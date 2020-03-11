Amazon Home Shared 2,000 of Its Most Popular Products, from Velvet Hangers to Aromatherapy Humidifiers

Image zoom

From Amazon’s best-sellers pages to its customers’ most-loved products lists, the marketplace is always keeping us in the loop on what shoppers are purchasing. While the retail giant shared 92 of its most-loved home products earlier this year, Amazon Home editors have chimed in with some of their favorite picks as well — 2,000 of them, to be exact.

It comes as no surprise that Amazon Home’s curation is filled to the brim with products that have thousands of rave reviews. Tons of classics like the Instant Pot, iRobot Roomba, and Oxo’s airtight food containers made the cut, as did under-the-radar products like velvet hangers, quick-drying cotton towels, and memory foam pillows.

Image zoom

Buy It! AmazonBasics Quick-Dry Bath Towels, 2 Pack, $18.99; amazon.com; Weekender Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Pillow, $29.99; amazon.com; AmazonBasics Velvet Hangers, 30 Pack, $15.99; amazon.com

A handful of air purifiers and humidifiers were featured (just in time for allergy season!), including the humidifier that Kendall Jenner once said she uses. The two-in-one product doubles as an essential oil diffuser and is backed by over 5,400 Amazon shoppers who say it’s “unbelievably quiet” and has improved the quality of their sleep.

Image zoom

Buy It! Everlasting Comfort Humidifier with Essential Oil Tray, $56.95; amazon.com; Levoit Air Purifier, $84.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com; Honeywell Germ Free Humidifier, $76.99; amazon.com

And if your home is in need of some reorganization, there are plenty of storage solutions on the list to help — like this four-piece acrylic canister set for your kitchen or this vertical organizer that can be used for mail, makeup, and more.

Image zoom

Buy It! Honey-Can-Do Rolling Storage Cart, $51.99 (orig. $90); amazon.com; iDesign Clarity Vertical Plastic Organizer, $8.99; amazon.com; Oggi 4-Piece Acrylic Canister Set, $19.99; amazon.com

With spring just around the corner, now’s a great time to give your home a serious refresh with the help of these products. Shop all of Amazon Home’s picks here.