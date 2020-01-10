Amazon Just Shared 92 of Its Most Shopped Home Products, and We Want Everything

Image zoom AMAZON HOME/ INSTAGRAM

If you’ve been looking to update your home with some new organizers, fresh kitchenware, or chic furniture for the new year, Amazon’s got you covered. The retail giant recently released a whopping 92 of its most loved home and kitchen products that consumers have purchased over Instagram — and the list is full of goodies.

On it, you’ll find tons of must-have essentials ranging from storage bins to flatware to bedding. Several Amazon best-sellers made the cut, including these AmazonBasics Velvet Hangers that have racked up over 5,800 five-star reviews (yes, they’re that good). They come in three colors — black, grey, and ivory — and you can snag a 30-pack for just $15. More customer-loved home organization products include super affordable felt bins, shelved closet organizers, and even a stylish storage coffee table.

Buy It! Whitmor 4 Tier Storage Organizer, $26.98; amazon.com; AmazonBasics Velvet Hangers 30-Pack, $15; amazon.com; Rivet King Street Industrial Floating Storage Coffee Table, $241.87; amazon.com

While there are many living room and bedroom options, it seems like Amazon’s Instagram shoppers especially love to add kitchenware to their carts. A handful of wine glasses, tumblers, and even the site’s best-selling decanter set ($28.99; amazon.com) made the list, along with gold flatware, bundt pans, and pasta bowls.

Buy It! Elixir Glassware Crystal Wine Glasses, $47.97 (orig. $55); amazon.com; Nordic Ware Blossom Bundt Pan, $29.09 (orig. $47.50); amazon.com; Sharecook Gold Silverware Set, 20-Piece, $36.99; amazon.com; Teocera Porcelain Bowls, Set of 6, $36.99; amazon.com

If you see something you like, we recommend adding it to your cart right away because several items are already low in stock. Below, we highlighted a few more of our favorites from the list, including an earthy-scented soy candle and a beautiful concrete vanity tray. Make sure to check out all 92 of Amazon’s most shopped home picks here.