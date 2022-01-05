Amazon Has a Secret Section of Home Organization Essentials for Every Room — and Prices Start at $9
If one of your New Year's resolutions is to keep your home organized but you're not sure where to start, we suggest heading to Amazon's under-the-radar storefront.
The retailer quietly dropped an organization section filled with items to help declutter your home. Curated around rooms and areas that tend to get messy quickly, each page has everything you need to stay tidy this year. Whether you want to get your closet, kitchen, garage, or home office in order, the 10 organizing must-haves below will make it a breeze — and prices start at just $9.
Shop 10 Home Organization Essentials at Amazon:
- Utopia Home No-Slip Velvet Hangers, Pack of 30, $24.99
- SimpleHouseware Closet Underwear Organizer Drawer Divider, Set of 4, $15.97
- Songmics Cabinet Shelf Organizers, Set of 2, $18.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Rubbermaid Easy Find Vented Lids Food Storage Containers, Set of 8, $21.99
- YouCopia StoraLid Food Container Adjustable Lid Organizer, $15.99 (orig. $19.99)
- SimpleHouseware Mesh Desk Organizer with Sliding Drawer, $29.97
- Amazon Basics 3-Shelf Adjustable Storage Shelving Unit, $39.99
- Waveyu Ceramic Pen Holder, $8.59
- U Brands Magnetic Dry Erase/ Cork Weekly Calendar Board, $9.99 (orig. $12.99)
- Iris USA 12-Quart Stackable Plastic Storage Containers, 6-Pack, $39.99
If you're in the market for new hangers, more than 24,000 shoppers swear by this $25 set to keep their closets organized. Customers say the velvet hangers are lightweight yet sturdy and that their clothes stay put. "I was so sick of my dresses sliding off their hangers…enter these fabulous hangers," one wrote. "My closet has never looked neater and it is a delight to decide what to wear because nothing is falling off hangers anymore. I wish I would have invested in these sooner!"
Keeping your underwear and bras organized is a different kind of struggle since undergarments can quickly clutter up a dresser drawer. But drawer dividers, like this best-selling fabric organizer with nearly 35,000 five-star ratings, offer an easy solution. The set of four bins includes compartments of different sizes to store bras, underwear, briefs, socks, and even ties.
Buy It! Utopia Home No-Slip Velvet Hangers, Pack of 30, $24.99; amazon.com
Buy It! SimpleHouseware Closet Underwear Organizer Drawer Divider, Set of 4, $15.97; amazon.com
There are a whole host of items to help keep your kitchen tidy, like this pair of stackable shelf organizers. Shoppers use them to maximize storage space in cabinets and pantries, as well as on top of counters. To keep food fresh, store it in this top-rated set of eight food storage containers from Rubbermaid. And when you're not using the containers, you can place the lids in this adjustable organizer, so finding the right lid won't be a hassle.
Buy It! YouCopia StoraLid Food Container Adjustable Lid Organizer, $15.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
If papers are piling up on your desk, check out this metal mesh desk organizer. It features an upright section with five dividers, plus a space underneath for horizontal storage. At the bottom, you'll find a slide-out drawer with compartments for smaller items, such as pens, adhesive note pads, calculators, erasers, and more.
There are plenty of larger storage solutions, too. Tens of thousands of shoppers use this versatile three-tier shelving unit to store items in various rooms throughout their homes, like the laundry room, kitchen, living room, entryway, or garage.
Ready to stay organized this year? Head to Amazon to shop all of its home organization essentials, and check out more standout finds ahead.
Buy It! Songmics Cabinet Shelf Organizers, Set of 2, $18.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Rubbermaid Easy Find Vented Lids Food Storage Containers, Set of 8, $21.99; amazon.com
Buy It! SimpleHouseware Mesh Desk Organizer with Sliding Drawer, $29.97; amazon.com
Buy It! Amazon Basics 3-Shelf Adjustable Storage Shelving Unit, $39.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Waveyu Ceramic Pen Holder, $8.59; amazon.com
Buy It! U Brands Magnetic Dry Erase/ Cork Weekly Calendar Board, $9.99 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Iris USA 12-Quart Stackable Plastic Storage Containers, 6-Pack, $39.99; amazon.com
- Amazon Shoppers Didn't Realize How Dirty Their Homes Were Before Using This Shark Vacuum — and It's on Sale
- Amazon Has a Secret Section of Home Organization Essentials for Every Room — and Prices Start at $9
- Pet Parents Say These Best-Selling Dog Boots Stay on Paws — Even in 6 Inches of Snow
- The Oprah-Approved Boot Brand Kate Middleton Wears Is Up to 50% Off — But Only for Two Days