These Cheap Spring Decor Finds Are Amazon’s Best-Kept Secret This Season

Spring is officially here, and it's a great time to give your home a little refresh.
Whether you're celebrating Easter, feeling inspired by the arrival of springtime, or just generally craving some newness, there are tons of affordable and fun ways to decorate your home for spring. We foraged Amazon's home section and Easter store for springy decor that's both affordable and highly rated, and found these gems that are all $30 and under.
Easter festivities will feel even more fun with some cheery decorations, like burlap bunny banners and Peep-inspired signs for your front yard. And those who love their annual Christmas tree will be delighted to keep the tradition going with an Easter tree that lights up and displays colorful eggs. You can use the piece to showcase your family's dyed eggs, making it an activity and decoration in one.
Those looking for a few upgrades that they can keep out now through summer should go for colorful finds, like Vakado's reviewer-loved pastel pillow covers. Amazon shoppers also rave about JWH's sunflower-inspired throw pillow, which is officially one of the retailer's most popular pieces for spring. The $26 throw pillow comes in 42 hues and two sizes. With so many options, there's bound to be one to compliment your style and palette.
There are hundreds of other springy accents scattered through Amazon's home department and Easter shop, but if you want to make your shopping quick and easy, start with our curated list below.
Buy It! Vakado Gingham Throw Pillow Cover Set, 12.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Yankee Candle Lemon Lavender Glass Candle, $16.88 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com
Buy It! NeoL'artes 18-Inch Grapevine Easter Bunny Wreath, $23.74 with coupon (orig. $24.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Kirifly Peony Hydrangea Faux Flower Bouquet, $13.99 (orig. $20); amazon.com
Buy It! Auihiay Jute Bunny Easter Baskets Three-Pack, $26.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Creative Co-Op Ceramic Bunny Vase, $18.76 (orig. $24); amazon.com
Buy It! Vanthylit LED Light Easter Egg Tree, $22.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Dusen Easter Bunny Throw Pillow Cover Set, $14.99; amazon.com
Buy It! JWH Flower Throw Pillow, $25.79; amazon.com
Buy It! ElaDeco 10-Inch Faux Boxwood Wreath, $11.99 (orig. $20.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Avoin Welcome Peeps Garden Flag, $10.99 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Partyprops Burlap Happy Easter Banner, $12.99; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. And check out PEOPLE's Coupons page for even more discounts.