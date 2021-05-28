All the Furniture Deals Worth Shopping from Amazon This Weekend — Up to 52% Off
Memorial Day weekend has officially arrived, and with it the unofficial start of summer. Even if you've reserved the long weekend for some much-needed pool time, you've likely also carved out space to shop all of the Memorial Day deals. Luckily, Amazon is running a slew of sales in a number of categories, and we pulled out the best furniture finds (up to 52 percent off!) for just about every room in the house.
Whether you're searching for a new outdoor lounger for the patio or a few new dining room chairs, there's something for everyone in these sales. Amazon shoppers should make sure to snag a genius coffee table with hidden storage for just $135.99 for the living room, along with a top-rated desk chair that's 35 percent off for the office. And anyone who's considering leveling up the dining room shouldn't wait to add a 6-piece chair and table set to their cart — since it's nearly 50 percent off.
With the weather getting hotter and staying that way, you'll want to make sure to dress up your patio with some great finds, including a highly reviewed umbrella to block out the sun, a cozy chaise lounge cushion that comes in multiple colors, and some industrial-inspired wooden barstools that are discounted nearly $30.
Keep scrolling to check out the rest of the best furniture deals to outfit the patio, bedroom, living room, dining room, and office, then head on over to Amazon to see the rest of the sales happening throughout the long weekend. But make sure to act quickly: These deals are already flying off the shelves.
Best Bedroom Deals
- Zinus 10-Inch Tight Top Spring Mattress, $245.65 (orig. $289)
- Vasagale Multifunctional Armoire, $132.99 (orig. $204.97)
- Best Price Mattress 1.5-Inch Ventilated Memory Foam Topper, $30.30 (orig. $39.99)
- Songmics Storage Chest Dresser, $36.44 (orig. $65.52)
- Acme Elms Night Table, $80.95 (orig. $162.50)
- Zinus Florence Metal Platform Bed Frame, $171.99 (orig. $192.99)
Best Living Room Deals
- Harmati Lift Top Coffee Table with Storage, $135.99 with coupon (orig. $179.99)
- Zinus Modern Studio Collection TV Media Stand, $58.80 (orig. $90)
- Acme Furniture Charla Bench, $77.82 (orig. $162.50)
- Songmics Leisure Chair, $84.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Vasagle Industrial Ladder Shelf, $59.56 (orig. $69.99)
- Rivet Aiden Mid-Century Modern Tufted Loveseat, $659.98 (orig. $811.73)
- Vasagle Futon Sofa Bed, $219.68 (orig. $265.02)
Best Dining Room Deals
- CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan Astor Dining Chair, $79.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Convenience Concepts Samantha Accent Chair, $89.45 (orig. $111.92)
- Walker Edison Metal Café Bistro Chair, $55.56 (orig. $95)
- Signature Design by Ashley Coviar Dining Room Table and Chairs with Bench, $409.99 (orig. $755.76)
- Walker Edison Andre Modern Solid Wood Dining Table, $307.55 (orig. $559)
Best Office Deals
- Harmati Computer Desk with Drawers, $139.99 with coupon (orig. $149.99)
- Nathan James Telos Home Office Computer Desk, $130.22 (orig. $227.79)
- Furmax Office Mid Back Swivel Lumbar Support Desk Chair, $39.99 (orig. $47.99)
- Hbada Office Task Desk Chair, $109.99 (orig. $169.99)
- Lorell File Cabinet, $75.99 (orig. $82.30)
Best Patio Deals
- Abba Patio Umbrella, $58.30 (orig. $79)
- Amazon Basics Outdoor Patio Garden Rattan Chair Conversation Set, $272.08 (orig. $314.76)
- Classic Accessories Storigami Outdoor Chaise Lounge Cushion, $103.99 (orig. $155.61)
- Vivere Double Cotton Hammock, $119.97 (orig. $129.97)
- Christopher Knight Home Denali Outdoor Industrial Acacia Wood Barstools, $144 (orig. $171.08)
- Vivere Aluminum Urban Sun Lounger, $217.49 (orig. $249.97)
- All the Furniture Deals Worth Shopping from Amazon This Weekend — Up to 52% Off
- Apple AirPods Pro Are Going for One of Their Lowest Prices to Date at Amazon Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
- If You Act Fast, You Can Get This Powerful Cordless Vacuum for Only $100 at Amazon
- Inflatable Splash Pads for Dogs Are the Latest TikTok Trend, and We Found the Best Ones on Amazon