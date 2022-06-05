Tons of Cooling and Breathable Sheets, Blankets, and More Are on Sale in Amazon's Secret Outlet — Starting at $19

And if you love your pillows, but don't like that they make you sweat, consider these cooling pillow covers. They have a zipper on the side that goes right over your existing pillows and are made of cooling materials that dissipates the heat while you sleep. The pillow protectors are also machine washable, so you can throw them in the wash along with your sheets on laundry day. The set for two is on sale and has a coupon, giving you a double discount!