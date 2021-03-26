Amazon’s Secret Kitchen Outlet Is Filled With 800+ Deals, but These Are the 15 Best
Including discounts on popular brands like KitchenAid, Crock Pot, Stasher, and more
If you love perusing Amazon for deals, the retailer's hidden overstock outlet has some of the best. The outlet has thousands of budget-friendly deals in every category on the site, from beauty to home to pets — there's even a special "super discounts" section featuring items under $10. Right now, some of our favorite deals are in the kitchen outlet, which is running over 800 deals on tons of popular brands like KitchenAid, Crock Pot, Stasher, Contigo, Tervis, and more.
Here are the 15 best deals to shop in Amazon's kitchen outlet:
- Stasher Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bag, $6.40 (orig. $11.99)
- Better Houseware Reusable Glass Straws, Set of 5, $6.48 (orig. $19.99)
- Tovolo Groovy Ice Pop Molds, Set of 6, $8.30 (orig. $13)
- Simple Modern Stainless Steel Water Bottle, $10.27 (orig. $14.99)
- Contigo Autoseal Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug, $13.09 (orig. $20.99)
- Tervis Star Wars The Mandalorian Child Insulated Tumbler, $16.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Sweejar Porcelain Bowls, Set of 6, $17.59 (orig. $30.99)
- Tervis Sloth ‘Nope Not Today’ Insulated Tumbler, $17.78 (orig. $21.99)
- Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker, $19.99 (orig. $24.99)
- KitchenAid Classic Mixing Bowls, Set of 3, $22.03 (orig. $29.99)
- Rubbermaid Easy Find Storage Containers, Set of 21, $29.64 (orig. $31.35)
- S’Well Stainless Steel Food Bowl, 21.5 Ounces, $37.50 (orig. $50)
- Chef'n Sweet Spot Ice Cream Maker, $40.53 (orig. $59.99)
- Unbeaten HEPA Filter Air Purifier with Clock and Night Light, $49.99 (orig. $99.97)
- Crock Pot Artisan 5 Quart Dutch Oven, $60.96 (orig. $89.99)
Amazon's kitchen outlet currently has a bunch of items on sale that'll get you ready for spring and summer, like ice pop molds, a $40 ice cream maker, and insulated bottles and tumblers that will keep your drinks nice and cold. One of the best bargain finds is the site's best-selling cold brew coffee maker, which you can get for just $20. The Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker is loved by over 28,000 shoppers for being an "easy and cheap way" to make cold brew in the comfort of your home. Even better? The cold brew can last up to two weeks in your fridge.
Buy It! Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker, $19.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Tervis Star Wars The Mandalorian Child Insulated Tumbler, $16.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com; Tervis Sloth 'Nope Not Today' Insulated Tumbler, $17.78 (orig. $21.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Chef'n Sweet Spot Ice Cream Maker, $40.53 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
If you don't have a dutch oven yet, now's your chance to snag one from customer-favorite brand Crock Pot for just $61. The brand's popular cast iron oven has a near-perfect 4.7 rating from over 3,900 shoppers who recommend it. Shoppers love the dutch oven so much they say it's "just as great… if not better" than options from high-end brands like Le Creuset. One customer raved: "I would recommend this pot 20 times out of 10 if you are considering a dutch oven."
Buy It! Crock Pot Artisan 5 Quart Dutch Oven, $60.96 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com
We also love this deal on Unbeaten's tabletop air purifier, which not only will ease your seasonal allergies, but effectively get rid of kitchen odors, too. The round air purifier has a high efficiency particulate air filter, and also functions as a clock and night light. Shoppers say it's the "perfect" size, and works great at removing "cooking smells" and smoke.
Buy It! Unbeaten HEPA Filter Air Purifier with Clock and Night Light, $49.99 (orig. $99.97); amazon.com
There are plenty of more discounts where these came from, so check the entirety of Amazon's amazing kitchen outlet deals here.
- Amazon’s Secret Kitchen Outlet Is Filled With 800+ Deals, but These Are the 15 Best
- Shoppers Call This $26 Spring Dress Their ‘Best Amazon Clothing Purchase to Date’
- 5 Incredible Sales You Need to Shop This Weekend — Including a Deal on Those Julia Roberts-Loved Rings
- TikTokers and Amazon Reviewers Have Found Endless Uses for This Clever $40 Storage Piece