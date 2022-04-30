Amazon Quietly Launched a Bunch of Outdoor Decor Deals to Upgrade Your Patio, and Prices Are Up to 70% Off
Now that warm weather is on the horizon, it's time to start sprucing up your outdoor space. In need of inspo? A good place to start is with the outdoor decor deals happening at Amazon this weekend.
The site dropped a bunch of discounts on decor that will make any outdoor area more inviting, whether you have a patio, balcony, porch, or yard. For a limited time, you can save up to 70 percent on everything from outdoor pillows and planters to seat cushions and side tables.
Ahead, we curated a selection of 15 standout patio decor deals to shop on Amazon right now.
- Lvtxiii Outdoor-Indoor Blue Pebble Pillow Covers, Set of 2, $16.99 (orig. $28.88)
- Pyonic Waterproof Floral Printed Outdoor Throw Pillows, Set of 4, $21.59 with coupon (orig. $23.99)
- Addlon Weatherproof Edison Bulb Outdoor String Lights, $35.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99)
- Patio Watcher 9-Foot Solar Patio Umbrella with LED lights, $70.99–$76.99 (orig. $76.99–$89.99)
- Nicole Miller Blue Herringbone Patio Indoor-Outdoor Rug, $41.99 (orig. $74.99)
- D'vine Dev Terracotta Planter, Set of 3, $26.99 (orig. $38.99)
- Y-Stop Hammock Rope Chair, $42.99 (orig. $53.99)
- Unique Loom Collection Casual Indoor-Outdoor Rug, $37.40–$50.98 (orig. $124.49)
- Lvtxiii Navy Indoor-Outdoor Square Tufted Seat Cushions, Set of 2, $42.99 (orig. $62.99)
- Dii Aqua Indoor-Outdoor Woven Stripe Blanket, $13.60 (orig. $18.99)
- Certified International Talavera Melamine Large Serving Bowl, $29.52 (orig. $36.50)
- Serwall Blue Water Resistant Adirondak Patio Chair, $169.99 (orig. $209.99)
- Danpinera Outdoor Side Table, $39.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Keter Westwood 150-Gallon Resin Deck Box, $234.99 (orig. $339.99)
- SuninYo Outdoor Wind Chime, $16.88 (orig. $20.98)
Those looking to make their seating extra welcoming can score savings on these outdoor pillow covers that are 41 percent off. Their blue pebble design will add a pop of color to any seating. Plus, the durable covers hold up to spills and even sunshine thanks to their water-repellent and fade-resistant fabric. We're also eyeing this set of water-resistant pillow covers that are "as bright as they look in the photos." Whatever pillow covers you opt for, be sure to pick up pillow inserts of the same size.
