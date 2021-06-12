Amazon Launched a Prime Member-Exclusive Storefront With 1,000+ Coupons on Home Essentials

You can also save up to $100 on select items thanks to Amazon's Prime member coupons, like this popular robot vacuum mop. (It's already marked down on the site, too, so you're getting double the savings there!) But if you're looking for something a little more budget-friendly, you won't want to miss out on this $38 stick vacuum from Black+Decker. With over 4,000 five-star ratings, shoppers say the lightweight vacuum "does not disappoint" thanks to its "easy swivel control" and "great suction."