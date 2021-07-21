You Can Shop Amazon's Newest Furniture at a Huge Discount from This Secret Section
On any given day, Amazon is constantly adding a fleet of new products to its inventory. And while it's certainly easier to see what's trending and what legacy items shoppers are constantly buying — like these popular cooling pillows — it's a little harder to find out what's been recently added.
If it's furniture you're after, that's easy to ameliorate. Amazon has an entire section dedicated to newly launched furniture — and lucky for you, there are already huge markdowns in the department, from desk chairs and mattresses to TV stands and bookshelves, with prices starting at just $45.
Best Deals on Amazon's Newly Launched Furniture:
- Need Small Desk, $44.99 with coupon (orig. $79)
- Engber Office Ergonomic Desk Chair, $139.99 with coupon (orig. $219.99)
- Armocity Side Table, $58.99 with coupon (orig. $78.99)
- Avenco Cal King Mattress in a Box, $524.99 (orig. $617)
- Simflag 5-Tier Bookshelf, $159.90 with coupon (orig. $174.90)
- Ogonbrick Platform Bed with Headboard and Footboard, $274.99 with coupon (orig. $289.99)
- Sofia Home Goods Natural Wood Computer Desk, $72.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Olee Sleep 8 Inch Ventilated Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress, $175.23 (orig. $199.99)
- Meihua Wood Entertainment Center TV Stand Console, $189.99 (orig. $199.99)
For anyone looking to add some new details to the bedrooms, there's plenty to choose from. Nab an Avenco Hybrid Memory Foam Mattress that's designed to provide better support and relief for up to 27 percent off. You can place it on the sleek and modern Ogonbrick Platform Bed, which is built with a faux leather headboard and footboard and priced at just $275. Plus, don't overlook the $175 gel-infused memory foam mattress; it enhances breathability and regulates your temperature all night long.
Anyone still working from home should consider the Engber Office Ergonomic Desk Chair which supports your neck and relieves back pain during those extra long days. There are several marked down desks as well, including the simple Sofia Home Goods Natural Wood Computer Desk (it's 44 percent off!), as well as the basic Need Small Desk which can easily be folded up to save space while not in use.
Keep scrolling to check out the rest of the deals on Amazon's newly launched furniture, including more tables, media consoles, and shelves, with deals up to 44 percent off. And make sure to move quickly because these markdowns aren't guaranteed to last much longer.
Related Items
Need Small Desk
Need Small Desk, $44.99 with coupon (orig. $79); amazon.com
Engber Office Ergonomic Desk Chair
Engber Office Ergonomic Desk Chair, $139.99 with coupon (orig. $219.99); amazon.com
Armocity Side Table
Armocity Side Table, $58.99 with coupon (orig. $78.99); amazon.com
Avenco Cal King Mattress in a Box
Avenco Cal King Mattress in a Box, $524.99 (orig. $617); amazon.com
Simflag 5-Tier Bookshelf
Simflag 5-Tier Bookshelf, $159.90 with coupon (orig. $174.90); amazon.com
Ogonbrick Platform Bed with Headboard and Footboard
Ogonbrick Platform Bed with Headboard and Footboard, $274.99 with coupon (orig. $289.99); amazon.com
Sofia Home Goods Natural Wood Computer Desk
Sofia Home Goods Natural Wood Computer Desk, $72.99 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com
Olee Sleep 8 Inch Ventilated Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress
Olee Sleep 8 Inch Ventilated Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress, $175.23 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com
Meihua Wood Entertainment Center TV Stand Console
Meihua Wood Entertainment Center TV Stand Console, $189.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com
- You Can Shop Amazon's Newest Furniture at a Huge Discount from This Secret Section
- This Dyson Cordless Vacuum Already Sold Out Once, But It's Back — and It's $120 Off
- Hilary Duff Just Revealed the Secret to Her Effortless Summer Tan
- Amazon Shoppers Are Saying to 'Forget Dyson' and Buy This $90 Cordless Vacuum Instead