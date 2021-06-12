Amazon Launched a Prime Member-Exclusive Storefront With 1,000+ Coupons on Home Essentials
Amazon Prime Day is just a few weeks away (don't forget to mark your calendars for June 21!), and the retailer has been gearing up for the event by launching a bunch of early bird deals. In addition to the discounts you can already take advantage of - like Apple's newest AirPods at their lowest price ever - Amazon is also offering thousands of coupons that only Prime members can redeem.
Right now, there are over 1,000 coupons available on home essentials, from powerful cordless vacuums to cooling tower fans, but you have to have a Prime membership in order to access the coupons storefront. You'll also need a Prime account if you plan on shopping on Prime Day, BTW. If you're not a Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free, 30 day trial here.
Here are the 10 best home deals in Amazon's exclusive coupons storefront to shop right now:
- Wiikweek 100% Cotton Large Bath Towels, Pack of 2, $19.59
- Mosfiata Nakiri Chef's Knife with Finger Guard, $28.49 with coupon (orig. $37.99)
- Charmelife Personal Air Cooler, $36.78 with coupon (orig. $56.99)
- Black+Decker 3-in-1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $38 with coupon (orig. $41.99)
- Beckham Hotel Collection Cooling Pillows, Pack of 2, $39.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99)
- Lilpartner Professional Electric Stand Mixer, $69.99 with coupon (orig $99.99)
- TaoTronics Cooling Tower Fan, $94.99 with coupon (orig. $119.99)
- Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $129.99 with coupon (orig. $189.99)
- Coredy R750 Robot Vacuum Mop, $199.99 with coupon (orig. $320.99)
- CitySports Slim Walking Pad Treadmill, $299.99 with coupon (orig. $399.99)
There are plenty of coupons on items that'll help you stay cool this summer, from Amazon's best-selling cooling pillows to this tower fan that "surpasses all expectations." If you don't own the Beckham Hotel Collection pillows yet, now's the best time to add them to your cart with this $20 off coupon. The pillows have received over 83,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who rave that they are "supportive yet also soft as clouds" and "cool to the touch."
Buy It! Beckham Hotel Collection Cooling Pillows, Pack of 2, $39.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
If you don't have an air conditioner, or need something to supplement it, shoppers say the TaoTronics Tower Fan is your best bet at keeping cool on a hot day. The 42-inch fan has an LED display, 12 speeds, and can oscillate 90 degrees. Customers say the fan is "practically silent," "modern looking," and "way stronger than expected." You can save $25 on it right now.
Buy It! TaoTronics Cooling Tower Fan, $94.99 with coupon (orig. $119.99); amazon.com
You can also save up to $100 on select items thanks to Amazon's Prime member coupons, like this popular robot vacuum mop. (It's already marked down on the site, too, so you're getting double the savings there!) But if you're looking for something a little more budget-friendly, you won't want to miss out on this $38 stick vacuum from Black+Decker. With over 4,000 five-star ratings, shoppers say the lightweight vacuum "does not disappoint" thanks to its "easy swivel control" and "great suction."
Buy It! Black+Decker 3-in-1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $38 with coupon (orig. $41.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Coredy R750 Robot Vacuum Mop, $199.99 with coupon (orig. $320.99); amazon.com
Whatever you choose to add to your cart, you can't go wrong. Check out more deals in Amazon's hidden coupon storefront here.
