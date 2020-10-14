The Top 8 Furniture Deals to Shop Before Prime Day 2020 Ends
Prime Day 2020 isn’t over yet. In fact, the second day of deals features hundreds of new markdowns that weren’t available yesterday, from sales on pet products to rarely discounted Vera Bradley bags. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to spruce up your living space while working from home, Amazon’s furniture Deal of the Day has you covered.
Shoppers can save big on items like the Zenergy Ball Chair from Safco Products, which reviewers say is a lifesaver on their hips and legs. Other great discounted furniture finds include a full-length mirror that doubles as a jewelry organizer and a spacious six-drawer dresser on sale for only $55.99.All you need to qualify for the discounts is a Prime account — new users can start a free 30-day trial right now.
Best Prime Day 2020 Furniture Deals:
- Vasagle Console Table, Rustic Brown, $54.36 (orig. $74.20)
- Safco Products Zenergy Ball Chair, Black, $93.46 (orig. $123.21)
- Hillsdale O’Malley Vanity Stool, Gray, $49.01 (orig. $109)
- Songmics Mirror and Free Standing Jewelry Organizer, Espresso, $83.29 (orig. $125.99)
- Novogratz Marion Canopy Bed, King, Dark Gray, $167.15 (orig. $304.99)
- Sauder Barrister Lane Bookcase, Iron Oak Finish, $143.75 (orig. $239.99)
- Safco Products Under Desk Printer/Fax Stand, Black Powder Coat Finish, $38.47 (orig. $62.25)
- Songmics 3-Tier Wide Drawer Dresser, Black, $55.99 (orig. $74.99)
The number-one seller in Amazon’s sofa tables category also made the cut. “I love this table. It was super easy to put together on my own,” one reviewer wrote of the Vasagle Console table. “I think it took me a total of 10 mins. It also looks more expensive than what I paid for it and fits in perfectly with my farmhouse living room.”
Remember, all of these markdowns will vanish at midnight PT, so be sure to shop your favorite items while you can. Looking for something else? Check out the full selection of Prime Day furniture deals here.
