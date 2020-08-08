Amazon’s New Home Essentials Storefront Has Everything You Need to Keep Your Space Organized, Comfy, and Clean

Your home has likely transformed into an office, gym, and chef’s kitchen over the past few months. While businesses around the nation have lifted coronavirus stay-at-home orders, many people are still being cautious and spending time indoors. If you need some help making the most out of your space, Amazon recently curated a storefront with all the essentials you need to make your home as comfy and organized as possible.
The retailer’s New Home Essentials storefront focuses on the “new normal” of doing almost everything from home. Whether you need to zhuzh up your makeshift office space, want to expand your workout regime, or keep kids occupied, Amazon conveniently put anything you might be looking for in one place.
The storefront is divided up in several sections depending on your needs. Simply click through what kind of products you’d like to see, and you’ll be taken to an expanded list of items in that category. The best part? Most of the product recommendations are best-sellers or highly rated, so you don’t have to worry about scouring for the very best yourself.
Buy It! Utopia Bedding Premium Summer Cotton Blanket, $26.99; amazon.com ; Levoit Air Purifier with HEPA Filter, $99.99; amazon.com
Spending more time indoors means you’re probably cleaning up after yourself and household members more often. Amazon has tons of cleaning recommendations that will make tidying up a breeze, like a multifunctional steam mop (with 7,000 positive reviews!) and a powerful stick vacuum that won’t break the bank.
Buy It! PurSteam Steam Mop, $89.99; amazon.com ; Moosoo Cordless 4-in-1 Vacuum, $101.99 with coupon (orig. $109.99); amazon.com
You’ll also find dozens of organizing tools , from the popular Oxo pantry containers (which have Khloe Kardashian’s stamp of approval) to a pack of velvet hangers that will change your closet forever.
Buy It! AmazonBasics Slim Velvet Non-Slip Clothes Hangers, Pack of 50, $25.49; amazon.com ; Oxo Good Grips 4-Piece Mini Pop Container Set, $19.95; amazon.com
Amazon also threw in tons of items to help grow any new hobbies you may have picked up while spending time at home, like crafting , coffee-making , and plant collecting (of course). If you happen to be interested in a new exercise routine, there’s even an entire section dedicated to home fitness , which includes workout equipment, clothes, and accessories.
Buy It! BalanceFrom GoFit Adjustable Ankle Weights, $12.99; amazon.com ; BalanceFrom GoYoga+ Thick Yoga Mat, $29.37; amazon.com
With so much to browse through, we have a feeling you’ll be thinking of all kinds of new ways to spruce up your space. Check out the entirety of Amazon’s New Home Essentials storefront here .
Do you love a good deal?Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. Andcheck out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.