There Are Over 4,000 New Deals in Amazon's Home Outlet This Weekend, but These Are the 12 Best
The weekend's here, which means Amazon's under-the-radar outlet is stocked with tons of new deals. There are markdowns on everything from beauty to electronics in the outlet, but you'll find some of the best steals in the home and kitchen categories. We scoured over 4,000 home deals and found the 12 best, including a powerful $10 fan, a cooling mattress topper for $32, and even price reductions on brands like TempurPedic and Serta.
Here are the 12 best Amazon home outlet deals to take advantage of right now:
- Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Containers, 10 Pieces, $14.89 (orig. $17.99)
- Portable Roll Up Dish Drying Rack, Stainless Steel, $6.69 (orig. $11.88)
- Secura Air Fryer XL, 5.3 Quart, $57.05 (orig. $79.99)
- Ozera Popsicle Molds, 2 Pack with 50 Wooden Sticks, $6 (orig. $11.99)
- Certified International Chelsea Porcelain Bowls, Set of 6, $49.53 (orig. $92)
- Serta Leighton Memory Foam Desk Accent Chair, $105.64 (orig. $179.99)
- Otto & Ben Ottoman Bench Chest, $37.07 (orig. $49.99)
- Hansong Makeup Mirror with Lights and Bluetooth, $32.68 (orig. $43.69)
- Xoox Linen 1000 Thread Count Cotton Sheet Set, 4 Pieces, $34 with coupon (orig. $92.99)
- Tempur-Pedic Cool Luxury Mattress Pad, Queen, $113.16 (orig. $149.99)
- Sasier Quilted Cotton Mattress Topper, $30 with Prime and coupon (orig. $65.99)
- Easy Acc 5-Inch USB Fan with 360 Rotation, $9.87 (orig. $14.89)
One of our favorite deals is this $32 mattress topper, which is marked down specially for Prime members. Everyone can clip the 35 percent off coupon on the product page, but only Prime shoppers can save an extra $21. Made out of 100 percent cotton, the down alternative mattress topper comes in twin, queen, king, and California king sizes, and is waterproof. Shoppers say it's "incredibly soft" and prevents them from waking up sweaty.
Buy It! Sasier Quilted Cotton Mattress Topper, Queen, $31.49 with Prime and coupon (orig. $65.99); amazon.com
For an extra cooling sensation, you can pop these 1000-thread count sheets over the mattress topper, which shoppers say are "smooth and cool," and "awesome during summer nights." The Xoox Linen sheets usually cost $93, but are only $34 thanks to an additional coupon.
Buy It! Xoox Linen 1000 Thread Count Cotton Sheet Set, 4 Pieces, $34 with coupon (orig. $92.99); amazon.com
You can also save on this portable USB fan, which is just $10 right now. Over 1,800 shoppers have given it a five-star rating, and rave that it's powerful, durable, and super quiet. Customers love it so much they use it in various settings, including the office, while driving, and camping, and even take it with them on vacation and cruises.
Buy It! Easy Acc 5-Inch USB Fan with 360 Rotation, $9.87 (orig. $14.89); amazon.com
And don't forget to peruse the outlet's kitchen deals before you check out. Several food storage containers are discounted, including this leak-proof set from Rubbermaid's Brilliance collection. There are tons of fun summer finds, too, like these popsicle molds that'll only cost you $6.
Buy It! Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Containers, 10 Pieces, $14.89 (orig. $17.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Ozera Popsicle Molds, 2 Pack with 50 Wooden Sticks, $6 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com
Shop more home deals in Amazon's outlet here.
