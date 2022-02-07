Amazon's Secret Outlet Store Is Filled with Thousands of Furniture Deals — Up to 59% Off
With all the time being spent at home, you just might be tired seeing the same furniture pieces every day. Anyone who's ready for a home refresh: listen up! Amazon has a secret outlet store chock-full of everything you'd need for your home, including handy kitchen appliances, storage must-haves, and of course, stylish furniture for up to 59 percent off, so they're too good to pass up.
Whether you're shopping for the bedroom, living room, or home office, you'll be able to find high-quality options hidden within Amazon's furniture sale hub. We're talking chester drawer sets, ottomans, desks, and even bed frames that start at just $48. Plus, many of these furniture deals have tons of five-star ratings from popular brands like Ameriwood Home, La-Z-Boy, and Winsome.
Amazon Furniture Outlet Deals
- Iconic Home Trento Faux Fur Bench, $222.37 (orig. $360)
- Winsome Halifax 7-Drawer Storage Cabinet, $93.56 (orig. $170)
- Honey-Can-Do 6-Drawer Storage Chest, $111.42 (orig. $149.99)
- Boss Office Products Tiffany Modern Office Chair, $88.66 (orig. $190)
- Ofm Essentials Collection 2-Drawer Office Desk, $77.22 (orig. $185)
- Winsome Claire Wood Accent Table, $59.96 (orig. $107)
- Ameriwood Home Galaxy TV Stand with Mount, $101.33 (orig. $249)
- Jakoola Metal Bed Frame, $104.99 (orig. $149.99)
- La-Z-Boy Big and Tall Trafford Executive Office Chair, $438.96 (orig. $519.99)
- Furinno Computer Study Desk, $51.15 (orig. $109.99)
- Youhuaguo Round Storage Ottoman, $47.59 (orig. $69)
- Sweetnight Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $146.29 (orig. $268)
If getting organized is one of your goals for 2022, cute furniture with storage compartments like this Honey-Can-Do drawer set should be on your radar. It comes with six woven baskets that fit right into their respective cubbies to keep clothes, accessories, or gadgets nearby but out of plain sight. And if you're looking for a way to display your television and tech must-haves without taking up too much space, look no further than this TV stand from Ameriwood Home that has a TV mount and comes with two shelves for your router or speaker system. Shop it while it's $148 off right now.
Looking for a little more glamour? Check out this super cute faux-fur bench from Iconic Home that's 38 percent off. The ottoman has chic acrylic legs and a shag seat that makes it a definite eye-catcher in your closet, powder room, or entryway. For those who have been on the hunt for a new office chair that's both comfy and stylish, consider this textured upholstery option that comes in a stand-out cream color.
Those looking to spruce up their bedroom should consider getting a sleek bed frame, like this metal option that has a minimalistic design and doesn't take up too much space. The frame has a stylish headboard and is designed with enough space underneath to fit luggage or storage containers. And if you're not ready to part with your bed just yet, but want some extra comfort, try this mattress topper that's made with soft, yet supportive memory and bamboo foam and comes in 2-, 3-, and 4-inch height options to accommodate your thickness preference.
There are plenty of other furniture deals hidden in Amazon's Outlet store. After browsing our picks, head over to the sale section for even more discounts. Keep in mind that these sales won't last, so start shopping now!
