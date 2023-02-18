The Best Furniture Deals We Found at Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet for President Day Weekend

If you're feeling lost in the sauce of furniture deals this Presidents Day weekend, we've got you covered.

Amazon's outlet store is brimming with majorly discounted goods in the furniture department, including must-have pieces like bed frames, L-shaped desks, bookcases, and accent tables. And right now, you can save on name brands like Christopher Knight and Zinus — all for up to 53 percent off.

Amazon's Best Outlet Furniture Sales

For a living room refresh, the outlet is offering $47 off of a mid-century modern Christopher Knight armchair. One reviewer called the chair "very comfortable and perfect for relaxing while reading a book," while another wrote that it "comes with all the tools you need and was assembled in less than five minutes." And for an even more impressive deal, upgrade your media console with this two-tiered Zinus unit for a whopping 53 percent off.

Buy It! Christopher Knight Upholstered Armchair, $196.99 (orig. $243.99); amazon.com

If you're in the market for storage solutions, check out this coat and shoe rack that's 33 percent off, which one reviewer said "solved the issue of not having an entryway closet to hang coats or store shoes." You can also snag a kitchen storage unit for as little as $33, in case you're looking for some extra space to store cookware, appliances, and any other bits and bobbles that need a place to call home.

You can even grab this platform bed with built-in storage for 45 percent off. According to one shopper, the drawers are a "great size for storing extra linens and blankets," plus it comes in a few colors to choose from.

Buy It! Dhp Maven Queen-Sized Upholstered Platform Bed with Storage, $163.50 (orig. $295.99); amazon.com

To give your home office a refresh, grab this L-shaped desk that offers optimal surface area for multiple monitors, a printer, tablet, and other essentials. You can also throw in a brand new desk chair, like this one from Amazon Basics that boasts 13,000 five-star ratings (and is super affordable at just $52!).

Buy It! CubiCubi L-Shaped Desk, $119.99 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com

Now that you've been let in on the secret of Amazon's overstock outlet, go forth and enjoy the deals on deals it has to offer. Keep scrolling to see even more discounted furniture finds from the outlet, and make sure to act quickly — these markdowns aren't guaranteed to last forever.

Buy It! Walker Edison TV Stand in White Oak, $185.30 (orig. $315); amazon.com

Buy It! Amazon Basics 2-Piece Wood Stools Set in White, $66.82 (orig. $98.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Zinus Garrison Media and Coffee Table, $42.30 (orig. $90); amazon.com

Buy It! Mind Reader Coat and Shoe Rack, $30.22 (orig. $44.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Decro Therapy Keaton Traditional Round End Table, $138.13 (orig. $254.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Vasagle 3-Tier Bookshelf, $67.91 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Amazon Basics Low-Back Swivel Desk Chair, $51.99 (orig. $62.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Mind Reader 3-Tier Kitchen Storage Unit, $33 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Buy It! First Hill Fhw Storage Ottoman, $75.03 (orig. $99); amazon.com

Buy It! NeuType Full Length Ladder Mirror, $113.90 (orig. $169.99); amazon.com

Buy It! HollyHome Round Accent Table, $19.59 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Furinno Turn-N-Tube 3-Tier Corner Display Rack, $15.30 (orig. $18.46); amazon.com

