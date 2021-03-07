The 100+ Home Items Amazon Shoppers Are Buying Right Now, Including a $27 Comforter That’s ‘Perfect for Spring’

One of the most noteworthy finds is the Linenspa Down Alternative Comforter, which has always been a customer favorite on the site. The comforter has a whopping 59,000 five-star ratings, of which 13,900 shoppers left an accompanying raving review. Even more impressive? The comforter is pretty affordable compared to others — you can snag a queen-sized one for just $26 with a coupon right now. The Linenspa comforter is reversible, has a soft microfiber filling, and comes in 12 colors and eight sizes (including oversized queen and king options).