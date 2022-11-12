Amazon's Hidden Outlet Is Stuffed with Steep Deals on Furniture, and Prices Start at $49

If you strive to be the holiday host with the most, but your old outdated furniture has you worried about inviting anyone over, you still have time to shop for some new furniture at majorly reduced prices — and you don't have to wait until Black Friday either.

Amazon's hidden outlet section continues to deliver unparalleled deals on thousands of items in every category. We can't help but eye the furniture section as the weather gets colder and we spend more time at home trying to relax on a too-small couch or eat at a rickety dining table.

Considering how much time you spend at home, it should be a place you feel excited to get back to, so upgrading old furniture or buying pieces you've been eyeing forever is a worthwhile investment in your own contentment. And if budget is the concern, we're here to help make sure you snag the best prices on chic and stylish furniture that you'll love coming home to.

Keep scrolling to check out all our favorite furniture finds in Amazon's outlet right now.

Best Amazon Outlet Furniture Deals:

As usual, we've pulled deals for any and every room of the house, including a sleep upgrade to help you feel more "refreshed and rested," as one reviewer attested of the Olee Sleep Queen Mattress. The hybrid style includes a memory foam top and heat-treated coils beneath to give you that firm but supported feeling for years to come. Plus, it's been slashed by almost $200!

To elevate the style of your space, you can opt to pick up a gorgeous bar cart while it's 43 percent off. It's made with glass and metal fixtures in a luxe gold shade and finished off with a top and bottom shelf that allows for a blend of storage and serving spaces. Plus, the wheels let you move it to your party site with ease.

To elevate the living room, you can snag a dark gray tufted sofa, perfect for fitting three people comfortably. You can pair it with a new attention-grabbing statement coffee table, with striking gold legs and double square tops where you and your guests can set cocktails during your next soiree.

If you need to spice up and expand your storage options a bit, you can snag this mid-century modern style TV stand. It's complete with a low profile and three shelves for holding anything that's yet to find a home, whether that's candles, records, books, or trinkets. Plus, it's the perfect size to hold your TV too. And if you have a kid's bedroom that's turned to chaos, this multi-tier organizer is ideal for collecting toys and books in its 12 bins.This storage organizer is guaranteed to keep everything off the floor.

We also found two unique and super stylish armchairs that are ready to add a bit of flair to your living room, den, office, or bedroom. First up is this sophisticated mid-century gray pick, which one reviewer described as "higher quality than its price point would suggest." The second chair option is more eye-catching and vibrant, combining a cut-out shape with light green upholstery and walnut wood — plus a 62 percent markdown brings the price down to just $90.

Shop all of these and the rest of our picks below, and don't wait too long to checkout on your favorites, as these deals aren't guaranteed to last.

