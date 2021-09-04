Amazon's Outlet Launched 4,000+ Home Deals for Labor Day, and the Discounts Are Shocking

With the start of fall just under three weeks away, there are plenty of discounts on items that'll help you get ready for the chilly season. One of the most notable deals is on this seasonal, pumpkin-shaped dutch oven from Staub, which is perfect for showing off a "gorgeous squash soup" or "dressing a Thanksgiving table." The brand has a few of its popular cocottes on sale, including this 5.5-quart option for up to $124 off. If you're lucky, you can even snag this smaller version that's quickly selling out for as low as $170.