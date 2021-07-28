These Organization Gadgets Have So Many Uses, You'll Never Not Need Them
Organizing your home doesn't have to be a complicated process. Sometimes, all you need is a few gadgets and gizmos to declutter your space and make it feel new. It's easier than ever to find these life-changing products, thanks to Amazon's Newly Launched storefront.
The hub is filled with clever inventions that you'll continue to find new uses for. Take this caddy set as an example. It comes with two shelves as well as two smaller holders that can be placed anywhere and be reinstalled from one wall to the other, no tools required. Another bunch of versatile accessories, these box organizers stack and detach as you please. Split them up between bedrooms or use them all in your closet for optimal organization.
There's no wrong answer in how you utilize these handy accessories; the only fault you'll have is not adding them to your shopping cart. Read on about eight of the best finds below.
Shower Caddy Shelf Organizer
Rustproof and versatile, this caddy sticks to shower surfaces, kitchen tiles, or office walls to instantly add space. No tools are required to secure this stainless steel shelving unit, which holds up to 40 pounds. Along with the shelf, two small dishes for soaps or sponges are included with every purchase. Plus, there are hooks for scrubbing brushes, loofahs, or spatulas at the bottom of each unit, depending on which room you decide to use it in.
Buy It! Shower Caddy Shelf Organizer, $31.99; amazon.com
LokiEssentials Hat Organizer
Stop squishing your favorite ball caps and store them all together using this hat organizer. It fits up to 10 different styles and squeezes into closets like typical hangers. The space-saving holder also comes in handy for jewelry, belts, and other accessories.
Buy It! LokiEssentials Hat Organizer, $12.99 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com
Elever Shoe Storage Boxes
This might look like an average shoe box, but the customizable organizer is packed with features that take it to the next level. For one, it has ventilation to prevent any odors from marinating during storage. Second, the 12 units are stackable and portable. And, perhaps most importantly, each unit has a clear window that puts every shoe style within view and easy to distinguish.
Buy It! Elever Shoe Storage Boxes, $57.45; amazon.com
Jauree Adjustable Clothes Drying Rack
Whether you're looking to save money on the electric bill or to cut back creasing in your favorite pair of trousers, a drying rack is necessary. This one is designed for indoor and outdoor use, and is retractable, foldable, and expandable.
Buy It! Jauree Adjustable Clothes Drying Rack, $52.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com
Stori Bliss Skincare Organizer
Beauty obsessives and novices alike know just how cluttered a few products can become. Prevent the mess without losing sight of your staples with this clear organizer. The five compartments secure items of all shapes and sizes.
Buy It! Stori Bliss Skincare Organizer, $14.99; amazon.com
SimpleHouseware Hanging Closet Organizer
No floor space? No problem. This 24-shelf organizer is like a floating dresser. It hangs from closet rods and adds storage to tight spaces in no time.
Buy It! SimpleHouseware Hanging Closet Organizer, $18.87; amazon.com
Eiqer Towel Holder Set
These adhesive towel holders take the place of hooks wherever you need them to. Stick them on whatever wall or surface you need for a quick fix that requires no tools for installation. The soft silicone claws push inward and come together to secure towels in place when not in use.
Buy It! Eiqer Towel Holder Set, $12.99; amazon.com
Sonkerg S Hangers
Fit five pairs of pants in the space of one hanger with these innovative S-shaped hangers. The unique non-slip design prevents wrinkles and falls from occurring. Plus, they can transform your closet from an overcrowded mess to an organizational paradise.
Buy It! Sonkerg S Hangers, $14.99 with coupon (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
