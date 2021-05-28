Shop

All the Furniture Deals Worth Shopping from Amazon This Weekend — Up to 52% Off

Including accent chairs, loveseats, desks, and bed frames
By Amy Schulman
May 28, 2021 05:30 AM
Memorial Day weekend has officially arrived, and with it the unofficial start of summer. Even if you've reserved the long weekend for some much-needed pool time, you've likely also carved out space to shop all of the Memorial Day deals. Luckily, Amazon is running a slew of sales in a number of categories, and we pulled out the best furniture finds (up to 52 percent off!) for just about every room in the house.

Whether you're searching for a new outdoor lounger for the patio or a few new dining room chairs, there's something for everyone in these sales. Amazon shoppers should make sure to snag a genius coffee table with hidden storage for just $135.99 for the living room, along with a top-rated desk chair that's 35 percent off for the office. And anyone who's considering leveling up the dining room shouldn't wait to add a 6-piece chair and table set to their cart — since it's nearly 50 percent off.      

With the weather getting hotter and staying that way, you'll want to make sure to dress up your patio with some great finds, including a highly reviewed umbrella to block out the sun, a cozy chaise lounge cushion that comes in multiple colors, and some industrial-inspired wooden barstools that are discounted nearly $30.   

Keep scrolling to check out the rest of the best furniture deals to outfit the patio, bedroom, living room, dining room, and office, then head on over to Amazon to see the rest of the sales happening throughout the long weekend. But make sure to act quickly: These deals are already flying off the shelves.  

