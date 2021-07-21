Shop

You Can Shop Amazon's Newest Furniture at a Huge Discount from This Secret Section

Prices start at just $45
By Amy Schulman
July 20, 2021 11:00 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

On any given day, Amazon is constantly adding a fleet of new products to its inventory. And while it's certainly easier to see what's trending and what legacy items shoppers are constantly buying — like these popular cooling pillows — it's a little harder to find out what's been recently added. 

If it's furniture you're after, that's easy to ameliorate. Amazon has an entire section dedicated to newly launched furniture — and lucky for you, there are already huge markdowns in the department, from desk chairs and mattresses to TV stands and bookshelves, with prices starting at just $45. 

Best Deals on Amazon's Newly Launched Furniture:

For anyone looking to add some new details to the bedrooms, there's plenty to choose from. Nab an Avenco Hybrid Memory Foam Mattress that's designed to provide better support and relief for up to 27 percent off. You can place it on the sleek and modern Ogonbrick Platform Bed, which is built with a faux leather headboard and footboard and priced at just $275. Plus, don't overlook the $175 gel-infused memory foam mattress; it enhances breathability and regulates your temperature all night long. 

Anyone still working from home should consider the Engber Office Ergonomic Desk Chair which supports your neck and relieves back pain during those extra long days. There are several marked down desks as well, including the simple Sofia Home Goods Natural Wood Computer Desk (it's 44 percent off!), as well as the basic Need Small Desk which can easily be folded up to save space while not in use.     

Keep scrolling to check out the rest of the deals on Amazon's newly launched furniture, including more tables, media consoles, and shelves, with deals up to 44 percent off. And make sure to move quickly because these markdowns aren't guaranteed to last much longer. 

Credit: Amazon

Need Small Desk

Need Small Desk, $44.99 with coupon (orig. $79); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Engber Office Ergonomic Desk Chair

Engber Office Ergonomic Desk Chair, $139.99 with coupon (orig. $219.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Armocity Side Table

Armocity Side Table, $58.99 with coupon (orig. $78.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Avenco Cal King Mattress in a Box

Avenco Cal King Mattress in a Box, $524.99 (orig. $617); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Simflag 5-Tier Bookshelf

Simflag 5-Tier Bookshelf, $159.90 with coupon (orig. $174.90); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Ogonbrick Platform Bed with Headboard and Footboard

Ogonbrick Platform Bed with Headboard and Footboard, $274.99 with coupon (orig. $289.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Sofia Home Goods Natural Wood Computer Desk

Sofia Home Goods Natural Wood Computer Desk, $72.99 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Olee Sleep 8 Inch Ventilated Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress

Olee Sleep 8 Inch Ventilated Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress, $175.23 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Meihua Wood Entertainment Center TV Stand Console

Meihua Wood Entertainment Center TV Stand Console, $189.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

