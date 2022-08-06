People.com Lifestyle Home Amazon's Outlet Is the Place to Score Furniture Deals This Weekend — and Prices are as Low as $14 Shop 10 chic furniture picks with deals up to 63 percent off By Annie Burdick Annie Burdick Instagram Website Annie Burdick is an Amazon Commerce Writer at Dotdash Meredith, covering a range of lifestyle products, from fashion picks to home essentials for sites like People, InStyle, Food & Wine, and others. For the past several years she's worked as a freelance writer and editor, covering a wide range of topics, including—on many occasions—commerce, and developing a passion for lifestyle content. In this time she also wrote five nonfiction books on topics like gardening and unconscious bias, for two publishers. Before entering the freelance world, she worked for two years in publishing, as a nonfiction book editor in Minneapolis. When she's not hunting for Amazon deals or writing about them, she's attempting to read through her overflowing bookshelves, running around outside with her dogs, or inventing something in the kitchen. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 6, 2022 08:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Furniture shopping is never the easiest task, and searching for budget-friendly pieces can make it all the more challenging. If there's any saving grace for those who are on a mission to redecorate their space or furnish a new one, it's Amazon's outlet, which is continuously stocked with new deals, including on usually-pricey furniture pieces. This section of hidden discounts includes some of the best-of-the-best deals on the site, if you know where to look. It's stocked with just about anything you might be looking for to furnish your home, from desks and storage solutions to stylish seating and end tables — for up to 63 percent off. Scroll on to explore 10 of the best furniture deals in the Amazon outlet right now for as little as $14. Lettimi Shoe Rack, $13.28 (orig. $18.98) Vasagle Round End Table with Pocket, $25.49 (orig. $39.99) Sauder North Avenue Sofa Table, $39.19 (orig. $94.99) Winsome Leo Tall Shelving, $40.91 (orig. $67.49) Sauder North Avenue Desk, $58.75 (orig. $89.99) Boss Office Products Tiffany Modern Office Chair, $71.03 (orig. $190) Winsome Wood Mission Home Office Desk, $83.63 (orig. $100.63) Signature Design by Ashley Blariden Upholstered Storage Bench, $112.23 (orig. $177.99) Zinus Juliet Espresso Wood Dining Table with Two Benches, $183.66 (orig. $249) Christopher Knight Home Leora Tufted Velvet Wingback Love Seat, $387.74 (orig. $799.95) Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. If you're looking to get your house organized, there are options to spare, including this adorable and multi-functional upholstered bench, which doubles as a storage solution with built-in baskets — perfect for tucking away shoes and coats in the front hall, or toys and games in the playroom. Those looking to organize their books or other items can opt for a classic and attractive shelving unit that's also a steal at just $41. Need a final touch for a small space in your home? Then check out this modern round end table. It's a charming addition to a living room, and offers some unique built-in storage for magazines or books as well. For a space to set drinks and books in the living room, this console table is also a fantastic deal at $40, and extremely space-efficient. 