Amazon's Secret Minimalist Marketplace Is Full of Outrageous Deals on Furniture and Decor
Keeping up with the latest home decor trends can be overwhelming and costly, especially if you’re looking to start the design process from scratch — furniture et al. Luckily, Amazon has curated a collection of eight hidden storefronts, each centered around one of this season’s top decor trends. From sculptural bold shapes to earthy accents, each marketplace is filled with plenty of unique home finds that fit a specific trending theme, so it’s easy to adorn every room with popular picks that fit your unique style preferences.
Amazon’s Lived-In Minimalism storefront combines the best of several styles, featuring natural textures, organic shapes, clean, neutral tones, elements of light wood, and mid-century designs to help create a serene space. Shop organizational items like baskets and boxes, decor pieces like wall art and floor lamps, and even larger furniture like console cabinets and chairs. Best of all: You’ll find everything at unbeatable prices, and Prime members don’t have to pay for shipping — even on bulky, big-ticket items.
Here are 12 of the best deals from Amazon’s Lived-In Minimalism storefront to shop right now:
- Pengke Three-Tier Modern Floating Shelves, $19.99 (orig. $35.99)
- Bameos Bamboo Nesting End Tables, Set of 2, $41.99
- Idee-Home Boho Tassel Rug, from $21.60 with coupon (orig. $23.99)
- Rope Woven Storage Basket, $23.38 with coupon (orig. $29.99)
- Asense Round Linen Ottoman, $36.00 with coupon (orig. $39.99)
- Nathan James Dylan Media Console Cabinet, $169.99 (orig. $179.99)
- Haus and Hues Geometric Wall Art, $13.99
- Bloomingville Natural Wall Hooks, $31.86
- Globe Electric Holden Floor Lamp, $26.67 (orig. $39.99)
- Vannico Boho Textured Throw Pillow Covers, Set of 2, $32.99 (orig. $35.99)
- Stone & Beam Modern Hardwood Rocking Chair, $242.08 (orig. $299.26)
- Umbra Stowit Jewelry Box, $59.31
Truly embracing a minimalist aesthetic calls for clearing out excess clutter in your home. Start by opting for some organizational items — like this top-rated woven storage basket that can conceal linens, toys, and blankets, while simultaneously serving as a decorative piece. Also handy for holding coats and hats in the entryway or towels in the bathroom, these decorative double wall hooks feature a natural rattan style and are sturdy enough to hang up to eight items. Still on the theme of wall storage, this modern three-tier shelving unit is a funky way to display books, collectibles, and family photos — and it’s now 44 percent off for a limited time. Discreetly stow away jewelry or small valuables with this also on-sale jewelry box from Umbra that comes with plenty of hidden compartments and drawers of different sizes.
Looking to upgrade a room without spending a fortune? Don’t underestimate the impact of a few affordable decor changes. Work from the walls down with a chic geometric print that can be framed and hung to add visual interest to any blank space. Continue the circular theme by enhancing a couch or accent chair with a set of two embroidered throw pillow covers for a bit of color and texture contrast. Add some ambient lighting with this sophisticated Edison-bulb floor lamp — now on sale for under-$30, then warm up the floors with a woven tassel rug that comes in seven sizes to fit any space.
If a full furniture overhaul is what you’re after, Amazon boasts unbeatable deals on durable options for the whole house. For just $42, this set of two nesting tables can be used together as a coffee table, or separately as side tables next to a bed or couch. Another steal: This stately under-$200 console cabinet will be the focal point of any TV-viewing space, featuring a modern herringbone pattern in a natural Oak finish. Comfortably binge your favorite shows with a contemporary and comfortable hardwood rocking chair from Amazon’s own brand, Stone & Beam, and kick your feet up with this round linen ottoman that can also serve as extra seating for guests.
Keep reading to shop our favorite picks from Amazon’s Lived-In Minimalism storefront. Just make sure you check out quickly — with such incredible prices, some of these trending pieces are selling out fast.
