com

Presidents Day Best Amazon Furniture Outlet Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Basics 2-Piece Wood Stools Set in White, $66.82 (orig. $98.99); amazon.com

Presidents Day Best Amazon Furniture Outlet Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Zinus Garrison Media and Coffee Table, $42.30 (orig. $90); amazon.com

Presidents Day Best Amazon Furniture Outlet Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Mind Reader Coat and Shoe Rack, $30.22 (orig. $44.99); amazon.com

Presidents Day Best Amazon Furniture Outlet Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Decro Therapy Keaton Traditional Round End Table, $138.13 (orig. $254.99); amazon.com

Presidents Day Best Amazon Furniture Outlet Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Vasagle 3-Tier Bookshelf, $67.91 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Presidents Day Best Amazon Furniture Outlet Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Basics Low-Back Swivel Desk Chair, $51.99 (orig. $62.99); amazon.com

Presidents Day Best Amazon Furniture Outlet Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Mind Reader 3-Tier Kitchen Storage Unit, $33 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Presidents Day Best Amazon Furniture Outlet Deals
Amazon

Buy It! First Hill Fhw Storage Ottoman, $75.03 (orig. $99); amazon.com

Presidents Day Best Amazon Furniture Outlet Deals
Amazon

Buy It! NeuType Full Length Ladder Mirror, $113.90 (orig. $169.99); amazon.com

Presidents Day Best Amazon Furniture Outlet Deals
Amazon

Buy It! HollyHome Round Accent Table, $19.59 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Presidents Day Best Amazon Furniture Outlet Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Furinno Turn-N-Tube 3-Tier Corner Display Rack, $15.30 (orig. $18.46); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows for Sleeping Queen Size
These 'Plush' Pillows with More Than 20,600 Five-Star Ratings Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now
Jlo Pink Dress
Jennifer Lopez's Stunning Date Night Dress Costs More Than $3,000, but We Found a Similar Style for Just $29
30 Best Early Presidents Day Sales Tout
The 78 Best Presidents Day Sales You Can Shop Right Now
Related Articles
Best Amazon Presidents Day Sales Tout
The 100 Best Presidents Day Sales Happening at Amazon This Weekend
30 Best Early Presidents Day Sales Tout
The 78 Best Presidents Day Sales You Can Shop Right Now
Presidents Day Best Member-Only Deals tout
Amazon Just Added Tons of Deals That Are Exclusive to Prime Members — and Prices Start at $9
Most Comfortable Sectionals
These Are the 11 Most Comfortable Sectionals on Amazon, According to Reviewers
BOHO home decor
Amazon's Secret Minimalist Marketplace Is Full of Outrageous Deals on Furniture and Decor
End Tables with Drawer Cabine
These 11 Nightstands Look Super Expensive, but They're Actually Under $100 on Amazon
Pres Day TV deals roundup TOUT
The Best Presidents Day TV Deals Happening Now — Up to $1,000 Off
Jonathan Adler x Levity Collaboration, Launches We Love
Launches We Love! Jonathan Adler Drops a Washable Furniture Line with Levity, Plus More New Home Products
Best President's Day Deals on PO Tested Products
We Test Thousands of Products in Our Labs, and 10 of Our Very Favorites Are on Sale for Presidents Day
40 under $40 organization
40 Life-Changing Organizers Under $40 That Will Tidy Up Your Home for Good
Home Goods Accessories on Amazon
23 Home Accents from Amazon That Look So Much More Expensive Than They Are
Amazon furniture items
16 Furniture Items on Amazon That Will Arrive by Next Week If You Shop Now
patio furniture sets
10 Patio Furniture Sets to Shop on Amazon Before They Sell Out — Starting at $90