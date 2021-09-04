Amazon's Outlet Launched 4,000+ Home Deals for Labor Day, and the Discounts Are Shocking
Amazon's Overstock Outlet is always full of impressive under-the-radar deals — and they just got even better for Labor Day. You can currently save on over 4,000 new products added to the home outlet (yes, really!), including decor, candles, blankets, and big ticket items like mattresses and pricey dutch ovens. Whether you're prepping your home for a fall refresh or just love a good steal, you're bound to find a good deal on something that's been on your wishlist.
Here are 12 of the best Labor Day deals in Amazon's home outlet, starting at $5:
- Candoury Satin Pillowcase, Queen, 2 Pack, $4.89 (orig. $6.99)
- Exq Home Soft Throw Pillow Covers with Zipper, 18x18, $6.50 (orig. $11.99)
- Yankee Candle Autumn Wreath, Large Jar, $16.88 (orig. $27.99)
- Edujin All Season Down Alternative Comforter, $18.89 (orig. $35.99)
- CosyLand Large Woven Storage Basket, $19.19 (orig. $30)
- Sunsgne Dimmable Globe String Lights, 50 feet, $19.98 (orig. $29.98)
- Heomu Over the Sink Large Dish Drying Rack, $27.50 (orig. $54.99)
- Bedsure Waffle Bamboo Blanket Cotton, 90x90, $40.99 (orig. $52.99)
- Levoit HEPA Air Purifier with Night Light, 2 Pack, $135.23 (orig. $169.99)
- Staub Cast Iron Pumpkin Cocotte, $229.95 (orig. $414)
- Staub Cast Iron Round Cocotte, 5.5-quart, $339.95 (orig. $464)
- Sleep Innovations Shiloh Memory Foam Mattress, Queen, $468.52 (orig. $660)
With the start of fall just under three weeks away, there are plenty of discounts on items that'll help you get ready for the chilly season. One of the most notable deals is on this seasonal, pumpkin-shaped dutch oven from Staub, which is perfect for showing off a "gorgeous squash soup" or "dressing a Thanksgiving table." The brand has a few of its popular cocottes on sale, including this 5.5-quart option for up to $124 off. If you're lucky, you can even snag this smaller version that's quickly selling out for as low as $170.
Buy It! Staub Cast Iron Pumpkin Cocotte, $229.95 (orig. $414); amazon.com
Buy It! Staub Cast Iron Round Cocotte, 5.5-quart, $339.95 (orig. $464); amazon.com
Additionally, you can cozy up with this Bedsure waffle blanket for $41 (over 4,700 shoppers rave that it's "absolutely lovely" and "so very cozy"), and snag Yankee Candle's "delicious" and "heart-warming" Autumn Wreath candle for just $17.
Buy It! Bedsure Waffle Bamboo Blanket Cotton, 90x90, $40.99 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Yankee Candle Autumn Wreath, Large Jar, $16.88 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com
If you're looking for, let's say, a luxurious memory foam mattress with "cloudlike comfort" that's "totally supportive," look no further than this discounted Sleep Innovations mattress that's $191 off this weekend. Shoppers often compare it to pricier Tempurpedic mattresses and say it "feels exactly the same."
Buy It! Sleep Innovations Shiloh Memory Foam Mattress, Queen, $468.52 (orig. $660); amazon.com
You can even get a two-pack of Amazon's best-selling Levoit air purifiers on sale. The $135 bundle (originally $180) is a steal for pet owners and allergy sufferers, according to 2,100 customers.
"Let me begin by saying that I did not believe in air purifiers until I tried this product," one shopper wrote. "After I added another Maine Coon cat to my condo, something had to be done to combat the litter box smell that was overtaking my upstairs hallway. I purchased the two-pack and have no regrets. You will notice immediate results in your home air quality."
Buy It! Levoit HEPA Air Purifier with Night Light, 2 Pack, $135.23 (orig. $169.99); amazon.com
We're not sure about you, but our carts are already full. Check out more of our favorite deals below, and shop the entirety of Amazon's Labor Day outlet deals here.
Buy It! Exq Home Soft Throw Pillow Covers with Zipper, 18x18, $6.50 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Edujin All Season Down Alternative Comforter, $18.89 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Heomu Over the Sink Large Dish Drying Rack, $27.50 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com
Buy It! CosyLand Large Woven Storage Basket, $19.19 (orig. $30); amazon.com