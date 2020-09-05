The 7 Best Vacuum Deals from Amazon’s Huge Labor Day Sale

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

You’ll find the best vacuum deals from under-the-radar brands like Moosoo and Aposen. You may have not heard of the brands, but they’ve been dominating Amazon’s best-selling stick vacuums charts thanks to their power and affordability. Moosoo’s best-selling 4-in-1 Cordless Vacuum, which is often compared to a Dyson, is only $90 right now. Shoppers love it so much they say you'll never have to buy a vacuum again after purchasing it.

Plus, one of Aposen’s newest releases, the H10 Cordless Vacuum, is marked down to $70. The cordless vacuum is already flying up Amazon’s best-seller charts (it’s the 10th best-selling stick vacuum right now), and customers say purchasing it at such a low price is a “no brainer.”

Buy It! Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $133.99 with coupon (orig. $219.99); amazon.com; Moosoo 4-in-1 Cordless Vacuum, $89.99 (orig. $138.98); amazon.com

If you were hoping to see a Dyson on sale for Labor Day, you’re in luck — a few models are discounted on Amazon. In fact, you can snag a couple for just under $300, which is definitely a rare find. Not to mention, the brand’s popular Big Ball Canister Vacuum has been restocked and is included in the sale for 40 percent off.

Buy It! Dyson V7 Allergy HEPA Cord-Free Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $279 (orig. $329.99); amazon.com; Dyson Big Ball Multi Floor Canister Vacuum, $299.99 (orig. $499.99); amazon.com