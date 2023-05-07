Amazon Has So Many Deals on Popular Home Organization Products Right Now, and Prices Start at $10

Everyone needs a little help organzing the messes that tend to accumulate in what feels like every room at home, and that's why space-saving storage solutions are true lifesavers. From food containers to storage bags that keep everything neat and tidy, you really can't underestimate the value of home organization products.

So when Amazon has a sale on top picks from its storage and organization section, it's the perfect time to stock up. There are plenty of items that help utilize the space in your closets, cupboards, kitchens, and bedrooms, and prices start at just $10.

Whether you need kitchen drawer dividers that keep cutlery organized, a bundle of wire storage baskets that make your pantry or bathroom feel less cluttered, or clothing storage bags to keep all your winter sweaters neatly tucked away until next year, Amazon has deals on home organization products that suit every room. And, you can get them for up to 51 off their original price right now.

Shop Deals from Amazon's Storage and Organization Section

One room in the house that's probably in need of an organization overhaul is the kitchen, and the Chef's Path Food Storage Containers can help with that. The pack of 14 containers is made of BPA-free plastic and keeps food fresh with a silicone seal and four-hinged lock system. The containers come in four different sizes to suit your storage needs, including two 11.8-cup containers, four 8.4-cup containers, four 5.9-cup containers, and four 3.3-cup containers.As an added bonus, the best-selling set of containers also comes with chalkboard labels and a whiteboard marker, so you can label your foods and adhere to expiry dates with ease. Whether you're storing snacks, cereals, pasta, baking ingredients, or leftovers, these microwave-safe, stain-resistant containers will hold up and help save space.

The sets have racked up an impressive 59,300 five-star ratings from shoppers. One customer said in their review that they "moved to an area with high humidity," so they purchased the containers to help keep food such as crackers, nuts, and cereal "fresh and not soggy." They shared, "So far, these are working perfectly. Crackers have stayed crisp for weeks! Love the varied sizes and ease of use." Another shopper highlighted how the set "frees up a lot of space." They shared, "I now have so much more room, I have a complete shelf cleared."

Buy It! Chef's Path 14-Piece Food Storage Containers, $29.69 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Are shoes taking up every inch of closet space, as you spend too much time digging and searching for a matching pair? The Kottwca 9-Tier Shoe Rack Organizer has enough space to store up to 55 pairs with its three shelves and nine tiers, so your shoes can finally be visible and neatly stored. The shoe rack is completely customizable — you can determine the heights needed to fit all of your shoes or separate the tiers to create smaller shoe racks to sit alongside, while the reinforced frame structure means this shoe rack won't topple.

Don't be put off by the DIY aspect of the Kottwca shoe rack, as shoppers have agreed that it comes together pretty easily and is well worth the money, especially when you consider that it's on sale for $50 right now. One reviewer, who gave the rack a five-star rating, wrote, "This was a perfect buy for my closet-less apartment."

Buy It! Kottwca 9-Tier Shoe Rack Organizer, $49.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

With Vtopmart's Stackable Makeup Organizer Drawers, digging around in your bathroom drawer for lost tubes of mascara and lip gloss can be things of the past. This pack of two organizer drawers lets you load in your most-used bathroom essentials and stack them on top of one another to save space. The clear BPA-free, shatter-resistant plastic drawer-style organizers also allow you to see what you need easily. They measure 6 inches by 7.5 inches and have a height of just over 4 inches, so they can stay tucked out of the way.

These makeup organizer drawers have racked up a 4.5 overall rating from shoppers. One reviewer described how well their nail polish, cotton pads, essential oils, and Q-tips fit in the containers. "Before, those items were scattered throughout my cabinet and drawers. These were very helpful for organizing them. Perfect size!" Another shopper wrote, "The two drawers fit together so well and almost lock into place so you don't have to worry about them sliding around in the cabinet."

Buy It! Vtopmart 2-Pack Stackable Makeup Organizer Storage Drawers, $15.29 (orig. $25.49); amazon.com

It's never too late to get your house in order, especially when there are plenty of deals on useful storage items. Scroll on to check out more of our top picks from Amazon's storage and organization section.

Buy It! Zri Bamboo Expandable Spice Rack Organizer, $18.89 (orig. $21.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Utoplike 4-Pack Bamboo Kitchen Drawer Dividers, $18.95 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Ispecle 4-Pack Wire Storage Baskets, $33.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Honey-Can-Do Nesting Banana Leaf Baskets, $23.99 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Granny Says 3-Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer, $9.99 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Simple Houseware Standing Coat and Hat Hanger, $24.27 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Haotian 2-Drawer Shoe Cabinet, $89.99 (orig. $109.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Winsome Halifax 5-Drawer Storage, $95.77 (orig. $200); amazon.com

Buy It! Lifewit Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bags, $15.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

