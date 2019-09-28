Kate Spade Just Launched a New Store on Amazon with Home Decor Starting at $12

The celeb-loved brand’s fun new store will be your new favorite place to shop

By Jessica Leigh Mattern
September 28, 2019 06:47 AM
Kate Spade New York fans like Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift, and Mindy Kaling now have a new place to shop the brand’s colorful and playful home decor.

The popular fashion brand just launched a new home store on Amazon that’s packed with hundreds of decor items like Prime-eligible bedding, kitchen and dining, and more. And with an entire section devoted to presents that start at just $12, it’s the perfect place to score last-minute gifts for the holidays, bridal showers and weddings, and birthdays. 

While the lifestyle brand already has a watch store on Amazon, this is the brand’s first Amazon storefront dedicated to home. It’s also the largest assortment of Kate Spade New York products ever on Amazon, and the only place Prime members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) can score free, two-day shipping on some of Kate Spade’s chicest pieces.

From kitchen and dining staples to bed and bath must-haves, you’ll find a little bit of everything featuring the brand’s colorful and classic look, plus tons of cheeky pieces like its I Need a Vacation Flask and Do Not Disturb Mousepad.

Whether you’re on the hunt for the perfect wedding gift or in the mood to treat yourself, here are some of the funnest finds you can shop in Kate Spade New York’s new Amazon store:

Shop Kate Spade New York Bed and Bath

Shop Kate Spade New York Kitchen and Dining

Shop Kate Spade New York Home Accents and Gifts

