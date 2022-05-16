Amazon's Outlet Released New Deals on Breathable Cotton Sheets Sets — Starting at $18

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you're in the mood to give your bedroom a slight makeover, the easiest way to do so is by stocking up on new bedding.

Shopping for bedding online can be tricky, though, as you're not able to see and feel the fabric or density in person. So whether you need a lightweight coverlet, or are searching for the most comfortable throw pillow insert on the market, one of the best ways to find a quality product is to look at what other shoppers are also buying (and loving).

To help you find the most comfortable and stylish bedding options at affordable price points, there is always Amazon, and the site's Home Outlet is packed with tons of bedding deals.

Amazon Home Outlet Bedding Deals

When it comes to sheets, depending on the type of fabric you are looking for, you are sure to find something across the softness scale, like the "very comfortable" Fraylon Egyptian Cotton Sheets that are marked down to $40.

For those that know the importance of protecting your hair while you sleep, there is nothing quite like a silk pillowcase. And right now, every Mommesilk Silk Pillowcase comes with a free silk hair scrunchie, while availability lasts. Made out of 100 percent mulberry silk, shoppers love that the pillowcase stands up to washing and is still just as "luxurious" after air drying.

If you're feeling stressed, reach for a weighted blanket, which can help soothe anxiety and calm a busy mind thanks to its stress-relieving pressure. Coming in at 15 pounds, the gray and white Mr. Sandman Cozy Sherpa Weighted Blanket is on sale for $35, and as one shopper noted, the super-soft blanket has helped them get "longer and better sleep" than they have had "in the last several months." Pair it with the Viewstar Cooling Mattress Topper that one five-star reviewer called "nothing short of outstanding," and you might never want to leave your bed again.

Want to see more bedding deals for yourself? Browse through our picks below before heading over to Amazon's Outlet store.

