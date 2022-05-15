Amazon's Outlet Store Is Packed with Deals on Fans and Cooling Bedding — and Prices Start at $9

Starting with cooling gadgets, there are all kinds of fans on sale right now. If you're looking to cool down a room, check out the Kismile 35-Inch Oscillating Tower Fan while it's up to 30 percent off. The bladeless fan has three wind speeds and three settings that you can choose from directly on the fan or with a convenient remote control. For a pop of color, consider this green oscillating tower fan that also comes with a remote.