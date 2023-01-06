Lifestyle Home Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Slashed Prices on Furniture This Weekend — Up to 60% Off Give your home a makeover for less By Carly Kulzer Carly Kulzer Instagram Website Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 6, 2023 09:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland Do you enjoy a good secret? Then listen up because we're about to spill the beans on an under-the-radar section at Amazon that's packed with massive markdowns in practically every category, including furniture. Amazon's Overstock Outlet is the place to shop for pieces without spending a lot of money — we're talking up to 60 percent off. To make your experience easier, we sifted through hundreds of furniture options to find all of the best deals worth adding to your cart. Our comprehensive list includes everything from big ticket items like sofas and mattresses to smaller pieces like shoe racks and ottomans. The best part is you don't even need a Prime membership to take advantage, which means everyone can give their home a refresh. Below are the 14 best Amazon overstock furniture deals with prices starting at $21. Amazon Outlet Furniture on Sale Winsome Jasper Buffet Table, $157.10 (orig. $392.30) Ameriwood Home Dakota L-Shaped Desk, $110.49 (orig. $129.99) Sauder Beginnings Bookcase, $67.41 (orig. $144.99) Walker Edison 2-Tier Coffee Table with Rattan Storage Baskets, $189 (orig. $249) EXQ Home Metal Shoe Rack, $31.49 (orig. $44.99) Virgorack End Desk Side Table, $50.39 with coupon (orig. $79.99) Vicllax Coat Rack Stand, $20.99 (orig. $29.99) Fefances Dark Green Bar Stools, Set of 2, $74.19 (orig. $105.99) Baauye Entryway Coat Rack Bench, $59.49 (orig. $84.99) B Fsobeiialeo Storage Ottoman Bench, $34.99 (orig. $49.99) Americanflat Full Length Mirror with Stand, $112 (orig. $139) Chita Queen-Size Gel Memory Foam Mattress, $254.99 (orig. $369.99) Fanwei Queen-Size Modern Platform Bed Frame, $209.99 (orig. $299.99) Iconic Home Lyric Counter Stool, $213 (orig. $350) Rivet Aiden Reversible Sectional Sofa, $943.38 (orig. $1,053.50) Calling all shoppers! With a list so versatile, there's sure to be something for everyone no matter what size space you're working with. Give your home a fresh new look by replacing your existing couch with a hunter green velvet sofa that's on sale for under $950 right now. If you've ever wished you could choose which side the chase sits on, then this sectional is for you since it can be interchanged to fit your needs. Plus, the cushions are removable making them easy to spot clean. One five-star reviewer who bought the leather version described it as "firm and supportive" and said it allows you to "lay all the way down with room to spare." They also confirmed that it's "very easy to assemble" since you only have to screw on the legs. Amazon Buy It! Rivet Aiden Reversible Sectional Sofa, $943.38 (orig. $1,053.50); amazon.com The Winsome Jasper Buffet Table is the most notable deal on our list with a massive discount of 60 percent off. It's also the most functional piece of furniture since it can be used in so many different ways. One shopper said they could see it working well as a "home bar, dining room storage, server buffet, liquor cabinet, and TV stand." No matter how it's used, it has multiple drawers and cabinets to provide lots of additional storage for any room. It even has dedicated slots that can hold up to 12 bottles of wine. According to several people, this cabinet can be tedious to assemble and can go faster with two people since it comes with quite a few pieces. But one customer noted that "if you can follow directions and have patience, you'll be fine." Amazon Buy It! Winsome Jasper Buffet Table, $157.10 (orig. $392.30); amazon.com Most people will agree that a good night's sleep is important, and there's no better way to achieve that than to treat yourself to a quality mattress. The good news is you don't have to drain your savings to get one thanks to Amazon's Overstock Outlet. The Chita Gel Memory Foam Mattress is on sale for $255 in the queen size, which is great for a single person or couple. The 10-inch mattress is made up of seven layers of fabric including breathable foam, a built-in mattress topper, and an anti-slip bottom. One reviewer loved it so much that they said it's "the best mattress" they have ever bought and claimed that it "expanded evenly" after the recommended 48-hour time period. Amazon Buy It! Chita Queen-Size Gel Memory Foam Mattress, $254.99 (orig. $369.99); amazon.com The Down Bed Pillows That Shoppers Call 'Luxurious' Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now Now that the secret's out, you'll know where to look every time you want to upgrade your home for less. Keep scrolling to see all of our top picks that are currently on sale, including a computer desk, full-length mirror, barstools, and more. Amazon Buy It! Ameriwood Home Dakota L-Shaped Desk, $110.49 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Sauder Beginnings Bookcase, $67.41 (orig. $144.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Walker Edison 2-Tier Coffee Table with Rattan Storage Baskets, $189 (orig. $249); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! EXQ Home Metal Shoe Rack, $31.49 (orig. $44.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Virgorack End Desk Side Table, $50.39 with coupon (orig. $79.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Vicllax Coat Rack Stand, $20.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Fefances Dark Green Bar Stools, Set of 2, $74.19 (orig. $105.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Baauye Entryway Coat Rack Bench, $59.49 (orig. $84.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! B Fsobeiialeo Storage Ottoman Bench, $34.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Americanflat Full Length Mirror with Stand, $112 (orig. $139); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Fanwei Queen-Size Modern Platform Bed Frame, $209.99 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Iconic Home Lyric Counter Stool, $213 (orig. $350); amazon.com