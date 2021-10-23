Amazon Dropped a Huge Home Gift Guide — and We Found 20 Can't-Go-Wrong Presents Starting at $10
It's official: If you want to get your holiday presents delivered in time, you're going to have to start shopping sooner rather than later. The good news? Amazon dropped a slew of holiday gift guides to help get you started, including a home guide filled with thousands of gifts that are sure to impress anyone on your list.
The home gift guide features tons of categories including home decor, dining and entertaining, organization and cleaning, and a smart home section. You'll find a wide range of products — from coffee machines and robot vacuums to candles and cozy blankets — that make great presents and stocking stuffers. The best part? A majority of things are on sale right now thanks to Amazon's early holiday deals.
We scoured the guide and found 20 of our favorite finds, starting at just $10:
- Poo-Pourri Toilet Spray, Seasons Seatings, $9.99
- Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer, $11.99 (orig. $15.99)
- DreamBone Holiday Advent Calendar for Dogs, $14.69
- Yankee Candle Balsam & Cedar Large Jar Candle, $18.88 (orig. $27.99)
- Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker with Permanent Filter, $19.99 (orig. $28)
- Simple Modern Classic Insulated Tumbler with Straw, $22.59 (orig. $23.99)
- Bonne et Filou Macarons Dog Treats, $23.99
- Eddie Bauer Home Plush Sherpa Fleece Throw, $26.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Costa Farms Clean Air 3-Pack O2 For You Live House Plant Collection, $28.99
- Nostalgia Electric Stainless Steel S'mores Maker, $34.44 (orig. $39.99)
- Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven, $41.49
- Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Containers with Airtight Lids, $59.99
- iTouchless 13 Gallon Touchless Sensor Kitchen Trash Can, $74.38 (orig. $89.99)
- Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer, $119.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Storebary H13 True HEPA Air Purifier for Large Room, $129.99 with Prime and coupon (orig. $265.95)
- Bissell Pet Stain Eraser PowerBrush, $133.89
- Furbo Dog Camera, $168 (orig. $169)
- Keurig K-Cafe Single-Serve Coffee, Latte, and Cappuccino Maker, $171.66 (orig. $199.99)
- iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $249 (orig. $274)
- Bissell CrossWave Cordless Vacuum Mop + Pet Brush, $384.68 (orig. $431.98)
There are so many giftable options under $40 in Amazon's home guide, like this popular Mr. Coffee mug warmer (it's only $12 and has 23,000 five-star ratings!), a s'mores maker, Yankee Candle's classic balsam and cedar candle, and even a $29 live plant collection that helps filter indoor pollutants. We're partial to the Amazon Basics Cast Iron Dutch Oven, which not only has a near perfect 4.8-star rating thanks to 11,750 shoppers who love it, but will also only cost you $42. Picture this: The dutch oven, plus a holiday candle, plus a cozy Eddie Bauer fleece blanket? Sounds like the perfect under-$90 gift to us.
Buy It! Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven, $41.49; amazon.com
Buy It! Yankee Candle Balsam & Cedar Large Jar Candle, $18.88 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Eddie Bauer Home Plush Sherpa Fleece Throw, $26.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
If you're thinking about a big ticket gift to be the star of the show, you can't really go wrong with a Roomba, Keurig's cappuccino machine, or even a Furbo dog camera for your favorite pet owner. (We also found cute dog treats like fancy macarons and an advent calendar that make fun pet gifts, FYI.) The Roomba 694 has won over 33,670 Amazon shoppers thanks to how effectively it cleans floors. Customers consistently rave that it's a huge time saver and that their floors have "never been cleaner." Paired with a sleek air purifier like this one from Storybary (which is on super sale!) or a powerful pet stain eraser from Bissell, we'd say there's no better gift to help the busybody in your life keep things fresh and clean.
Buy It! iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $249 (orig. $274); amazon.com
Buy It! Storebary H13 True HEPA Air Purifier for Large Room, $129.99 with Prime and coupon (orig. $265.95); amazon.com
Buy It! Bissell Pet Stain Eraser PowerBrush, $133.89; amazon.com
Inspired to start your shopping? We are, too. Shop the rest of Amazon's home gift guide here.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Amazon Dropped a Huge Home Gift Guide — and We Found 20 Can't-Go-Wrong Presents Starting at $10
- People Say This Steam Cleaner 'Cleaned a Year's Worth of Foot Traffic' — and It's on Sale
- These Are the 12 Most Comfortable Sectionals on Amazon, According to Reviewers
- Side Sleepers with Insomnia and Neck Pain Found Relief with This Memory Foam Pillow (and It's Only $15 Now)