Amazon's Outlet Is Teeming with Furniture Discounts — Including a Couch for $520 Less

Labor Day is officially here, and with the last long summer weekend of the year comes tons of sales that you're not going to want to miss. Along with discounted fall-approved dresses and back-to-school markdowns, Amazon has also launched a slew of sales in its furniture outlet department.

If you've never shopped the Amazon furniture outlet before, you're going to want to familiarize yourself ASAP. The hidden outlet is always teeming with seriously good deals, and right now you'll find everything from couches and coat racks to mattresses and accent tables. Deals are up to a whopping 69 percent off, with prices as little as $18. Plus, Prime Members are always guaranteed free shipping — so you won't have to worry about paying extra fees.

Keep scrolling to check out the 13 best Amazon outlet furniture deals to shop during Labor Day weekend:

If it's living room essentials you're after, there's plenty to choose from. Start by snagging this top-rated sofa that's 63 percent off; the couch is the number-one bestseller in its category and has room to fit as many as three people at a time. Don't miss out on grabbing this $90 bookcase with extra storage space, as well as an accent table that can find a home next to any couch or lounge chair.

Those who are on the hunt for new pieces to add to the bedroom will have tons to sift through as well. Shoppers should grab this mattress in a box while it's 44 percent off; it provides foam and innerspring support and is breathable, so it's sure to keep you cool all night long. You can also snag a dresser for just $42 as well as an $87 furry chair that's sure to look great in front of any vanity. Keep reading to check out all our other picks from Amazon's furniture outlet, including more kitchen carts, dining room tables, storage organizers, office desks, and bar stools. After you've plucked out what you want, head directly to checkout because these discounts aren't guaranteed to last forever.