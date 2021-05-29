Amazon Marked Down Hundreds of Vacuums for Memorial Day — but These Are the 8 Best Deals Under $150
Memorial Day deal hunters, listen up: Amazon just launched some unbelievable deals across all categories on the site, and its vacuum markdowns are almost too good to be true. If you've been looking to upgrade your vacuum, add another one to your home, or gift one to a family member, there's no better time to add one to your cart, thanks to how low the price tags are.
And when we say low, we mean low; some of these vacuum deals are Black Friday-worthy. Prices start at just $85 for cordless options, and there are robot models that are over 70 percent off — this under-the-radar robot vacuum is $350 off, while one of the most popular cordless vacuums on the site is just $92.
Here are the 8 best vacuum deals to score on Amazon during its Memorial Day weekend sale:
- Koxxbass Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $84.79 with coupon (orig. $139.99)
- Okp X100 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $85.09 with coupon (orig. $105.99)
- Moosoo 4-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $91.99 with code VACX6PEO (orig. $149.98)
- Gttvo Self-Charging Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $98.88 (orig. $342.99)
- Inse 6-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $99.98 with coupon (orig. $129.98)
- Yeedi k600 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $99.99 with coupon (orig. $179.99)
- Okp K7 WiFi Connected Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $129.99 with coupon (orig. $479.99)
- iLife V5s Pro 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop, $139.99 with coupon (orig. $189.99)
One of the most notable vacuum deals is on this cordless model from Koxxbass, which just launched this month, according to price tracking website Camelcamelcamel. The vacuum usually costs $140, but you can snag it for just $85 this weekend, thanks to Amazon's $51 markdown and an additional 5 percent coupon at checkout. The purple vacuum has a 35 minute runtime, comes with a flexible brush head that has LED lights, and includes a high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter that traps up to 99.99 percent of allergens.
While the Koxxbass vacuum is new, it's already been receiving rave reviews from shoppers who say they're impressed with how lightweight and powerful it is.
Buy It! Koxxbass Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $84.79 with coupon (orig. $139.99); amazon.com
The best part? That's not the only stunning cordless vacuum deal you can take advantage of right now — this option that shoppers compare to Dyson, Roomba, and Shark is also marked down to $85, and even one of the most well-known models on the site from Moosoo is $92. The Moosoo is an upgraded version of Amazon's most-reviewed cordless vacuum that's won over 13,000 shoppers. The newer model has an extendable tube, and customers love it so much, they've vowed to never buy another vacuum again.
Buy It! Okp X100 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $85.09 with coupon (orig. $105.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Moosoo 4-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $91.99 with code VACX6PEO (orig. $149.98); amazon.com
And when it comes to the robot vacuum deals, this $100 Yeedi is one of our top picks. The highly rated vacuum has a glass-top design, four cleaning modes, and runtime of 110 minutes. Over 4,600 shoppers have given it a five-star rating,thanks to how powerful and quiet it is.
"For only $100, I'm extremely impressed with the performance of this robot vacuum," one customer wrote. "Compared to even the Roomba S9+ which costs $900+ and still has a ton of bad reviews, this is phenomenal."
Buy It! Yeedi k600 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $99.99 with coupon (orig. $179.99); amazon.com
We won't be surprised if you end up buying more than one of these vacuum steals. Shop more Memorial Day weekend deals on Amazon here.
