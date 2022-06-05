Tons of Cooling and Breathable Sheets, Blankets, and More Are on Sale in Amazon's Secret Outlet — Starting at $19
Sleeping in the summer requires all the cooling essentials, including an air conditioner, loose pajamas, and breathable bedding. The temperature of your bedroom can drastically affect how well you sleep, so cutting corners isn't an option here.
If you're shopping for cooling bed sheets, comforters, and pillows that'll keep you sweat-free all night, Amazon is the place to look.
Breathable bedding is ideal for summer nights because they're either made with a lightweight fabric like linen or cotton, that let air flow through. They don't always come cheap, but Amazon has tons on sale right now within its secret Home Outlet storefront up to 60 percent off.
Amazon Outlet Cooling Bedding Deals
- Secura Everyday Luxury Bed Sheet Set, $18.19 (orig. $25.99)
- Sleep Zone Duvet Cover Set, $25.87 (orig. $43.99)
- Enjoy Life Cooling Pillow Protector, $18.99 with coupon (orig. $27.99)
- Sleep Zone Cooling Throw Blanket, $24.49 (orig. $34.99)
- Vm Vougemarket Waffle Weave Bedding Set, $35.96 with coupon (orig. $89.89)
- Luxear Cooling Blanket, $36.99 with coupon (orig. $45.99)
- Yanibest Mulberry Silk Pillowcase, $25.99 (orig. $36.99)
- D&G The Duck and Goose Co. Cooling Mattress Topper, $41.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Yescool Cooling Weighted Blanket, $29.61 with coupon (orig. $45.99)
- Nexhome Cotton Duvet Cover Set, $28.34 with coupon (orig. $44.99)
- Merryfeel Linen Sheet Set, $154.99 with coupon (orig. $169.99)
- D&G The Duck and Goose Co. All-Season Quilted Comforter, $25.19 with coupon (orig. $35.99)
- Sleep Zone Lightweight Reversible Quilt Set, $34.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Bishop Egyptian Cotton Bed Sheets $44.65 (orig. $63.79)
- Joyching Weighted Reversible Cooling Blanket, $52.49 (orig. $74.99)
Adding breathable bed sheets is a must for hot sleepers or those who live in warm climates. And this four-piece set with more than 8,500 five-star ratings is a definite winner. It's made with airy microfiber that's lightweight and ultra-soft. Shoppers love its "luxurious quality" and confirm that it'll "keep you cool throughout the night."
While refreshing your sheets is an important step, you also will likely have to swap out your comforter and pillowcases. That's where this stylish cotton bedding set comes in. Its waffle weave design makes this duvet cover extremely breathable thanks to its little honeycomb pockets that absorb moisture and let air filter through. In fact, one person who said they are a "night sweater" shared, "This material stays cool against my skin and doesn't stick to me."
And if you love your pillows, but don't like that they make you sweat, consider these cooling pillow covers. They have a zipper on the side that goes right over your existing pillows and are made of cooling materials that dissipates the heat while you sleep. The pillow protectors are also machine washable, so you can throw them in the wash along with your sheets on laundry day. The set for two is on sale and has a coupon, giving you a double discount!
Want to see what other cool bedding products are on sale? Browse the list below for even more deals.
Buy It! Secura Everyday Luxury Bed Sheet Set, $18.19 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Sleep Zone Duvet Cover Set, $25.87 (orig. $43.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Enjoy Life Cooling Pillow Protector, $18.99 with coupon (orig. $27.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Sleep Zone Cooling Throw Blanket, $24.49 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Vm Vougemarket Waffle Weave Bedding Set, $35.96 with coupon (orig. $89.89); amazon.com
Buy It! Luxear Cooling Blanket, $36.99 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Yanibest Mulberry Silk Pillowcase, $25.99 (orig. $36.99); amazon.com
Buy It! D&G The Duck and Goose Co. Cooling Mattress Topper, $41.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Yescool Cooling Weighted Blanket, $29.61 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Nexhome Cotton Duvet Cover Set, $28.34 with coupon (orig. $44.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Merryfeel Linen Sheet Set, $154.99 with coupon (orig. $169.99); amazon.com
Buy It! D&G The Duck and Goose Co. All-Season Quilted Comforter, $25.19 with coupon (orig. $35.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Sleep Zone Lightweight Reversible Quilt Set, $34.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Bishop Egyptian Cotton Bed Sheets $44.65 (orig. $63.79); amazon.com
Buy It! Joyching Weighted Reversible Cooling Blanket, $52.49 (orig. $74.99); amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- This PEOPLE Tested-Approved Mattress Topper That Offers 'Firm Support' Is on Sale at Amazon
- Amazon Is Packed With Bright Summer Wreaths for Your Front Door — and Prices Start at $15
- Tons of Cooling and Breathable Sheets, Blankets, and More Are on Sale in Amazon's Secret Outlet — Starting at $19
- One-Shoulder Tops Are a Major Summer Trend, and This $30 Colorblock Swimsuit Is How Shoppers Are Buying In