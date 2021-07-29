Amazon's Outlet Is Having a Flash Sale on Desks — and Our Favorites Are All Under $60
Whether you're searching for college essentials or looking to give your home office a refresh, now's a great time to shop.
Amazon's outlet store is having a flash sale on desks, and we rounded up our favorites all on sale for $60 or less. Between small computer desks and office desks with storage, there are plenty of options marked down. The best part? All of the desks qualify for Prime, so members (and those who sign up for a free 30-day trial) can enjoy free and speedy delivery.
Amazon Outlet Desk Deals
- Amazon Basics Classic Computer Desk, $35.74 (orig. $45.16)
- Ofm 2-Drawer Office Desk, $48.30 (orig. $185)
- Anivia Simple Design Desk, $50.21 with coupon (orig. $79.99)
- CubiCubi Splice Board Computer Desk, $59.99 (orig. $109.99)
- CubiCubi Modern Desk, $41.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Topsky Gaming Computer Desk, $41.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Heytown Computer Desk, $34.95 with coupon (orig. $69.69)
Customer-favorite desks are on sale for less than $40, including this Amazon Basics computer desk. More than 3,000 customers swear by the compact desk that's on sale for just $37 in the color espresso. While the small desk won't take up a lot of room, customers say its open shelves provide "ample" and "convenient" storage.
Another compact desk with storage space is this modern Ofm desk that has two drawers. Right now, the desk in the color harvest is 74 percent off. In addition to the desk's roomy drawers, reviewers love that it's easy to assemble.
If you want more surface space, another popular desk on sale is the CubiCubi computer desk, which comes in four colors and three sizes at different price points. The 55-inch black rustic brown color is marked down from $110 to just $60. The spacious desk comes with a mini table that many customers use as a monitor stand or for extra storage. The desk also has an iron hook on one side, which is handy for hanging headphones.
There are also minimalist options marked down, like this Anivia desk made with a walnut wood surface and white metal legs. You can snag it in the 39.37-inch size for $50 when you apply the coupon in the product listing.
There's no end date posted for the flash sale, but most of the deals are only running for a limited time. Don't hesitate to upgrade your home office while you can still save big.
