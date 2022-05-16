Amazon's Outlet Released New Deals on Breathable Cotton Sheets Sets — Starting at $18
If you're in the mood to give your bedroom a slight makeover, the easiest way to do so is by stocking up on new bedding.
Shopping for bedding online can be tricky, though, as you're not able to see and feel the fabric or density in person. So whether you need a lightweight coverlet, or are searching for the most comfortable throw pillow insert on the market, one of the best ways to find a quality product is to look at what other shoppers are also buying (and loving).
To help you find the most comfortable and stylish bedding options at affordable price points, there is always Amazon, and the site's Home Outlet is packed with tons of bedding deals.
Amazon Home Outlet Bedding Deals
- Fraylon 100 Percent Egyptian Cotton Queen Bed Sheets, $39.94 with coupon (orig $46.99)
- Mommesilk Silk Pillowcase, $28.99
- Whale Flotilla Quilt Set, $29.99 (orig $35.99)
- Sonive Bed Sheets Set, $17.99
- Sutex 3-Piece Cooling Duvet Cover Queen Set, $27.59 with coupon (orig $45.99)
- Cosybay Down Alternative Lightweight Comforter, $26.72 (orig $49.99)
- Manzoo Comforter Duvet Insert, $23.19 with coupon (orig. $28.99)
- Viewstar Cooling Cotton Quilted Fitted Mattress Topper, $34.99 with coupon (orig. $44.99)
- Basic Home Shredded Memory Foam Fill Premium Pillow Inserts, $16.99 with coupon (orig. $19.99)
- Mr. Sandman Weighted Blanket, $34.29 (orig. $48.99)
RELATED: Amazon's Secret Outlet Dropped Over 8,000 Home and Furniture Deals, and Discounts Are Up to 69% Of
When it comes to sheets, depending on the type of fabric you are looking for, you are sure to find something across the softness scale, like the "very comfortable" Fraylon Egyptian Cotton Sheets that are marked down to $40.
For those that know the importance of protecting your hair while you sleep, there is nothing quite like a silk pillowcase. And right now, every Mommesilk Silk Pillowcase comes with a free silk hair scrunchie, while availability lasts. Made out of 100 percent mulberry silk, shoppers love that the pillowcase stands up to washing and is still just as "luxurious" after air drying.
If you're feeling stressed, reach for a weighted blanket, which can help soothe anxiety and calm a busy mind thanks to its stress-relieving pressure. Coming in at 15 pounds, the gray and white Mr. Sandman Cozy Sherpa Weighted Blanket is on sale for $35, and as one shopper noted, the super-soft blanket has helped them get "longer and better sleep" than they have had "in the last several months." Pair it with the Viewstar Cooling Mattress Topper that one five-star reviewer called "nothing short of outstanding," and you might never want to leave your bed again.
Want to see more bedding deals for yourself? Browse through our picks below before heading over to Amazon's Outlet store.
Buy It! Fraylon 100 Percent Egyptian Cotton Queen Bed Sheets, $34.99 (orig $49.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Mommesilk Silk Pillowcase, $28.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Whale Flotilla Quilt Set, $29.99 (orig $35.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Sonive Bed Sheets Set, $17.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Sutex 3-Piece Cooling Duvet Cover Queen Set, $27.59 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Cosybay Down Alternative Lightweight Comforter, $26.72 (orig $49.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Manzoo Comforter Duvet Insert, $23.19 with coupon, (orig. $28.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Viewstar Cooling Cotton Quilted Fitted Mattress Topper, $34.99 with coupon, (orig. $44.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Basic Home Shredded Memory Foam Fill Premium Pillow Inserts, $16.99 with coupon (orig. 19.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Mr. Sandman Weighted Blanket, $34.29 (orig. $56.99); amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Everything from the Skincare Brand Mandy Moore and Jenna Dewan Love Is on Sale for Just a Little Bit Longer
- Amazon's Outlet Released New Deals on Breathable Cotton Sheets Sets — Starting at $18
- Any Home Can Feel Like a Beachfront Paradise with These Under-$100 Finds from Amazon's Coastal Storefront
- Deal Alert! This Best-Selling Fan with 68,000 Perfect Ratings Is Just $19 at Amazon