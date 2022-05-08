Amazon's Secret Outlet Dropped Over 8,000 Home and Furniture Deals, and Discounts Are Up to 69% Off
The furniture you buy should feel comfortable and be functional — and it helps if it's stylish, too. The big issue? Most good-looking pieces cost a pretty penny.
But Amazon's hidden Outlet store is brimming with deals on everything you could want for your home, including furniture, decor, bedding, and outdoor essentials. Whether you're looking for space-saving tables, organizing drawer sets, or even a comfy mattress, Amazon has you covered. At last look, we saw prices that are now up to 69 percent off.
Amazon Furniture Outlet Deals
- Sonyabecca Three-Tier End Table, $39.19 (orig. $55.99)
- Youdenova Three-Tier Shoe Rack, $20.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Leopard Hall Bench and Coat Rack, $66.49 (orig. $94.99)
- Winsome Wood Claire Accent Table, $52 (orig. $107)
- Sauder North Avenue Desk, $66.50 (orig. $89.99)
- Olee Sleep Omega Hybrid Mattress, $187.59 (orig. $599)
- Zinus Becky Farmhouse Dining Table Set, $245.23 (orig. $400)
- Coavas Folding Bookshelf, $55.99 (orig. $79.99)
- Bambloom Side Table, $23.79 (orig. $33.99)
- Winsome Wood Suzanne Kitchen Table Set, $100.43 (orig. $275)
- Zinus Curtis Upholstered Platform Bed Frame, $109.13 (orig. $250)
- La-Z-Boy Bellamy Bonded Leather Office Chair, $273.73 (orig. $429.99)
- Convenience Concepts Oxford Console Table, $73.09 (orig. $113.60)
- Hodedah Kitchen Island, $96.95 (orig. $249.99)
- Winsome Wood Halifax Storage Drawers, $129.86 (orig. $250)
If you've been hunting for a stylish entryway table, consider this popular option from Convenience Concepts, which has more than 1,400 five-star ratings from satisfied shoppers. The engineered-wood table has a dark espresso stain with a criss-cross design on the sides that'll catch your eye as soon as you walk through the door.
For a dining area or breakfast nook, this space-saving dining table comes with two bench seats that can tuck underneath it, making it ideal for small spaces. It's particularly beautiful in the farmhouse-style palette with light wooden surfaces and white legs; it's also available in an espresso stain.
And anyone who's regularly working from home these days should have a proper desk by now (your dining table doesn't count!). You can't go wrong with this industrial-looking desk that is big enough to accommodate a laptop and monitor and has two shelves to store electronics, planners, and headphones. It has a minimalist appearance with metal accents and oak surfaces, and it's just $67 right now.
Want to see what else is on sale? Browse through our picks below before heading over to the Amazon Outlet store.
