Amazon's Outlet Is the Place to Score Furniture Deals This Weekend — and Prices are as Low as $14

Furniture shopping is never the easiest task, and searching for budget-friendly pieces can make it all the more challenging. If there's any saving grace for those who are on a mission to redecorate their space or furnish a new one, it's Amazon's outlet, which is continuously stocked with new deals, including on usually-pricey furniture pieces.

This section of hidden discounts includes some of the best-of-the-best deals on the site, if you know where to look. It's stocked with just about anything you might be looking for to furnish your home, from desks and storage solutions to stylish seating and end tables — for up to 63 percent off.

Scroll on to explore 10 of the best furniture deals in the Amazon outlet right now for as little as $14.

If you're looking to get your house organized, there are options to spare, including this adorable and multi-functional upholstered bench, which doubles as a storage solution with built-in baskets — perfect for tucking away shoes and coats in the front hall, or toys and games in the playroom. Those looking to organize their books or other items can opt for a classic and attractive shelving unit that's also a steal at just $41.

Need a final touch for a small space in your home? Then check out this modern round end table. It's a charming addition to a living room, and offers some unique built-in storage for magazines or books as well. For a space to set drinks and books in the living room, this console table is also a fantastic deal at $40, and extremely space-efficient.

Larger furniture is on sale, too, and for those couch shopping, this velvet wingback love seat is a gorgeous eye-catching statement piece at a whopping 52 percent off. "The color and fabric is very rich and it's very comfortable! It looks far more expensive than it is," one five-star reviewer said.

Lastly, it's the perfect time to refurnish your home office, with two stylish desk options on our list, plus a super cute faux-fur office chair that one reviewer said was "very comfortable and supportive" — that also happens to be a whopping 63 percent off.

Whatever you're on the hunt for, you can find it at the Amazon outlet. Keep scrolling to see all of our top picks for furniture deals happening right now, including dining sets, shoe storage, and more. Make sure you snag your fave items right away, though, because these deals are too good to last very long.

Amazon

Buy It! Lettimi Shoe Rack, $13.28 (orig. $18.98); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Vasagle Round End Table with Pocket, $25.49 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Sauder North Avenue Sofa Table, $37.98 (orig. $94.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Winsome Leo Tall Shelving, $40.91 (orig. $67.49); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Sauder North Avenue Desk, $58.75 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Boss Office Products Tiffany Modern Office Chair, $71.03 (orig. $190); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Winsome Wood Mission Home Office Desk, $83.63 (orig. $100.63); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Signature Design by Ashley Blariden Upholstered Storage Bench, $112.23 (orig. $177.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Zinus Juliet Espresso Wood Dining Table with Two Benches, $183.66 (orig. $249); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Christopher Knight Home Leora Tufted Velvet Wingback Love Seat, $387.74 (orig. $799.95); amazon.com

