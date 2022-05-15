Amazon's Outlet Store Is Packed with Deals on Fans and Cooling Bedding — and Prices Start at $9
With hot weather right around the corner, it's a good idea to invest in products that will keep you cool this summer. And you can get a jump start by heading to Amazon's Outlet storefront right now.
To help you beat the heat, the under-the-radar store is packed with deals on cooling products that won't break the bank. From portable fans to breathable bedding, these products will keep you feeling refreshed — whether you're at home or on the go.
10 Cooling Product Deals from Amazon's Outlet
- Kismile 36-Inch Oscillating Tower Fan with Remote, $38.49 (orig. $54.99)
- R.W.Flame Tower Fan with Remote, $55.99 (orig. $79.99)
- Wuyiled Battery Operated Portable Fan, $8.99 (orig. $11.99)
- Chars Cooling Towels, Set of 6, $11.89 (orig. $16.99)
- The Duck and Goose Cooling King-Size Mattress Topper, $58.09 (orig. $82.99)
- Warmstar Cooling Bed Pillows, Set of 2, $23.09 (orig. $32.99)
- Mafiti Desk Fan, $11.98 (orig. $16.99)
- Sdeter 2-in-1 Handheld Fan, $10.49 (orig. $14.99)
- Sdyxj Portable Folding Fan with Clip, $24.49 (orig. $34.99)
- Cazokasi Mini Handheld Fan, $10.56 (orig. $15.09)
Starting with cooling gadgets, there are all kinds of fans on sale right now. If you're looking to cool down a room, check out the Kismile 35-Inch Oscillating Tower Fan while it's up to 30 percent off. The bladeless fan has three wind speeds and three settings that you can choose from directly on the fan or with a convenient remote control. For a pop of color, consider this green oscillating tower fan that also comes with a remote.
Buy It! Kismile 36-Inch Oscillating Tower Fan with Remote, $38.49 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com
Buy It! R.W.Flame Tower Fan with Remote, $55.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
In the market for a personal fan for your office desk or nightstand? The Wuyiled Portable Fan is currently on sale for as little as $9. The 4-inch fan, which has three speeds, is lightweight and compact. So you can take it with you around the house or out and about.
Buy It! Wuyiled Battery Operated Portable Fan, $8.99 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com
Another portable option if you plan on breaking a sweat are these cooling towels. Ideal for the gym, walks, and outdoor sporting events, they absorb and wick away sweat. Shoppers dampen them with cold water to keep them cool for long periods.
Buy It! Chars Cooling Towels, Set of 6, $11.89 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com
To keep you comfortable while you snooze, there are plenty of deals on cooling bed products, including this mattress topper that features 100 percent cotton material. More than 4,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating, with some saying the "cloud-like" mattress topper keeps them cool.
You can save on these cooling pillows, too, which also have a breathable cotton cover. Designed for back, side, and stomach sleepers, the pillows are stuffed with polyester filling. Reviewers love that the "soft [and] comfy" pillows provide "great support."
Beat the heat this summer and shop cooling products from Amazon's Outlet before the savings disappear.
Buy It! The Duck and Goose Cooling King-Size Mattress Topper, $58.09 (orig. $82.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Warmstar Cooling Bed Pillows, Set of 2, $23.09 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com
