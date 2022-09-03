Lifestyle Home Amazon's Outlet Is Teeming with Furniture Discounts — Including a Couch for $520 Less Save up to 69 percent on kitchen carts, desks, shoe racks, and more By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman Website Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. The hidden outlet is always teeming with seriously good deals, and right now you'll find everything from couches and coat racks to mattresses and accent tables. Deals are up to a whopping 69 percent off, with prices as little as $18. Plus, Prime Members are always guaranteed free shipping — so you won't have to worry about paying extra fees. Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Keep scrolling to check out the 13 best Amazon outlet furniture deals to shop during Labor Day weekend: Lifestyle Solutions Grayson Sofa, $299.87 (orig. $819.99) Winsome Wood Henry Accent Table, $42.70 (orig. $87) Whitmor 30-Section Hanging Shoe Shelves, $17.51 (orig. $21.38) Winsome Alex 5-Piece Set Snack Table, $62.99 (orig. $134) Zinus Juliet Espresso Wood Dining Table with Two Benches, $146.90 (orig. $249) Homekoko Coat Rack, $62.99 (orig. $119.99) Linon Claridge Patches Bar Stool, $45.30 (orig. $75.99) Sauder Beginnings Bookcase with Doors, $90.29 (orig. $144.99) Sweetnight Twilight 10-Inch Mattress in a Box, $325.34 (orig. $578.99) Boss Office Products Tiffany Fur Office Chair, $86.76 (orig. $190) Songmics Vertical Dresser Tower, $41.99 (orig. $59.99) Ameriwood Home Landon Desk, $80 (orig. $259) Winsome Wood Mario Kitchen Cart, $120.04 (orig. $209) If it's living room essentials you're after, there's plenty to choose from. Start by snagging this top-rated sofa that's 63 percent off; the couch is the number-one bestseller in its category and has room to fit as many as three people at a time. Don't miss out on grabbing this $90 bookcase with extra storage space, as well as an accent table that can find a home next to any couch or lounge chair. Those who are on the hunt for new pieces to add to the bedroom will have tons to sift through as well. Shoppers should grab this mattress in a box while it's 44 percent off; it provides foam and innerspring support and is breathable, so it's sure to keep you cool all night long. You can also snag a dresser for just $42 as well as an $87 furry chair that's sure to look great in front of any vanity. Keep reading to check out all our other picks from Amazon's furniture outlet, including more kitchen carts, dining room tables, storage organizers, office desks, and bar stools. 