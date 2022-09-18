Amazon's Secret Outlet Is Filled with Must-Have Bedding Deals — Up to 61% Off

Prices start at just $5 

Annie Burdick is an Amazon Commerce Writer at Dotdash Meredith, covering a range of lifestyle products, from fashion picks to home essentials for sites like People, InStyle, Food & Wine, and others. For the past several years she's worked as a freelance writer and editor, covering a wide range of topics, including—on many occasions—commerce, and developing a passion for lifestyle content. In this time she also wrote five nonfiction books on topics like gardening and unconscious bias, for two publishers. Before entering the freelance world, she worked for two years in publishing, as a nonfiction book editor in Minneapolis. When she's not hunting for Amazon deals or writing about them, she's attempting to read through her overflowing bookshelves, running around outside with her dogs, or inventing something in the kitchen.

Published on September 18, 2022 07:00 AM

Outlet Bedding Roundup
Photo: Amazon

If getting into bed at the end of the day doesn't sound comfy and appealing anymore, it's probably because you need some bedding upgrades. Considering how much time we spend in bed, it's worth investing in quality sheets, blankets, and pillows that make every night's sleep better.

For those looking to make some purchases to turn their bed into a cozy oasis, Amazon's hidden outlet is loaded with deals on everything you need. You can completely revitalize your sleeping space with super-soft sheet sets, cozy comforters, plush throw blankets, and even supportive pillows for a better sleep. Plus, everything is majorly marked down, with deals up to 61 percent off.

While prices start at just $5, it's the perfect weekend to take a look at all these Amazon outlet bedding deals. Start adding your favorites to the cart because these deals won't last long.

Best Amazon Outlet Bedding Deals:

Our top picks include a variety of bedding staples, including some pillows to instantly upgrade your sleep. This Copper Fit memory foam option is a specialty pillow designed to assist with posture and aid those who may be recovering from injuries or dealing with chronic pain. One reviewer raved about their experience with it, noting, "Since I received this pillow, I have NOT woken up in pain or with a stiff neck."

Outlet Bedding Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Copper Fit Ultimate Memory Foam Pillow, $25.36 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

You can also shop must-have sheet sets, including a Nautica set with nearly 4,000 five-star ratings that shoppers have called "phenomenal." Plus, you won't want to miss out on all the major deals on Eddie Bauer bedding, including a throw blanket perfect for chilly nights —and it's 46 percent off. One reviewer raved, "You have to touch these to believe how incredibly soft they are." There's also a classic Eddie Bauer queen quilt set, complete with two shams and a matching quilt that's a whopping 61 percent off.

Outlet Bedding Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Eddie Bauer Queen Quilt Set, $78.11 (orig. $200); amazon.com

If you prefer a duvet cover to a bulky quilt, the Joybest shaggy duvet cover is extremely affordable, marked down to just $32. Plus it has lots of reviewer love, with one urging, "If you are looking for the ultimate comfort blanket, I highly recommend this one." You can also snag a throw blanket for just $11; it comes in a slew of colors and is sure to look cute draped over the couch or bed.

You can check out all of these steeply discounted products and more below, or head directly to Amazon's bedding outlet to find even more deals on fluffy throws and super-soft sheets.

Outlet Bedding Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Luxury Soft 2-Piece Set King Size Pillow Cases, $5.32 (orig. $8.15); amazon.com

Outlet Bedding Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Dii Chevron Handloomed Cotton Throw, $10.84 (orig. $25.99) ; amazon.com

Outlet Bedding Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Acanva Hotel Quality Bed Pillow, $11.43 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com

Outlet Bedding Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Eddie Bauer Ultra-Plush Collection Throw Blanket, $16.27 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Outlet Bedding Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Eco Recycle Soft Royal Plush Oversized Throw Blanket, $20.76 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Outlet Bedding Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Joybest Luxury Plush Shaggy Duvet Cover Set, $32.19 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Outlet Bedding Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Nautica Cotton Percale Full Sheet Set, $45.09 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

Outlet Bedding Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Laura Ashley Home Lidia Collection Quilt Set, $72.20 (orig. $120); amazon.com

