Amazon's Outlet Is Overflowing with Deals on Customer Favorites, and Prices Start at $15
Amazon's outlet store happens to be one of the best places to find super steep markdowns — but since it's a bit of an insider's secret, many shoppers aren't even aware of its existence. That's all about to change once you start digging through the outlet and pull out surprisingly huge discounts; you'll never want to shop anywhere else.
At the outlet, you'll be able to find deals in just about every category, including home and furniture, electronics, clothing, pet supplies, and more. The outlet store also has a hidden section devoted to customer favorites — and here you'll find markdowns on highly reviewed products up to 57 percent off from brands like Samsung and Revlon.
Keep scrolling to check out our picks from this department, then head straight to checkout because these deals aren't guaranteed to stick around.
Amazon Outlet Customer Favorites Deals:
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, $146.21 (orig. $199.99)
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler, $33.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Levoit Humidifier, $41.80 (orig. $59.99)
- Columbia Men's Buck Butte Insulated Hooded Jacket, $102.73 (orig. $160)
- TP-Link WiFi Extender, $69.99 (orig. $79.99)
- Waterpik Whitening Water Flosser, $74.10 (orig. $119.99)
- Bissell MYair Pro Air Purifier, $69.99 (orig. $102.99)
- Outland Living Firebowl, $179.38 (orig. $219)
- Mikasa Harmony 65-Piece Silverware Set, $130.16 (orig. $299.99)
- Winsome Wood TV Tray Set, $82.70 (orig. $188.99)
- Cosori Air Fryer Toaster, $169.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Hantun Car Vacuum Cleaner, $15.10 (orig. $21.58)
Start with snagging some electronics, like the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, which have been slashed by over $50. The headphones have racked up more than 12,000 perfect ratings, with one shopper writing that the ear buds give the "best sound I've ever experienced, hands down." You can also snag a highly reviewed WiFi extender — the perfect way to guarantee that everyone working from home is getting enough service.
On the kitchen and home side, consider the 65-piece silverware set (a whopping 57 percent off!), which includes all the basics like forks, knives, butter knives, and slotted serving spoons. Those who suffer from sore throats overnight will want to grab the Levoit humidifier that can run for up to 20 hours at a time. Plus, don't overlook this handheld vacuum cleaner — an ideal size to clean the interior of a car or pick up small messes around the house — for only $15.
Along with these deals, shoppers will be able to snag the top-rated Revlon hair dryer for just $34, a water flosser that's designed to whiten your teeth and promote healthy gums, as well as plenty more furniture, fashion, and home deals. Keep reading to check out the rest of the best deals, or head straight to the outlet yourself to browse everything else.
Related Items
Buy It! Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, $146.21 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler, $33.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Levoit Humidifier, $41.80 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Columbia Men's Buck Butte Insulated Hooded Jacket, $102.73 (orig. $160); amazon.com
Buy It! TP-Link WiFi Extender, $69.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Waterpik Whitening Water Flosser, $74.10 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Bissell MYair Pro Air Purifier, $69.99 (orig. $102.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Outland Living Firebowl, $179.38 (orig. $219); amazon.com
Buy It! Mikasa Harmony 65-Piece Silverware Set, $130.16 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Winsome Wood TV Tray Set, $82.70 (orig. $188.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Cosori Air Fryer Toaster, $169.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Hantun Car Vacuum Cleaner, $15.10 (orig. $21.58); amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Amazon's Outlet Is Overflowing with Deals on Customer Favorites, and Prices Start at $15
- This Amazon Fire Tablet with Over 49,000 Five-Star Ratings Is Marked Down to Its Cheapest Price
- Nurses Say These 'Extremely Comfortable' Sneakers Hold Up to 12-Hour Shifts—and They're on Sale
- New Amazon Deals Just for Prime Members Are Here — and Many Come with Double Discounts