Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Amazon’s Secret Kitchen Outlet Is Filled With 800+ Deals, but These Are the 15 Best

If you love perusing Amazon for deals, the retailer's hidden overstock outlet has some of the best. The outlet has thousands of budget-friendly deals in every category on the site, from beauty to home to pets — there's even a special "super discounts" section featuring items under $10. Right now, some of our favorite deals are in the kitchen outlet, which is running over 800 deals on tons of popular brands like KitchenAid, Crock Pot, Stasher, Contigo, Tervis, and more.

Here are the 15 best deals to shop in Amazon's kitchen outlet:

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Takeya cold brew coffee maker Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker, $19.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Tervis insulated tumblers Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Tervis Star Wars The Mandalorian Child Insulated Tumbler, $16.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com; Tervis Sloth 'Nope Not Today' Insulated Tumbler, $17.78 (orig. $21.99); amazon.com

Chef'n ice cream maker Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Chef'n Sweet Spot Ice Cream Maker, $40.53 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

If you don't have a dutch oven yet, now's your chance to snag one from customer-favorite brand Crock Pot for just $61. The brand's popular cast iron oven has a near-perfect 4.7 rating from over 3,900 shoppers who recommend it. Shoppers love the dutch oven so much they say it's "just as great… if not better" than options from high-end brands like Le Creuset. One customer raved: "I would recommend this pot 20 times out of 10 if you are considering a dutch oven."

Crock Pot dutch oven Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Crock Pot Artisan 5 Quart Dutch Oven, $60.96 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

We also love this deal on Unbeaten's tabletop air purifier, which not only will ease your seasonal allergies, but effectively get rid of kitchen odors, too. The round air purifier has a high efficiency particulate air filter, and also functions as a clock and night light. Shoppers say it's the "perfect" size, and works great at removing "cooking smells" and smoke.

Unbeaten air purifier Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Unbeaten HEPA Filter Air Purifier with Clock and Night Light, $49.99 (orig. $99.97); amazon.com