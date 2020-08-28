These Best-Selling Roomba Vacuums Are Up to $300 Off on Amazon Right Now
If vacuuming your home is one of your dreaded household chores, you may want to consider a robotic vacuum that does the hard work for you. Especially if you have furry friends running around the house, an automatic cleaner makes it easy to keep pet hair under control. The iRobot Roomba is one of the best-selling robot vacuum cleaner brands on Amazon, and right now, all seven in-stock models are on sale.
Starting at $250 and going up to $1,000, these are the Roomba robot vacuums that are currently up to $300 off on Amazon:
- iRobot Roomba 675, $249 (orig.$299.99)
- iRobot Roomba E5 (5150), $279.99 (orig. $299.99)
- iRobot Roomba 960, $399 (orig. $449)
- iRobot Roomba i7 (7150), $499 (orig. $699.99)
- iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550), $699 (orig. $999.99)
- iRobot Roomba S9 (9150), $899 (orig. $999.99)
- iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550), $999 (orig. $1,299.99)
The most popular Roomba on Amazon is the iRobot Roomba 675, which is $50 off right now. This model is a great one to begin with if this is your first time using smart-cleaning technology in your home. You can schedule it to clean up dirt, dust, and debris each day with either the iRobot app or a voice assistant like Alexa.
Buy It! iRobot Roomba 675, $249 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com
“This makes my life so much easier!” one of the nearly 10,000 satisfied Amazon shoppers who bought the vacuum wrote. “I run my Roomba every morning, and it saves so much time. I am amazed at the fuzz, dirt, and hair it picks up daily!”
The iRobot Roomba 960 is also near the top of the best-seller list for robotic vacuums on Amazon. This one is slightly more expensive than the Roomba 675, but right now, it’s on sale for $399. The main differences between the two models are that the 960 has greater suction, comes with a high-efficiency filter, and has a camera for navigation, whereas the 675 relies on sensors.
Buy It! iRobot Roomba 960, $399 (orig. $449); amazon.com
Not surprisingly, the iRobot Roomba 960 also has thousands of glowing reviews. One customer wrote, “Some of the rooms in my house are hardwood, and some are carpeted, and Roomba transitions from one to the other without interruption, crosses over thresholds with ease, leaves throw rugs in place, and picks up an amazing amount of stuff.”
If you’re looking for a robotic vacuum that automatically empties itself, creates a map of your entire house for effective and efficient cleaning, and has 10 times the suction power of the 600 series, you may want to consider the iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550). It’s definitely an investment, but right now it’s $699, which is $300 off the original price.
Buy It! iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) $699 (orig. $999.99); amazon.com
“The fact that this Roomba empties itself is a game changer!” a reviewer commented. “I can’t recommend this enough. Worth every penny!”
With every model on sale, now is the time to purchase an iRobot Roomba from Amazon. It’ll give you your cleanest house ever.
