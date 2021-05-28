Amazon’s Memorial Day Home Sale Is Full of Rare Finds, from a $100 Robot Vacuum to Le Creuset Discounts

There are tons of great sale items to take advantage of, but some of our favorites are vacuum cleaners. This highly rated option from Yeedi is only $100 right now, which is a rarely low price point for a robot vacuum. It has over 4,600 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it's "magical" — and some even recommend it over a Roomba. It's designed to emit a low noise (no louder than a microwave, according to the brand), and has a slim profile, a run time of 110 minutes, and a special turbo mode for pet dander.