Amazon’s Memorial Day Home Sale Is Full of Rare Finds, from a $100 Robot Vacuum to Le Creuset Discounts
No matter what your Memorial Day plans are — whether you're hitting the beach, having an intimate family barbeque, or simply relaxing on your day off — shopping may not be top of mind, but it should at least be on your radar. After all, Memorial Day weekend typically comes with some of the best discounts of the season, especially on home essentials.
Amazon's Memorial Day sale includes hundreds of markdowns across every category, but we have to admit, some of the most impressive ones are in the home and kitchen section. The retailer has launched quite a few rare deals, from this $100 robot vacuum (we have a feeling it'll disappear fast!), to several discounts on Le Creuset, which doesn't slash its prices often.
Here are the 15 best home deals to shop on Amazon for Memorial Day weekend, starting at just $18:
- Rubbermaid Brilliance Leak Proof Container Set, 12 Piece, $17.84 (orig. $24.99)
- Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator, $20.97 (orig. $29.97)
- Cozsinoor Hotel Collection Down Alternative Pillows, 2 Pack, $20.99 with coupon (orig. $50)
- Chef’s Path Airtight Food Storage Container Set, 7 Piece, $25.17 with coupon (orig. $39.97)
- Shark Steam Mop, $59.99 (orig. $69.99)
- Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Covered Rectangular Dish, 4 Qt, $86.99 (orig. $120)
- Mosoo 4-in-1 Cordless Vacuum, $91.99 with code VACX6PEO (orig. $149.98)
- Yeedi k600 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $99.99 with coupon (orig. $179.99)
- Nespresso Breville Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine, $130.99 (orig. $179.99)
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Oven, 3.5 Qt, $179.95 (orig. $299.95)
- Staub Cast Iron Round Cocotte, 5.5 Qt, $288.99 (orig. $464)
- Molekule Mini Air Purifier with PECO Technology, $349 (orig. $399)
- Zinus 12 Inch Gel-Infused Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress, Queen, $374.03 (orig. $600)
- Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop, $409.99 with coupon (orig. $599.99)
- Casper Sleep Element Mattress, Queen, $535 (orig. $595)
There are tons of great sale items to take advantage of, but some of our favorites are vacuum cleaners. This highly rated option from Yeedi is only $100 right now, which is a rarely low price point for a robot vacuum. It has over 4,600 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it's "magical" — and some even recommend it over a Roomba. It's designed to emit a low noise (no louder than a microwave, according to the brand), and has a slim profile, a run time of 110 minutes, and a special turbo mode for pet dander.
And if you're looking for an affordable cordless option, it doesn't get any better than this $92 deal from Moosoo. The powerful Moosoo vacuum is an upgraded version of this popular model that has over 13,000 five-star ratings, and is known amongst Amazon shoppers for being "just as good" as a Dyson.
Amazon's bedding deals are also pretty out of this world right now — its best-selling cooling mattress is a whopping $226 off. Made with gel-infused memory foam that'll keep you cool while you sleep, the Zinus mattress has over 30,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it's supportive, comfortable, and worth every penny.
While you're adding that mattress to your cart, don't forget about this two-pack of hotel quality pillows that you can snag for just $21. One shopper raved that "they're both supportive and cloud-soft, and they return to their full puffiness with just a quick shake. They're magic pillows!"
Last but not least, if you need to upgrade some of your kitchen essentials, now is the best time to do it. So many goodies are on sale, from Nespresso's popular coffee machine to Rubbermaid's customer-favorite food containers. Even Le Creuset's iconic enameled cast iron oven is $120 off (we'd shop that one quickly if we were you — it's bound to sell out).
