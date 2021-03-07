The 100+ Home Items Amazon Shoppers Are Buying Right Now, Including a $27 Comforter That’s ‘Perfect for Spring’

One of our favorite things to keep up with is what Amazon shoppers are buying. From their weekly style obsessions to their favorite work-from-home finds, it's always fun to see what's worth adding to our own carts. One list in particular that's regularly updated is the site's most-loved home items, curated straight from the Amazon Home Instagram. In January it was filled with everything from air purifiers to faux plants, while this month shoppers are opting for lightweight bedding, tons of storage options, and even some creamy, organic coffee.
Here are 10 of our favorite Amazon home items that shoppers are loving right now:
One of the most noteworthy finds is the Linenspa Down Alternative Comforter, which has always been a customer favorite on the site. The comforter has a whopping 59,000 five-star ratings, of which 13,900 shoppers left an accompanying raving review. Even more impressive? The comforter is pretty affordable compared to others — you can snag a queen-sized one for just $26 with a coupon right now. The Linenspa comforter is reversible, has a soft microfiber filling, and comes in 12 colors and eight sizes (including oversized queen and king options).
Customers love that it's super lightweight while still being cozy and say it's great to use year-round, but is especially "perfect for spring."
Buy It! Linenspa All Season Down Alternative Quilted Comforter, Queen, $26.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
And if you want a cover for your comforter, shoppers have been flocking to this 100 percent cotton option from Eikei that comes in several neutral and muted colors for a "modern lived-in" look. Even self-proclaimed "bedding snobs" say that it's "extremely soft" and their "favorite bedding ever."
Buy It! Eikei Washed Cotton Chambray Duvet Cover, $85.50; amazon.com
Amazon shoppers are also adding all kinds of storage items to their carts, from acrylic organizers to cute rope baskets. There are a variety of glass storage containers included in the most-loved list, as well as airtight options for food.
Buy It! Leaves and Trees Glass Food Storage Jar, $17.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Stori Audrey Stackable Cosmetic Organizer Drawers, Set of 2, $25.99; amazon.com
And if you're in need of a larger storage solution, this storage bench with three deep drawers has also been a hit. While the bench is intended for kids' rooms, shoppers are saying it's useful for many other things, like using it in a laundry room or as a entryway bench.
Buy It! KidKraft Nantucket Storage Bench, $124.67 (orig. $169.99); amazon.com
When you're done browsing our favorites, check out more of Amazon's most-loved home items here.