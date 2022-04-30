Credit: Amazon
Amazon Quietly Launched a Bunch of Outdoor Decor Deals to Upgrade Your Patio, and Prices Are Up to 70% Off

Save big on outdoor pillows, rugs, lights, and more
By Isabel Garcia April 30, 2022 08:00 AM
Now that warm weather is on the horizon, it's time to start sprucing up your outdoor space. In need of inspo? A good place to start is with the outdoor decor deals happening at Amazon this weekend. 

The site dropped a bunch of discounts on decor that will make any outdoor area more inviting, whether you have a patio, balcony, porch, or yard. For a limited time, you can save up to 70 percent on everything from outdoor pillows and planters to seat cushions and side tables. 

Ahead, we curated a selection of 15 standout patio decor deals to shop on Amazon right now.

Those looking to make their seating extra welcoming can score savings on these outdoor pillow covers that are 41 percent off. Their blue pebble design will add a pop of color to any seating.  Plus, the durable covers hold up to spills and even sunshine thanks to their water-repellent and fade-resistant fabric. We're also eyeing this set of water-resistant pillow covers that are "as bright as they look in the photos." Whatever pillow covers you opt for, be sure to pick up pillow inserts of the same size. 

Buy It! Lvtxiii Outdoor-Indoor Blue Pebble Pillow Covers, Set of 2, $16.99 (orig. $28.88); amazon.com

Buy It! Pyonic Waterproof Floral Printed Outdoor Throw Pillows, Set of 4, $21.59 with coupon (orig. $23.99); amazon.com

As for lighting, switching on these string lights on a warm summer night will instantly add ambiance to your space. The popular waterproof lights have more than 16,600 five-star ratings from customers who call them "magical" and "amazing" in reviews. And right now, they're double discounted. If you're looking for lighting and shading wrapped in one genius product, then check out this patio umbrella with LED lights. It'll keep you cool during the day and add visibility at night.  

Buy It! Addlon Weatherproof Edison Bulb Outdoor String Lights, $35.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com 

Buy It! Patio Watcher 9-Foot Solar Patio Umbrella with LED lights, $70.99–$76.99 (orig. $76.99–$89.99); amazon.com 

Whether you have a wooden deck or a concrete patio, make your outdoor flooring more barefoot-friendly with a rug. For a modern design, opt for the Nicole Miller Blue Herringbone Patio Indoor-Outdoor Rug that features rows of geometric shapes. Shoppers rave that it's "comfortable underfoot," and it's easy to clean. 

Keep scrolling to shop more of the best outdoor decor deals on Amazon, and stock up on whatever you're eyeing before the savings disappear. 

Buy It! Nicole Miller Blue Herringbone Patio Indoor-Outdoor Rug, $41.99 (orig. $74.99); amazon.com

Buy It! D'vine Dev Terracotta Planter, Set of 3, $26.99 (orig. $38.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Y-Stop Hammock Rope Chair, $42.99 (orig. $53.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Unique Loom Collection Casual Indoor-Outdoor Rug, $37.40–$50.98 (orig. $124.49); amazon.com 

Buy It! Lvtxiii Navy Indoor-Outdoor Square Tufted Seat Cushions, Set of 2, $42.99 (orig. $62.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Dii Aqua Indoor-Outdoor Woven Stripe Blanket, $13.60 (orig. $18.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Certified International Talavera Melamine Large Serving Bowl, $29.52 (orig. $36.50); amazon.com

Buy It! Serwall Blue Water Resistant Adirondak Patio Chair, $169.99 (orig. $209.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Danpinera Outdoor Side Table, $39.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Keter Westwood 150-Gallon Resin Deck Box, $234.99 (orig. $339.99); amazon.com

Buy It! SuninYo Outdoor Wind Chime, $16.88 (orig. $20.98); amazon.com

