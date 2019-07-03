These $25 Sheets Earned Over 40,000 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon — and Are the “Softest Sheets Ever”

Image zoom

Just like the Instant Pot and Echo Dot, these best-selling sheets have made their way to the top of Amazon’s charts and if the reviews are any indication, they’re not going away anytime soon.

These brushed microfiber sheets from Mellanni are officially Amazon’s best-selling sheet set. The affordable bed linens are hypoallergenic, wrinkle- and stain-resistant, available in more than 38 colors and patterns, and come with a lifetime guarantee. It’s no wonder they’ve earned over 40,000 five-star reviews. What’s even more impressive — Mellanni sells around 100,000 sets of these affordable sheets every month, the brand tells People.com.

Image zoom

Buy It! Mellanni Queen Bed Sheet Set, $24.70–$32.70; amazon.com

Each set is available in seven sizes and comes with four bedding pieces — a flat sheet, a deep pocket fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. Every piece features the brand’s super soft brushed microfiber material, which shoppers rave about it. The hypoallergenic sheets are also great for those with allergies and designed to keep out dust mites.

Since their release, the Mellanni sheets have taken over Amazon’s charts and are officially the best-selling product in its home and kitchen department in addition to being the most popular sheet and pillowcase set. Shoppers love the set’s affordable price point, cozy material, and overall quality and value. In fact, many claim they’re the best sheets they’ve ever owned.

“These are literally the best sheets ever,” one reviewer wrote. “I’ve been using this sheet set for a few months and I’m in love with them. No piling, they wash nicely and dry quickly, [and] they’re still super soft. I’m definitely sold and have been slowly replacing all the other sheet sets in my house with these.”

They’ve even convinced shoppers that microfiber sheets are the way to go. “My last set of cotton sheets, which cost nearly $100 at a well-known bed and bath retailer, lasted just three months before I had worn holes in the area directly under my body,” one reviewer wrote. “Over the past few months and several washings, [these] sheets still look brand new, with no appreciable change except for an increasing softness. The combination of low price, decent quality, and increasing softness justifies the praise these sheet sets are receiving. In short, I have become a microfiber sheet fan.”

While the brand now sells all sorts of affordable linens and bedding pieces in its Amazon store — waterproof mattress protectors, cozy, oversized coverlets, and chemical-free cotton sheets — the microfiber sheets, which were the brand’s first product, are by far the most popular with its double brushed microfiber duvet covers coming in second.

And though they’re already incredibly affordable, we have a feeling they’ll be further marked down for Prime Day. But if you simply can’t wait, they’re already a steal and according to shoppers, worth much more than their $25–$33 price point.