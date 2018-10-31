Amazon Launches Its Own Home Furnishings Collection — Take a Peek at the Affordable Items

Amazon has launched a home furnishings collection of its own.

Dubbed Ravenna Home, the line features a range of necessities like couches, chairs, tables, headboards, lighting and consoles. The aesthetic of the brand is a mix of midcentury-modern, traditional, and transitional pieces to suit every decorating taste.

With love seats in neutral colors for $499 and oversized pillow leather sofas for $799, the collection is very affordable compared to other name brands on the market.

They also offer all the extras to round out a room. Lighting options include pendants, chandeliers and table lamps, while the living room furniture includes accent pieces like media consoles, side tables, coffee tables and indoor benches.

The collection of bar stools (4-pack backless, $114.99; 4-pack with a back, $159.99) are the brightest furniture in the line, with metal hues such as neon yellow, teal, and green to add a little life to a neutral kitchen.

In true Amazon fashion, customers who shop with Ravenna Home receive free shipping on all of their products, along with free returns within 30 days of delivery.

Items can arrive within two days of purchase, though made-to-order furniture takes a little longer. Amazon offers a 1-year limited warranty on their newest home collection, and financing options are available for items over $199.

Shop the whole line on amazon.com.