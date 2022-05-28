Hiding Among Amazon's 10,000 Memorial Day Deals Is This Epic Bamboo Sheet Set Sale
Amazon's Memorial Day weekend sale contains deals on all kinds of home goods. There are plenty of gems scattered throughout — including these popular sheets.
These highly rated bamboo sheets from Hotel Sheets Direct come with double discounts this Memorial Day weekend. The cooling bed sheets are on sale, and there's a coupon that can be stacked, resulting in steep savings. Shoppers can score this discount on all 15 colors and six sizes.
The four-piece bedding set is one of Amazon's best-selling sheet sets overall, and more than 18,000 purchasers have given it a five-star rating for its softness, lightweight feel, and durability.
Unlike common cotton or microfiber sheets, these are made from bamboo-derived viscose, which is a natural fiber that's moisture-wicking, breathable, and cool to the touch. They have a sateen finish, which gives them their high-end look and silky feel.
The deep-pocket sheets are perfect for hot weather thanks to their sweat-wicking design and cool feel. And for those looking to make their bed a relaxing, comfortable retreat during the summer, the brand also makes a duvet cover and pillowcase set in the same material.
Their fabrication requires a little extra care when washing. You can't treat them with bleach, and you should avoid fabric softener and dryer sheets. Washing in cool water and drying on low will help them stay in good condition, and washing them alone will prevent friction that can lead to pilling. If they become stained, the brand recommends washing them with Oxi Clean stain remover.
Since their debut in 2018, the bed sheets have been a hit with Amazon reviewers. Owners say they are "worth every penny," "the definition of luxury," and the "best sheets" they've ever owned. Moreover, they are beloved by troubled sleepers, who call them a great investment.
Two owners left particularly compelling reviews describing the comfort and sleep improvements they experienced. One wrote that they provide "amazing relief for hot sleepers," while the other (from Texas) called them "great for night sweaters."
In the past, popular colors and sizes of the sheets have sold out when they've gone on sale. And while the company has restocked several selections, there's no word on if or when future replenishments may happen. Once Amazon's Memorial Day sale wraps up, these deals are likely to expire — if they don't sell out first — so go ahead and grab them while you can.
- These 'Durable' Gym Bags Can Double as Weekend Bags, According to Shoppers — and Sale Prices Start at Just $16
- Amazon Shoppers Are Ditching $200 Pillows for This 'Awesome' Set That Starts at Just $32
- 11 Linen-Blend Pants and Shirts for a Cool and Comfy Summer, All Under $40 at Amazon
- Spanx Just Added the Coziest One-and-Done Outfits to Its Oprah-Approved Loungewear Collection