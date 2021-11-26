Amazon's Overstock Outlet Is Overflowing with Huge Furniture Discounts Starting at $36
Black Friday 2021 is officially here, and with it discounts on everything from vacuum cleaners to electronics. And right now, Amazon's secret overstock outlet is teeming with deals on furniture — prices are up to 47 percent off.
Those who have shopped this massive event before are quite familiar with the fact that deals often come and go, with some of the most popular items selling out like (snaps fingers) that. To avoid missing out on the good stuff this year, take your time combing through the hundreds of Amazon outlet furniture deals. If you need help getting started, we've pulled out some of the best discounts worth shopping right now, with prices starting at just $35.
Best Amazon Outlet Furniture Deals to Shop Black Friday 2021:
- Kovome Industrial Accent Side Table, $34.99 (orig. $49.99)
- GreenForest Industrial Coffee Table, $66.99 (orig. $79.99)
- Frenchi Home Furnishing Round End Table, $35.70 (orig. $50)
- Sweetnight 10-Inch King Size Mattress, $417.05 (orig. $588)
- Finecasa Farmhouse Side Table, $81.75 with coupon (orig. $125.90)
- Qimh Bathroom Vanity Mirror, $111.99 (orig. $159.99)
- Nightcore Vanity Writing Desk with Flip Top Mirror, $99.17 (orig. $143.22)
- Rivet Classic Desk, $166.54 (orig. $315.44)
- Alvorog Hollywood Lighted Makeup Mirror, $38.99 (orig. $55.99)
- Walker Edison Tall Farmhouse TV Stand, $307.98 (orig. $360.64)
- HomePop Rimo Upholstered Armed Storage Bench, $198.44 (orig. $246.49)
- Iconic Home Acrylic Leg Bench, $195.40 (orig. $360)
If you're looking for bedroom furniture, start with this mattress that's been slashed in price by over $100. It's designed to provide relief while you sleep, plus shoppers are obsessed with it, with one writing it provided "quite literally the some of the best sleep I've had." You can nab a handful of side tables as well, including this industrial nightstand that has a metal shelf on the bottom for extra storage. You can even grab a vanity mirror that lights up for 30 percent off.
For storage pieces for around the house, consider this upholstered armed bench that's down by nearly $50. It's nice enough to place in the entryway, plus it opens up to reveal plenty of room to keep blankets or excess toys. Or look to this industrial coffee table that's just $56; it has a low-level shelf to store books, magazines, and more. And don't overlook this classic wooden desk. It's an excellent place to work on a laptop, and it has two drawers to house office supplies. Plus it's a whopping 45 percent off.
Keep scrolling to check out the rest of the best Black Friday furniture outlet deals, including more side tables, TV stands, and mirrors. And if you see something you like, check out quickly — many of these items are already starting to sell out.
